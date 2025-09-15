This self-made Stirling artist earns more from one painting than she did in a year at her 9-5

The first time Montana Moore bet on herself, she was 16 years old and facing down her art teacher at a Stirlingshire secondary school.

“You’re wrong,” she told him, as he picked apart her Higher Art portfolio. He had demanded she “change the colours of bits of my paintings, and paint over things”.

That wasn’t going to fly with the young artist, who was born in South Africa but moved to Scotland at age seven, and was by 16 a self-confessedly “headstrong” student.

“I told him: ‘It’s my creative voice, and I can do what I want’,” recalls Montana, with a cheeky smile.

“But when I came in on the final day of my portfolio being submitted, he had painted over my work,” she reveals, smile fading. “And I near enough failed.

“Art was always my best subject, but that was the prospect of art school gone.”

Art dreams gave way to corporate career

Furious and betrayed, Montana put down her paintbrush and tried to forget her fine art dreams.

Instead, she landed a competitive apprenticeship at insurance company Prudential’s Craigforth campus building.

Within the company, she quickly rose through the ranks and became a project manager.

And by age 21, she’d bought a two-bedroom house in Stirling, achieving a seemingly impossible goal she’d set for herself while in school.

“I don’t know why that was so important for me, I’m sure a psychologist could break that one down,” she says drily. “I think I had something to prove.”

‘What have I done?’

But fast forward a couple of outwardly successful years, Montana looked up and realised she didn’t recognise herself.

“I split up with the guy I’d been with, because I was just so lost and had no sense of my self worth,” she explains.

“I decided to use some money I’d been saving to go travelling.”

So she packed her bags, jacked in her job, and spent nine months travelling Australia.

And upon returning home to Stirling, she soon realised that Sydney was where she wanted to build her future.

So she bet on herself a second time, and went back to Oz with nothing but two suitcases and a fire in her belly.

“I remember landing on the tarmac,” Montana recalls, “and just thinking: what have I done?”

She found work quickly, but after several more stints contracting as a project manager, Montana found herself burnt out.

“I was in a rut, just going from bed to work, work to bed,” she explains. “I hadn’t left everything behind just to get into the same situation halfway across the world.

“So I started making a conscious effort to take time out for myself – walking, swimming, seeing friends. Then one day I realised ‘I haven’t picked up a paintbrush in years’.

Painting ‘for fun’ became obsession

That day, she bought some art supplies on a whim.

But soon, Montana was getting up early to squeeze in painting before work and rushing home to paint well into the night.

“I wish I could bottle the feeling of having an idea in your head and then making it with your own hands,” she says earnestly. “There’s no better feeling in the world.”

When the Covid lockdowns hit, she was spending most days at the canvas, and amassed a “huge” body of work.

So during a break in the restrictions, she took the plunge and rented a stall at her local outdoor market in the Manly Beach area of Sydney.

Her first collection – mainly seascapes inspired by her own drone photography – varied in size and price, from the equivalent of around £50 for a “tiny” canvas to £1,000 for her biggest pieces.

The paintings were a hit, and within a month, Montana was scrambling to paint enough during the work-week to fill her market stall each Sunday.

After six chaotic months of “burning the candle at both ends”, she had enough evidence that people wanted to buy what she was selling.

So she bet on herself again – this time, and this time she went all in, selling the Stirling house that had been her financial safety net.

‘I had to invest in myself’ says artist

“Eventually I just decided ‘enough, I need to give this a go’,” she says.

“I told myself I had six months to make this into a real career, to try and make a living painting.

“If it didn’t work, I could go back to the contract work I’d been doing. But I had no intention of going back,” she confesses.

“I wanted to make it work, and to do that I had to invest in myself.

“I needed to cover my rent, pay for setup costs and materials.

“So that was when I sold my house in Stirling, the one I’d worked so hard to buy all those years earlier.

“Honestly, spending all that on myself was absolutely terrifying.”

How much does a full-time artist make?

At first, Montana admits her profits were “diabolical”. This was largely due to the fact she refused to use anything other than “the very best quality” materials.

But in the five years since she sold her Stirling house, her gamble has more than paid off.

Now Montana lives with her fiance on Manly Beach. Each day, she goes to work in her nearby warehouse studio.

She’s been featured in high end lifestyle publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, House and Garden and Beautiful Homes.

And she’s even had Hollywood at the door, with several of her pieces rented for the sets of upcoming Mark Wahlberg feature Play Dirty.

“I haven’t seen the movie yet,” she cautions, “they might have cut all my stuff! But they paid me well enough to use it.”

Unusually for a fine artist, Montana doesn’t shy away from the subject of money.

Her work – mostly large mixed media abstract pieces – sells largely in the USA and Middle East, with pieces going for up to £20K a pop.

“That’s like what I would’ve made in a year when I started at Prudential,” she says, though adds that a single large piece of work can take several months.

Why is art ‘so expensive’?

Does she ever have trouble justifying why art like hers is, in the words of sceptics, “so expensive”?

“No, and I would challenge that whole idea,” she says. “Materials are expensive, which can help people understand the final cost.

“But actually, art is essentially a luxury good. There’s no cap for what it can sell for, and no definition of what its value is.

“My customers are interior designers, and people who have a lot of money and can therefore afford interior designers.

“It could cost me a tenner to make a piece. But if someone wants to pay me five grand for it, then five grand is what it’s worth.”

“I want to make as much money as I can,” she continues. “Of course there’s a whole creative process, but it’s a business and I run it like a business.

“And I actually think that if it hadn’t been for my time in the corporate world, I wouldn’t have the business acumen or maturity to make this profitable.”

‘I don’t mind doing the scary things’

As a self-represented artist (someone who isn’t represented by a gallery), she shoulders all the financial risk of Montana Moore Art, but also reaps all the reward.

“Every show I do, which is usually two a year, I’m backing myself to the tune of about 30 grand,” she explains.

“It’s a daily battle with imposter syndrome.

“Having this devil on your shoulder telling you that the work you’re doing is s***, that it’s going to fail, and still having to cough up a house deposit’s worth every time is petrifying.”

So how does she keep finding the nerve?

“It’s interesting, I used to think I was what we’d call ‘risk averse’ at Prudential,” she grins.

“But it turns out I don’t mind doing the scary things. Because I really do believe that with enough work, and a bit of faith, things can really happen.”