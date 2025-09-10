American bakery chain Cinnabon closes Stirling outlet just months after opening

American bakery chain Cinnabon has closed its Stirling outlet less than a year after it opened.

The kiosk was the brand’s fourth Scottish location when it opened in the Thistles Shopping Centre in November 2024.

All 12 Cinnabon locations across the UK, including in Glasgow and Livingston, have been closed.

The chain had been expected to open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre last year, but that did not happen.

A spokesperson for the Thistles Shopping Centre said: “We can confirm the Cinnabon kiosk has closed.”

As well as the Cinnabon UK website showing an error code, its former shops are listed as “permanently closed” on Google.

Cinnabon closure is ‘strategic decision’

A spokesperson for convenience retailer EG On The Move, which worked with Cinnabon to bring the brand to the UK, told Metro: “EG On The Move has made the strategic decision to close all Cinnabon locations operated in the UK.

“This was not a decision taken lightly, but it reflects the strategic shift to focus on our core convenience retail business.

“This decision aligns with our wider business strategy to focus on areas where we can deliver the greatest value to our customers.

“We extend our sincere thanks to our team members for their dedication, to the Cinnabon brand team for their ongoing partnership, and to our customers for their loyalty and support.

“EG On The Move remains committed to providing exceptional food and retail experiences across our 150-site network, and we will continue to invest in evolving our offerings to meet changing customer needs.”

