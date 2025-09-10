Business Dundee Bodycare confirmed to be closing down It comes a week after the chain, which has entered administration, closed stores in Perth and Kirkcaldy. By Andrew Robson September 10 2025, 2:37pm September 10 2025, 2:37pm Share Dundee Bodycare confirmed to be closing down Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5329134/dundee-bodycare-shop-closing/ Copy Link 0 comment The Bodycare store in the Overgate in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Dundee’s Bodycare shop is set to close. It comes days after the health and beauty retailer closed shops in Perth and Kirkcaldy after the chain fell into administration. At the time, the Overgate store displayed a “stock clearance”, but remained open. Now large signs advertising a closing-down sale have been placed in the windows of the ground-floor unit. The closing date of the Dundee store has not been confirmed. The firm says it is under pressure from rising costs, a delayed transition from its online retail platform and cost-of-living pressures on its shoppers. Advisory firm Interpath has been hired to look at a potential rescue sale of the business and its assets. Clintons set for Overgate return It comes as work has started to convert the former Quiz unit into a new Clintons store. The card shop closed earlier this year to make way for the expanded Superdrug shop in the centre. Work is underway to convert the former Quiz store into Clintons. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson At the time, the former Quiz fashion store was earmarked as a potential new location. Work is currently taking place inside the unit, and a ‘New store, opening soon’ sign has been placed in the window.
