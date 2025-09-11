New Montrose Port building to bring 50 jobs for major wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Montrose Port building to bring 50 jobs for major wind farm

Local firm Pert Bruce has started constructing the base.

By Rob McLaren
An artist's impression of the new Montrose Port building. Image: Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
Construction has started on a new Montrose Port building that will bring 50 long-term jobs to the Angus town.

Local firm Pert Bruce has started work on the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm operations and maintenance (O&M) base.

It is also creating a 600sq m warehouse, a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes as part of the work.

1.1 gigawatt Inch Cape will be located about 10 miles from the Arbroath coast.

Teams from Inchcape and turbine supplier Vestas will be housed in the new base.

Around 50 new, long-term jobs will be created, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

New Montrose Port building bringing highly skilled jobs

John Hill, project director of Inch Cape, said: “The start of work on our O&M base is another great milestone for the project.

“The O&M base will provide a significant number of highly skilled local jobs once in operation.”

Montrose Port has a strategic location, with direct line of access to Inch Cape and other existing and planned North Sea wind farms.

An artist's impression of the new Montrose Port building. Image: Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
Captain Tom Hutchison, chief executive at Montrose Port Authority, said: “This investment not only reinforces our position as a strategic hub for offshore renewables but also brings lasting economic benefits through skilled jobs and increased port activity, both essential to our responsibilities as a trust port.

“It’s a significant milestone for Montrose, the region and the national transition to clean energy.

“We are pleased to support the Inch Cape team as they move into this next phase.”

Inch Cape offshore wind farm plans

Inch Cape will comprise of 72 Vestas 15MW turbines and a single offshore substation that was installed at the North Sea site in early August.

The project’s onshore substation and landfall works are well advanced in Cockenzie, East Lothian.

First power is expected in late-2026, with a commercial operation date in 2027.

Inch Cape is owned in a 50/50 equal joint venture by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Once complete, it will generate almost five terawatt hours (TWh) of energy each year, enough to power all the homes in Scotland.

Craig Bruce, managing director, Pert Bruce Construction said: “As a Montrose-based business, we’re delighted to contribute to a development that brings significant long-term benefits to the community, while supporting Scotland’s transition to cleaner, greener energy.”

