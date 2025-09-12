Dundee family firm to transform city eyesore into new design hub

A Dundee interiors firm is set to transform a city centre eyesore into its new design hub and showroom.

Spaces Taylored, which provides furniture fit-out services for business across the UK, has just got the keys to the former HSS Hire building by the City Quay.

Despite its prime waterfront location, the two-storey premises has lain empty for more than a decade and deteriorated since the tool hire shop closed.

Spaces Taylored, founded in 2020, now hope to breathe new life into the building on the corner of Dock Street and Trades Lane.

Collapse of Dovetail hit them hard

The move comes just months after Spaces Taylored lost their previous showroom following the sudden collapse of Dovetail.

The family firm opened their first showroom at Dovetail on Dunsinane Industrial Estate last summer after unveiling a partnership with the manufacturer.

Spaces Taylored founder and managing director Adam Taylor described the new design hub and showroom as “an exciting new chapter”.

He said: “In the coming months, we will be transforming this prime city centre site into a vibrant hub where our clients and partners can explore sustainable furniture, interior solutions, and collaborative design in the heart of Dundee.

“We lost our showroom space at Dovetail back in March, and ever since then we’d been looking for the right place to put down roots.

“We didn’t want just ‘any’ space, we wanted somewhere that would really let us showcase what Spaces Taylored is about.”

Spaces Taylored saw potential in eyesore

Adam continued: “When the old HSS Hire building came up, it felt like it had been sitting there waiting for us.

“It’s right in the heart of Dundee, which is an incredible location, but the building itself has definitely seen better days.

“A lot of people looked at it and just saw the problems. We looked at it and thought: ‘this is what we do’.

“We take tired, unloved buildings and turn them into amazing spaces. It’s what drives us as a business.

“So, instead of being put off, we were energised by the challenge. We’ve already started the internal works and it’s amazing to see the transformation beginning.

“We’re fully committed to making the building a real asset for the city.”

Spaces Taylored was launched by Adam and his wife Claire after he was furloughed during the pandemic.

The business took a remarkable £250,000 in sales in its first year and more than double that last year.

The firm won the Courier Business Award for small business of the year last year.

Recent projects include the University of Abertay library, Dundee Ice Arena’s hospitality area and Dundee games design firm Ninja Kiwi’s new creative workspace.

On a national scale, Spaces Taylored recently became approved suppliers for Scotland Excel and APUC (Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges), opening up huge opportunities to supply furniture to schools, councils and universities across Scotland.

TSS Hire closed its doors on Trades Lane in 2014 and moved to a number of other sites in the city before leaving Dundee last year.