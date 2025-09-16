Perthshire hotel Murrayshall unveils luxury pods as part of £30m upgrade programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire hotel Murrayshall unveils luxury pods as part of £30m upgrade programme

Have a look inside the pods which feature super-king beds, mood lighting and underfloor heating.

Murrayshall Estate in Perthshire has unveiled new luxury accommodation pods.
Murrayshall Estate in Perthshire has unveiled new luxury accommodation pods. Image: Murrayshall
By Rob McLaren

Murrayshall Estate in Perthshire has unveiled new luxury accommodation pods as it completes the first phase of a £30 million upgrade programme.

The 21 pods in the Scone hotel’s grounds have increased its capacity by more than 50%.

Murrayshall said the pods offer guests “modern luxury with the spirit of the Scottish outdoors”.

They have been positioned to maximise privacy. The pods include underfloor heating, mood lighting and an en-suite wet-room shower with luxury products.

General manager Gary Silcock said: “This has been five years in the making and represents the first phase of our £30m investment in the future of Murrayshall.

“A new kind of countryside experience is what we’ve achieved with these exceptional luxury pods.

Murrayshall general manager Gary Silcock. Image: Supplied

“The 50% increase in our accommodation capacity naturally means more employment opportunities will follow. This is fantastic news for our team and the local community.

“These pods offer something truly special for guests seeking that perfect blend of comfort and connection with nature.”

Murrayshall luxury pods

The luxury pods complement Murrayshall’s existing offering of 40 sophisticated rooms and suites.

It marks the end of the first phase of a £30m investment programme which has also seen enhancements to its golf course, hotel and bar and restaurant.

Inside one of the new luxury pods at Murrayshall Estate in Perthshire.
The pods feature a super king bed, television and wet room.

The next phase of work will see 25 holiday lodges and a 27,000 square foot spa and leisure facility constructed.

Bosses say the development could bring up to 400 jobs in hospitality, wellness, and leisure services as a result.

Planning permission for this next phase was obtained at the start of this year. It is hoped this next phase of work will be completed by summer 2026.

Murrayshall was built in 1664, before the house was modernised in the 18th century. In 1973, the estate became the luxury hotel it is today.

The estate comprises the existing country house hotel, two golf courses, a driving range, self-catering lodges, existing residential housing and staff accommodation.

Current owner Stellar Asset Management acquired the estate in 2016.

More from Business

Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, owners of the Abernethy Nook. Image: Supplied
Success brewing as Abernethy coffee shop celebrates first year in business
Scotland Rugby Star Finn Russell with Spiritfilled founders Russell Spratley and Ross Archer.
Whisky firm backed by rugby star Finn Russell investing in Fife
The round-up includes an outlet closing in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
High street round-up: Closures at Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Stirling shopping centres
Plans have been submitted to convert the Perth Tim Horntons into a Taco Bell. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
New Taco Bell drive-thru planned for Perth Tim Hortons site
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Montana Moore Stirling artist interview Picture shows; Montana Moore in the studio/with her work. Sydney, Australia. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
This self-made Stirling artist earns more from one painting than she did in a…
Phoenix Decorating Scotland boss Iain Matthew at his desk in Kinglassie. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Paralympian helps Fife decorating firm rise from ashes to reach £900k turnover
Kilo Club gym owner Ruadhan Cowan. Image: Supplied
Fitness journey inspired young St Andrews entrepreneur to open his own gym
the team from Hutcheon Mearns and Rock River Research pose at Hutcheon Mearns AI office
Unlock AI’s potential for your business with Hutcheon Mearns
The site has lain empty for over a decade. Image: Spaces Taylored
Dundee family firm to transform city eyesore into new design hub
8
New CGHH chief operating officer Ross Blackadder inside Links House at Carnoustie. Image: CGHH
EXCLUSIVE: Carnoustie Links appoints new figure to oversee operations at legendary Open venue

Conversation