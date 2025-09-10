EXCLUSIVE: Angus factory to make job cuts after ‘difficult summer trading’

Workers at a major Angus factory have been told job cuts are required after “difficult summer trading”.

Staff at Kirriemuir textiles firm Wilkie were given an update on the company’s performance yesterday.

It is seeking volunteers to come forward as it looks to make around 15 redundancies, approximately 10% of its workforce.

Factory manager John Reid confirmed a redundancy process was under way to The Courier.

He said: “We did a series of briefings with the team on Tuesday to give an update on the business.

“We’ve had pretty difficult summer trading and we expect that to continue for the next three to six months.

“We expect this to be a short-term issue. We supply a lot of material to the US which has significant instability in its market.”

Reasons for Wilkie job cuts

In January, Wilkie announced plans to move its operations from Kirriemuir and Forfar to the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee.

The firm, which has been based in Angus for more than 150 years, said it hoped to create 400 new jobs.

Mr Reid, who was previously the Michelin factory manager, said the round of job cuts does not change the company’s overall growth plans.

He said: “Our key customers in the US are feeding back that business confidence is low. People and companies are shelving investments and slowing things down.

“Globally, trade has been disrupted – a result of all the tariffs.

“We’re taking stock of that and we’re making an adjustment to our costs.

“But this doesn’t change any of our plans to develop the business in the future and it doesn’t change our plans to move to Dundee.

“We’re projecting growth later next year and we’re not expecting it to impact on our overall strategy of growth.

“The longer term remains very positive.”

Work needs to take place at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc site before the move.

The infrastructure work will start later this year with the move happening next summer.

Earlier this year, chief executive Hamish Rowan, the sixth generation of the family business, said the decision to leave its historic Kirriemuir home was not taken lightly.

He said Wilkie needs “world-class” facilities as it competes globally for work in sectors such as defence, aerospace and oil and gas.