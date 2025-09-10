Five-star Perthshire hotel sold after collapse into administration

A five-star Perthshire hotel has been acquired after its previous owner went into administration with millions of pounds of debts.

The Courier revealed in April that the future of Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch was uncertain after its owner went into administration.

Its demise was blamed on low occupancy rates and a shortage of skilled staff.

Administrators from Grant Thornton arranged funding for the 32-bedroom hotel to continue as a going concern while Graham and Sibbald carried out a sales process.

The new owner is Loch Rannoch Estate Limited who own and operate the nearby Loch Rannoch Hotel, Spa and Estate.

Dunalastair Hotel Suites sale

The origins of Dunalastair Hotel go back to the 1700s as a drovers inn. Its current incarnation dates from the late Victorian period.

It closed in 2012, before reopening in May 2017 as Dunalastair Hotel Suites following an extensive refurbishment.

In 2018 it won boutique hotel of the year at the Scottish Hotel Awards and also became five-star accredited by VisitScotland.

The hotel was owned by Dunalastair Hotel Ltd and run by sister company Dunalastair Hotel Suites Ltd.

The property was put up for sale in September 2024 for £3.25m as the financial troubles of the interlinked companies mounted.

The most recent report from the administrators stated: “As a result of the deterioration in the trading performance, the directors advised the bank in early 2024 that the companies were unable to meet the loan repayment obligations.

“As such, with the consent of the bank, the directors of the companies instructed Graham and Sibbald to commence a marketing and sales process.

“While there was interest in acquiring the hotel, the level of offers submitted were below the asking price.

“Although these offers were considered by the companies and the bank (in its capacity as secured creditor) these offers were not sufficient.”

Residents to share facilities

Debts in the businesses run into millions. Debts to its bank are £3.6m while HMRC has submitted a claim for £127,595.

Claims for unsecured creditors could also reach a seven-figure sum.

The price paid by Loch Rannoch Estate Limited has not been disclosed.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said the purchase will mean Dunalastair Hotel Suites guests will be able to use the spa and leisure facilities at Loch Rannoch Hotel.

He said: “It also increases the choice of restaurant options for guests at both hotels.

“Kinloch Rannoch is beautifully remote and yet very accessible being only a 15-mile drive from the main A9 road, making it a unique holiday destination.”