EXCLUSIVE: Dundee business owners’ brutal verdict on city centre problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee business owners’ brutal verdict on city centre problems

Empty, dirty and unsafe were among the words used to sum up the issues.

An empty unit on the Murraygate. Image: Fraser Macpherson.
An empty unit on the Murraygate. Image: Fraser Macpherson.
By Rob McLaren

Empty, vacant, run-down.

Dirty, derelict, littered.

Anti-social. Unsafe.

The same words kept coming forward again and again when Dundee businesses were asked to describe the negative elements of the city centre.

The survey results – and scale of the challenge to improve the centre – were unveiled at a launch event for the Dundee Business Improvement District (BID).

The group is seeking to gain support to impose an additional levy on rate-paying businesses with the funds used to make improvements.

‘Sobering’ city centre survey results

Dundee BID project manager Louise Fraser described the results of the survey it carried out with businesses as “sobering” at the meeting at LiveHouse.

She said: “Not surprisingly, crime and anti-social behaviour was by far the biggest issue for most of the respondents.

“The next biggest concern was the number of vacant units, followed by cleanliness and litter.

Dundee BID project manager Louise Fraser. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Dundee BID project manager Louise Fraser. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

“It’s quite sobering when you see this. It puts in context where Dundee BID has to come in and turn the tide.”

The positive words businesses used to describe the city centre were accessible, compact and (good) transport.

How would Dundee BID work?

The BID can only be introduced if the majority of businesses operating in the city centre vote yes in a postal ballot. The six-week voting period will run in February and March next year.

Businesses contribute to the pot through a levy according to their size. This will be set at around 1.5% of businesses’ rateable values.

Companies whose rateable value is below a certain level – to be set at around £20,000 – will not have to pay into the BID.

All levy payers have a say in what the BID priorities are.

The proposed BID area is still to be finalised but will include approximately 350 business premises across all sectors.

Graffiti in Dundee. Image: Fraser Macpherson
Graffiti in Dundee. Image: Fraser Macpherson

If it goes ahead, it is expected that around £400,000 a year will be raised from local firms to make improvements.

The Dundee BID will look to agree a baseline service agreement with Dundee City Council around areas such as cleaning, graffiti and safety.

It will then decide where to make improvements with an emphasis on cleanliness, safety and upgrading public spaces.

Other BIDs have also organised events, acted as a lobbying group and unlocked external funding. There is also the potential for using collective bargaining to achieve better rates for services like waste collection.

Addressing Dundee city centre problems

Around 50 businesses attended the meeting.

Attempts to create a BID in Dundee have fallen short previously, in 2015 and 2017.

Paul Mooney, chair of the Dundee BID steering group, said: “This is about businesses getting together and starting to improve what we’ve got in the city centre.

“I think there’s recognition that things could and should be better than they are just now.

“Dundee BID is a collaborative vehicle where people can work together to generate that change.

“As a business leader at Apex Hotel, I share a lot of the frustrations and challenges but also the vision for what Dundee could be.”

More from Business

An artist's impression of the new Montrose Port building. Image: Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
New Montrose Port building to bring 50 jobs for major wind farm
The former Premier shop could be turned into a takeaway and barber shop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Plans for new Indian takeaway and barbers in Forfar shop unit
The vast Wilkie premises at Marywell Brae, Kirriemuir. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Angus factory to make job cuts after ‘difficult summer trading’
The Bodycare store in the Overgate in Dundee.
Dundee Bodycare confirmed to be closing down
The Cinnabon kiosk at the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling
American bakery chain Cinnabon closes Stirling outlet just months after opening
Owner Theo Kalopedis and staff member Tasos Demetriou inside the St Andrews takeaway.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews takeaway to rebrand after former owner's sex attack conviction
The Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Five-star Perthshire hotel sold after collapse into administration
John Argo, arms folded, outside Courtyard restaurant
Kenmore IS open for business say traders as 73-mile diversion turns visitors away
2
Duncan Alexander, 71 Brewing managing director, with Karen Knowles, founder of Bon Accord. Image: Grant Anderson
Historic Arbroath soft drinks brand Bon Accord acquired by Dundee brewery
2
McGill in Harrison Road, Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: McGill administration raises just £186k for creditors owed millions by Dundee firm
4

Conversation