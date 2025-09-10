American bakery chain Cinnabon closes Stirling outlet just months after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

American bakery chain Cinnabon closes Stirling outlet just months after opening

The firm had also been due to open in Dundee but those plans have not gone ahead.

By Isla Glen
The Cinnabon kiosk at the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling
The Cinnabon kiosk in the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

American bakery chain Cinnabon has closed its Stirling outlet less than a year after it opened.

The kiosk was the brand’s fourth Scottish location when it opened in the Thistles Shopping Centre in November 2024.

All 12 Cinnabon locations across the UK, including in Glasgow and Livingston, have been closed.

The chain had been expected to open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre last year, but that did not happen.

A spokesperson for the Thistles Shopping Centre said: “We can confirm the Cinnabon kiosk has closed.”

As well as the Cinnabon UK website showing an error code, its former shops are listed as “permanently closed” on Google.

Cinnabon closure is ‘strategic decision’

A spokesperson for convenience retailer EG On The Move, which worked with Cinnabon to bring the brand to the UK, told Metro: “EG On The Move has made the strategic decision to close all Cinnabon locations operated in the UK.

“This was not a decision taken lightly, but it reflects the strategic shift to focus on our core convenience retail business.

“This decision aligns with our wider business strategy to focus on areas where we can deliver the greatest value to our customers.

A close-up of some bakery items
Some of the bakery items at Cinnabon. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“We extend our sincere thanks to our team members for their dedication, to the Cinnabon brand team for their ongoing partnership, and to our customers for their loyalty and support.

“EG On The Move remains committed to providing exceptional food and retail experiences across our 150-site network, and we will continue to invest in evolving our offerings to meet changing customer needs.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation