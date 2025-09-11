New Montrose Port building to bring 50 jobs for major wind farm

Construction has started on a new Montrose Port building that will bring 50 long-term jobs to the Angus town.

Local firm Pert Bruce has started work on the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm operations and maintenance (O&M) base.

It is also creating a 600sq m warehouse, a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes as part of the work.

1.1 gigawatt Inch Cape will be located about 10 miles from the Arbroath coast.

Teams from Inchcape and turbine supplier Vestas will be housed in the new base.

Around 50 new, long-term jobs will be created, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

New Montrose Port building bringing highly skilled jobs

John Hill, project director of Inch Cape, said: “The start of work on our O&M base is another great milestone for the project.

“The O&M base will provide a significant number of highly skilled local jobs once in operation.”

Montrose Port has a strategic location, with direct line of access to Inch Cape and other existing and planned North Sea wind farms.

Captain Tom Hutchison, chief executive at Montrose Port Authority, said: “This investment not only reinforces our position as a strategic hub for offshore renewables but also brings lasting economic benefits through skilled jobs and increased port activity, both essential to our responsibilities as a trust port.

“It’s a significant milestone for Montrose, the region and the national transition to clean energy.

“We are pleased to support the Inch Cape team as they move into this next phase.”

Inch Cape offshore wind farm plans

Inch Cape will comprise of 72 Vestas 15MW turbines and a single offshore substation that was installed at the North Sea site in early August.

The project’s onshore substation and landfall works are well advanced in Cockenzie, East Lothian.

First power is expected in late-2026, with a commercial operation date in 2027.

Inch Cape is owned in a 50/50 equal joint venture by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Once complete, it will generate almost five terawatt hours (TWh) of energy each year, enough to power all the homes in Scotland.

Craig Bruce, managing director, Pert Bruce Construction said: “As a Montrose-based business, we’re delighted to contribute to a development that brings significant long-term benefits to the community, while supporting Scotland’s transition to cleaner, greener energy.”