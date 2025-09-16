Success brewing as Abernethy coffee shop celebrates first year in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Success brewing as Abernethy coffee shop celebrates first year in business

The Nook offers a range of homemade and locally-sourced food and bakes.

By Kaitlyn O'Donnell
Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, owners of the Abernethy Nook. Image: Supplied
An Abernethy couple who gave up their day jobs to open a cafe in the village are celebrating a successful first year in business.

The Nook Coffee Shop and Larder, owned and run by Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, has been doing “very well” since it opened in November last year.

With The Crees Inn recently going up for sale, The Nook has become the village’s only hospitality venue.

As a result, Rebecca and James were keen to up what they have on offer for local residents – and they have been overwhelmed by the positive response.

The Nook is a ’24/7 job’ for Abernethy couple

Rebecca said: “Word has been spreading about us and its amazing.

“We’ve had people coming from Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh after seeing us on social media or hearing about us through word of mouth.

“Everything is completely homemade, including all of our cakes – we use local farms, we use the local butcher. Everything is Scottish wherever we can get it.”

The mum-of-three added: “It’s definitely a 24-7 job, but we love it.

“James and I are here all the time – amongst the three children. It’s really important to us that we’re here while it continues to be fully established so that our vision is always upheld.

“One of our non-negotiables is that everybody that walks in gets recognised and spoken to.

“We’ve got very high service standards, and we ensure that the customers are getting that every time”

The Nook is now Abernethy’s sole eatery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

To say thank you to their customers, the husband and wife duo were keen to organise a series of culinary events at The Nook, including fine dining, an afternoon tea-with-a-twist and a beer and burger night.

Rebecca added: “It was really important for us to give the community something.

“That’s probably the biggest piece of feedback we get from the community – just how appreciative they all feel to have somewhere they can come together.

“We’re just trying to do some different things for the village because we don’t have anything else at the moment.”

Hopes for the future

Rebecca acknowledges the additional cost of supporting local. She said: “When we first opened, we were very cautious about our pricing.

“But I think there are other places nearby that are quite significantly more expensive than we are, and they aren’t always using local produce.”

Looking to the future Rebecca said: “If we have enough support, we might consider getting a full licence.”

