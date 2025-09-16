Success brewing as Abernethy coffee shop celebrates first year in business

An Abernethy couple who gave up their day jobs to open a cafe in the village are celebrating a successful first year in business.

The Nook Coffee Shop and Larder, owned and run by Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, has been doing “very well” since it opened in November last year.

With The Crees Inn recently going up for sale, The Nook has become the village’s only hospitality venue.

As a result, Rebecca and James were keen to up what they have on offer for local residents – and they have been overwhelmed by the positive response.

The Nook is a ’24/7 job’ for Abernethy couple

Rebecca said: “Word has been spreading about us and its amazing.

“We’ve had people coming from Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh after seeing us on social media or hearing about us through word of mouth.

“Everything is completely homemade, including all of our cakes – we use local farms, we use the local butcher. Everything is Scottish wherever we can get it.”

The mum-of-three added: “It’s definitely a 24-7 job, but we love it.

“James and I are here all the time – amongst the three children. It’s really important to us that we’re here while it continues to be fully established so that our vision is always upheld.

“One of our non-negotiables is that everybody that walks in gets recognised and spoken to.

“We’ve got very high service standards, and we ensure that the customers are getting that every time”

To say thank you to their customers, the husband and wife duo were keen to organise a series of culinary events at The Nook, including fine dining, an afternoon tea-with-a-twist and a beer and burger night.

Rebecca added: “It was really important for us to give the community something.

“That’s probably the biggest piece of feedback we get from the community – just how appreciative they all feel to have somewhere they can come together.

“We’re just trying to do some different things for the village because we don’t have anything else at the moment.”

Hopes for the future

Rebecca acknowledges the additional cost of supporting local. She said: “When we first opened, we were very cautious about our pricing.

“But I think there are other places nearby that are quite significantly more expensive than we are, and they aren’t always using local produce.”

Looking to the future Rebecca said: “If we have enough support, we might consider getting a full licence.”