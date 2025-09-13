Fitness journey inspired young St Andrews entrepreneur to open his own gym

“Falling in love” with fitness led a young St Andrews entrepreneur to take a chance and open his own gym.

Ruadhan Cowan opened the doors to Kilo Club in Largo Road earlier this year after making a six-figure investment.

The 27-year-old initially thought he would attract members based on the quality of his gym equipment.

But it’s been the sense of community that’s formed at the gym that’s led to the growing number of members.

Ruadhan said the 350-strong membership after six months is double his projections for the first year.

From overweight to getting in shape

During his teenage years, Ruadhan said he “struggled” with his weight which led him to start dieting at the age of 19 – though he admits to “making mistakes”.

He said: “I didn’t learn the right things at the beginning, and then I spent a long time fixing the damage I did to myself.

“No one taught me what to do. I just cut out a lot of food. I was eating one meal a day, which didn’t leave my body in a very good position.

“Since 20 I’ve had a personal trainer which has meant my knowledge is really good now.

“Nutrition and exercise are the key to good results.”

Six-figure investment in Kilo Club St Andrews

Ruadhan’s passion for fitness inspired him to open a gym more than two years ago.

He spent around a year working out a deal with the landlord for the space at Largo Road, which was previously Functional Fitness.

“That business closed in August and I got the keys in December,” he said.

“At that point it was an empty box with a concrete floor. I had to completely redecorate, refloor and install 75 pieces of kit.

“There was new lighting, music, entry systems, doors – the full works.

“It was a small six-figure investment.

“I documented the entire process on social media. This was to build up hype and word quickly spread around St Andrews.

“I did everything pretty much myself with the help of some very generous friends along the way.”

A home for everybody

The gym runs early morning classes six days a week.

Ruadhan, who previously spent four years in medical sales, said the gym is representative of St Andrews with a wide variety of ages.

He said: “When I opened the gym, I thought it would be about the equipment because we have some of the best you can get in terms of strength and fitness.

“But actually people come for the community that’s been created.

“We have everyone from 16 to 86 involved in every discipline of strength, fitness and sports you could possibly think of.

“There are people of all shapes, sizes, and abilities, which is exactly what I wanted.

“What I wanted was a home for everybody, and that’s exactly what’s happened.”