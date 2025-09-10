EXCLUSIVE: Angus factory to make job cuts after ‘difficult summer trading’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus factory to make job cuts after ‘difficult summer trading’

A redundancy process has started as Trump tariffs have disrupted trade.

The vast Wilkie premises at Marywell Brae, Kirriemuir. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
The vast Wilkie premises at Marywell Brae, Kirriemuir. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Workers at a major Angus factory have been told job cuts are required after “difficult summer trading”.

Staff at Kirriemuir textiles firm Wilkie were given an update on the company’s performance yesterday.

It is seeking volunteers to come forward as it looks to make around 15 redundancies, approximately 10% of its workforce.

Factory manager John Reid confirmed a redundancy process was under way to The Courier.

He said: “We did a series of briefings with the team on Tuesday to give an update on the business.

“We’ve had pretty difficult summer trading and we expect that to continue for the next three to six months.

“We expect this to be a short-term issue. We supply a lot of material to the US which has significant instability in its market.”

Reasons for Wilkie job cuts

In January, Wilkie announced plans to move its operations from Kirriemuir and Forfar to the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee.

The firm, which has been based in Angus for more than 150 years, said it hoped to create 400 new jobs.

Mr Reid, who was previously the Michelin factory manager, said the round of job cuts does not change the company’s overall growth plans.

He said: “Our key customers in the US are feeding back that business confidence is low. People and companies are shelving investments and slowing things down.

Wilkie general manager John Reid has spoken about the job cuts. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

“Globally, trade has been disrupted – a result of all the tariffs.

“We’re taking stock of that and we’re making an adjustment to our costs.

“But this doesn’t change any of our plans to develop the business in the future and it doesn’t change our plans to move to Dundee.

“We’re projecting growth later next year and we’re not expecting it to impact on our overall strategy of growth.

“The longer term remains very positive.”

Work needs to take place at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc site before the move.

The infrastructure work will start later this year with the move happening next summer.

Earlier this year, chief executive Hamish Rowan, the sixth generation of the family business, said the decision to leave its historic Kirriemuir home was not taken lightly.

He said Wilkie needs “world-class” facilities as it competes globally for work in sectors such as defence, aerospace and oil and gas.

