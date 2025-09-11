EXCLUSIVE: Dundee business owners’ brutal verdict on city centre problems

Empty, vacant, run-down.

Dirty, derelict, littered.

Anti-social. Unsafe.

The same words kept coming forward again and again when Dundee businesses were asked to describe the negative elements of the city centre.

The survey results – and scale of the challenge to improve the centre – were unveiled at a launch event for the Dundee Business Improvement District (BID).

The group is seeking to gain support to impose an additional levy on rate-paying businesses with the funds used to make improvements.

‘Sobering’ city centre survey results

Dundee BID project manager Louise Fraser described the results of the survey it carried out with businesses as “sobering” at the meeting at LiveHouse.

She said: “Not surprisingly, crime and anti-social behaviour was by far the biggest issue for most of the respondents.

“The next biggest concern was the number of vacant units, followed by cleanliness and litter.

“It’s quite sobering when you see this. It puts in context where Dundee BID has to come in and turn the tide.”

The positive words businesses used to describe the city centre were accessible, compact and (good) transport.

How would Dundee BID work?

The BID can only be introduced if the majority of businesses operating in the city centre vote yes in a postal ballot. The six-week voting period will run in February and March next year.

Businesses contribute to the pot through a levy according to their size. This will be set at around 1.5% of businesses’ rateable values.

Companies whose rateable value is below a certain level – to be set at around £20,000 – will not have to pay into the BID.

All levy payers have a say in what the BID priorities are.

The proposed BID area is still to be finalised but will include approximately 350 business premises across all sectors.

If it goes ahead, it is expected that around £400,000 a year will be raised from local firms to make improvements.

The Dundee BID will look to agree a baseline service agreement with Dundee City Council around areas such as cleaning, graffiti and safety.

It will then decide where to make improvements with an emphasis on cleanliness, safety and upgrading public spaces.

Other BIDs have also organised events, acted as a lobbying group and unlocked external funding. There is also the potential for using collective bargaining to achieve better rates for services like waste collection.

Addressing Dundee city centre problems

Around 50 businesses attended the meeting.

Attempts to create a BID in Dundee have fallen short previously, in 2015 and 2017.

Paul Mooney, chair of the Dundee BID steering group, said: “This is about businesses getting together and starting to improve what we’ve got in the city centre.

“I think there’s recognition that things could and should be better than they are just now.

“Dundee BID is a collaborative vehicle where people can work together to generate that change.

“As a business leader at Apex Hotel, I share a lot of the frustrations and challenges but also the vision for what Dundee could be.”