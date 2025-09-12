Dundee family firm to transform city eyesore into new design hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee family firm to transform city eyesore into new design hub

The prime city centre site has lain empty and in a state of disrepair for more than a decade.

By Kirsten Johnson
The site has lain empty for over a decade. Image: Spaces Taylored
A Dundee interiors firm is set to transform a city centre eyesore into its new design hub and showroom.

Spaces Taylored, which provides furniture fit-out services for business across the UK, has just got the keys to the former HSS Hire building by the City Quay.

Despite its prime waterfront location, the two-storey premises has lain empty for more than a decade and deteriorated since the tool hire shop closed.

Spaces Taylored, founded in 2020, now hope to breathe new life into the building on the corner of Dock Street and Trades Lane.

Collapse of Dovetail hit them hard

The move comes just months after Spaces Taylored lost their previous showroom following the sudden collapse of Dovetail.

The family firm opened their first showroom at Dovetail on Dunsinane Industrial Estate last summer after unveiling a partnership with the manufacturer.

Spaces Taylored founder and managing director Adam Taylor described the new design hub and showroom as “an exciting new chapter”.

New Spaces Taylored site
The space has lain empty for more than a decade but couple Adam and Claire saw its potential. Image: Spaces Taylored

He said: “In the coming months, we will be transforming this prime city centre site into a vibrant hub where our clients and partners can explore sustainable furniture, interior solutions, and collaborative design in the heart of Dundee.

“We lost our showroom space at Dovetail back in March, and ever since then we’d been looking for the right place to put down roots.

“We didn’t want just ‘any’ space, we wanted somewhere that would really let us showcase what Spaces Taylored is about.”

Spaces Taylored saw potential in eyesore

Adam continued: “When the old HSS Hire building came up, it felt like it had been sitting there waiting for us.

“It’s right in the heart of Dundee, which is an incredible location, but the building itself has definitely seen better days.

“A lot of people looked at it and just saw the problems. We looked at it and thought: ‘this is what we do’.

“We take tired, unloved buildings and turn them into amazing spaces. It’s what drives us as a business.

“So, instead of being put off, we were energised by the challenge. We’ve already started the internal works and it’s amazing to see the transformation beginning.

“We’re fully committed to making the building a real asset for the city.”

Spaces Taylored list the Abertay University library refurbishment as one of their proudest to date. Image: Spaces Taylored

Spaces Taylored was launched by Adam and his wife Claire after he was furloughed during the pandemic.

The business took a remarkable £250,000 in sales in its first year and more than double that last year.

The firm won the Courier Business Award for small business of the year last year.

Recent projects include the University of Abertay library, Dundee Ice Arena’s hospitality area and Dundee games design firm Ninja Kiwi’s new creative workspace.

On a national scale, Spaces Taylored recently became approved suppliers for Scotland Excel and APUC (Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges), opening up huge opportunities to supply furniture to schools, councils and universities across Scotland.

TSS Hire closed its doors on Trades Lane in 2014 and moved to a number of other sites in the city before leaving Dundee last year.

