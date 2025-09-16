High street round-up: Closures at Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Stirling shopping centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: Closures at Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Stirling shopping centres

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region.

By James Simpson
The round-up includes an outlet closing in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Outlets at shopping centres in Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Stirling have shut down in the latest developments on high streets across the region.

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels to bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Shops

Bodycare shopping centre outlets close
The Bodycare store in the Overgate in Dundee.
The Bodycare store in the Overgate in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Several Bodycare shops across the region have closed or are set to close after the company went into administration.

The outlet at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee is advertising a closing-down sale, while the branches at St John’s Shopping Centre in Perth and the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy have already closed.

Old Forfar shop could become barber’s and takeaway
The former Premier shop could be turned into a takeaway and barber shop. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A former convenience store in Forfar could be turned into an Indian takeaway and barber’s under new plans.

Proposals for the empty former Premier store at 79 Thornton Park have been submitted to Angus Council.

Brechin florist shutting after more than 40 years
The Les Turriff Florist store on St David Street in Brechin. Image: Google Maps

Les Turriff Florist on St David Street in Brechin will close at the end of September.

The shop has been a fixture in the town for more than 40 years.

Furniture Village eyes new Stirling store
The former Carpetright outlet in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A furniture retailer is eyeing a move into a Stirling retail park.

Furniture Village has submitted a building warrant to Stirling Council for nearly
£1 million worth of work on the former Carpetright shop at Springkerse Retail Park.

Dundee firm creates new design hub
New Spaces Taylored site
Adam and Claire Taylor at the site that has lain empty for more than a decade. Image: Spaces Taylored

A Dundee interiors firm is set to transform a city centre eyesore into its new design hub and showroom.

Spaces Taylored, which provides furniture fit-out services for businesses across the UK, has just got the keys to the former HSS Hire building across the road from City Quay.

Superdrug lodges bid for new Dundee shop
Superdrug shop signage
Superdrug unveil new Gallagher Retail Park store plans. Image: DC Thomson

High street giant Superdrug has lodged plans for a new shop at a Dundee retail park.

The chain has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council for signs in the former Next shop at Gallagher Retail Park.

Plans for Leuchars food store
Artist's impression of how the proposed new shop could look.
An artist’s impression of how the new shop in Leuchars could look. Image: GD Lodge Architects/Fife Council planning portal

Plans have been submitted for a new food store in the grounds of Ye Olde Hotel in Leuchars.

The proposed development would see a 400sq m shop built on Main Street, alongside new parking bays.

Dentist invests £500k in new Monifieth clinic
Dr Sam Elassar in his Monifieth surgery, Aesthetica Dental Implants. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new dental clinic has opened in Monifieth.

Aesthetica Dental Implants, founded by Dundee dentist Dr Sam Elassar, has launched on Maule Street in the former Monifieth Cars site.

Dr Elassar has invested £500,000 in the facility, which uses state-of-the-art 3D dental implant printing technology.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways

Little Things Cafe in Dundee closes
Little Things Cafe has closed. Image: DC Thomson

In Dundee city centre, Little Things Cafe on Reform Street has closed after six years in business.

It comes as another blow for the street, where several other food outlets have shut in recent months.

Former Broughty Ferry restaurant to become Pilates studio
The former Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A former restaurant near Broughty Ferry beach is set to become a Pilates studio.

Sandbanks Brasserie on Brook Street closed suddenly in February this year.

Now, a sign has been put on the door of the building advertising the opening of a new Pilates studio.

Stirling Cinnabon outlet shuts after less than a year
The Cinnabon kiosk at the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling
The Cinnabon kiosk in the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

American bakery chain Cinnabon has closed its Stirling outlet less than a year after opening.

The kiosk, which launched in Thistles Shopping Centre in November 2024, was the brand’s fourth Scottish location.

St Andrews takeaway to rebrand after former owner’s conviction
Owner Theo Kalopedis and staff member Tasos Demetriou inside the St Andrews takeaway.
Current owner Theo Kalopedis and staff member Tasos Demetriou inside the Bell Street takeaway. Image: Theo Kalopedis

The new owner of a St Andrews takeaway is rebranding the business after its disgraced former boss was convicted of a sex attack on a teenager.

Theo Kalopedis, who took over Big Boss earlier this year, wants to change the name of the Bell Street takeaway to distance it from the previous owner.

It comes after former owner Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the takeaway.

Dundee takeaway popular with school pupils and students for sale
The signage above Brodies Takeaway in Dundee.
Brodies is now on the market. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

A Dundee takeaway popular with students and school pupils is for sale.

Brodie’s on Bell Street in the city centre has been serving customers for 17 years.

German Doner Kebab in Stirling closes down
The outlet is being marketed for let. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling’s German Doner Kebab has shut for good after closing “temporarily”.

The Murray Place sit-in and takeaway, which opened in 2022, is now being advertised as available to let.

Hotels

First look at new restaurant planned for Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel
How the new restaurant extension at the Cromlix Hotel is expected to look when it is built. Image: Fergus Purdie/Cromlix

A new image has been released of a restaurant planned at the five-star hotel near Dunblane owned by Andy and Kim Murray.

The restaurant at the Cromlix Hotel will occupy a new extension and is due to open in May 2026.

Five-star Perthshire hotel sold after collapse into administration
The Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A five-star Perthshire hotel has been acquired after its previous owner went into administration with millions of pounds of debts.

The Courier revealed in April that the future of Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch was uncertain after its owner went into administration.

The new owner is Loch Rannoch Estate Limited, which owns and operates the nearby Loch Rannoch Hotel, Spa and Estate.

Conversation