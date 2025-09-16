Perthshire hotel Murrayshall unveils luxury pods as part of £30m upgrade programme

Murrayshall Estate in Perthshire has unveiled new luxury accommodation pods as it completes the first phase of a £30 million upgrade programme.

The 21 pods in the Scone hotel’s grounds have increased its capacity by more than 50%.

Murrayshall said the pods offer guests “modern luxury with the spirit of the Scottish outdoors”.

They have been positioned to maximise privacy. The pods include underfloor heating, mood lighting and an en-suite wet-room shower with luxury products.

General manager Gary Silcock said: “This has been five years in the making and represents the first phase of our £30m investment in the future of Murrayshall.

“A new kind of countryside experience is what we’ve achieved with these exceptional luxury pods.

“The 50% increase in our accommodation capacity naturally means more employment opportunities will follow. This is fantastic news for our team and the local community.

“These pods offer something truly special for guests seeking that perfect blend of comfort and connection with nature.”

Murrayshall luxury pods

The luxury pods complement Murrayshall’s existing offering of 40 sophisticated rooms and suites.

It marks the end of the first phase of a £30m investment programme which has also seen enhancements to its golf course, hotel and bar and restaurant.

The next phase of work will see 25 holiday lodges and a 27,000 square foot spa and leisure facility constructed.

Bosses say the development could bring up to 400 jobs in hospitality, wellness, and leisure services as a result.

Planning permission for this next phase was obtained at the start of this year. It is hoped this next phase of work will be completed by summer 2026.

Murrayshall was built in 1664, before the house was modernised in the 18th century. In 1973, the estate became the luxury hotel it is today.

The estate comprises the existing country house hotel, two golf courses, a driving range, self-catering lodges, existing residential housing and staff accommodation.

Current owner Stellar Asset Management acquired the estate in 2016.