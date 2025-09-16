High street round-up: Closures at Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Stirling shopping centres

Outlets at shopping centres in Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Stirling have shut down in the latest developments on high streets across the region.

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels to bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Shops

Bodycare shopping centre outlets close

Several Bodycare shops across the region have closed or are set to close after the company went into administration.

The outlet at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee is advertising a closing-down sale, while the branches at St John’s Shopping Centre in Perth and the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy have already closed.

Old Forfar shop could become barber’s and takeaway

A former convenience store in Forfar could be turned into an Indian takeaway and barber’s under new plans.

Proposals for the empty former Premier store at 79 Thornton Park have been submitted to Angus Council.

Brechin florist shutting after more than 40 years

Les Turriff Florist on St David Street in Brechin will close at the end of September.

The shop has been a fixture in the town for more than 40 years.

Furniture Village eyes new Stirling store

A furniture retailer is eyeing a move into a Stirling retail park.

Furniture Village has submitted a building warrant to Stirling Council for nearly

£1 million worth of work on the former Carpetright shop at Springkerse Retail Park.

Dundee firm creates new design hub

A Dundee interiors firm is set to transform a city centre eyesore into its new design hub and showroom.

Spaces Taylored, which provides furniture fit-out services for businesses across the UK, has just got the keys to the former HSS Hire building across the road from City Quay.

Superdrug lodges bid for new Dundee shop

High street giant Superdrug has lodged plans for a new shop at a Dundee retail park.

The chain has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council for signs in the former Next shop at Gallagher Retail Park.

Plans for Leuchars food store

Plans have been submitted for a new food store in the grounds of Ye Olde Hotel in Leuchars.

The proposed development would see a 400sq m shop built on Main Street, alongside new parking bays.

Dentist invests £500k in new Monifieth clinic

A new dental clinic has opened in Monifieth.

Aesthetica Dental Implants, founded by Dundee dentist Dr Sam Elassar, has launched on Maule Street in the former Monifieth Cars site.

Dr Elassar has invested £500,000 in the facility, which uses state-of-the-art 3D dental implant printing technology.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways

Little Things Cafe in Dundee closes

In Dundee city centre, Little Things Cafe on Reform Street has closed after six years in business.

It comes as another blow for the street, where several other food outlets have shut in recent months.

Former Broughty Ferry restaurant to become Pilates studio

A former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach is set to become a Pilates studio.

Sandbanks Brasserie on Brook Street closed suddenly in February this year.

Now, a sign has been put on the door of the building advertising the opening of a new Pilates studio.

Stirling Cinnabon outlet shuts after less than a year

American bakery chain Cinnabon has closed its Stirling outlet less than a year after opening.

The kiosk, which launched in Thistles Shopping Centre in November 2024, was the brand’s fourth Scottish location.

St Andrews takeaway to rebrand after former owner’s conviction

The new owner of a St Andrews takeaway is rebranding the business after its disgraced former boss was convicted of a sex attack on a teenager.

Theo Kalopedis, who took over Big Boss earlier this year, wants to change the name of the Bell Street takeaway to distance it from the previous owner.

It comes after former owner Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the takeaway.

Dundee takeaway popular with school pupils and students for sale

A Dundee takeaway popular with students and school pupils is for sale.

Brodie’s on Bell Street in the city centre has been serving customers for 17 years.

German Doner Kebab in Stirling closes down

Stirling’s German Doner Kebab has shut for good after closing “temporarily”.

The Murray Place sit-in and takeaway, which opened in 2022, is now being advertised as available to let.

Hotels

First look at new restaurant planned for Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel

A new image has been released of a restaurant planned at the five-star hotel near Dunblane owned by Andy and Kim Murray.

The restaurant at the Cromlix Hotel will occupy a new extension and is due to open in May 2026.

Five-star Perthshire hotel sold after collapse into administration

A five-star Perthshire hotel has been acquired after its previous owner went into administration with millions of pounds of debts.

The Courier revealed in April that the future of Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch was uncertain after its owner went into administration.

The new owner is Loch Rannoch Estate Limited, which owns and operates the nearby Loch Rannoch Hotel, Spa and Estate.