Business

Fife plant hire workers who lost jobs share £100,000 payout

The staff were made redundant when the firm entered liquidation last year.

By Rob McLaren
James Penman at James Penman Plant Hire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Facebook
James Penman at James Penman Plant Hire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Facebook

Workers who lost their jobs when Fife company James Penman Plant Hire collapsed have shared a £100,000 payout.

The Kirkcaldy business, which had traded since 1974, went into liquidation in March last year. It caused the immediate loss of 35 jobs.

A total of 23 of the workers have now been successful at winning compensation through an employment tribunal.

James Penman Plant Hire collapse

The Fife business specialised in groundworks construction services and plant hire.

It worked with a wide range of public and private sector organisations including Fife Council.

Difficulties paying its “financial obligations” during the pandemic and worsened by the cost-of-living crisis were blamed for the company’s demise.

The legal action was successful due to a lack of notice of redundancy and employee representation.

The judgement states: “The claimants are entitled to bring this claim because the complaint concerns a failure relating to the election of employee representatives.

“No response was presented to this claim within the applicable time limit.

“The respondent dismissed as redundant more than 20 employees at one establishment within a period of 90 days or less.

“The tribunal makes a protective award in respect of each claimant and the respondent is ordered to pay remuneration for the protected period.”

‘Cruelly dismissed’

Paul Kissen, from Thompsons Solicitors Scotland, represented the staff.

Each will receive a payout for a sum of around £4,000.

He said: “We’re delighted to have managed to secure money for these workers.

“This was yet another example of employees being cruelly dismissed without any warning or consultation.”

Conversation