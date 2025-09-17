New Dundee Clintons store opens with weekend giveaway for shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Dundee Clintons store opens with weekend giveaway for shoppers

The first 200 customers inside the Overgate store on Saturday will receive a Clintons goodie bag.

By Andrew Robson
The new Clintons store inside the Overgate Shopping Centre.
The new Clintons store inside the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Clintons

Clintons has opened its new Dundee store and will be holding a customer giveaway this weekend.

The card shop closed its Overgate Shopping Centre earlier this year to make way for the expanded Superdrug shop in the centre.

Clintons reopens in Overgate Shopping Centre

At the time, the unit formerly occupied by fashion chain Quiz was earmarked as a potential new location for Clintons.

The card shop reopened earlier this week and will host an official opening event on Saturday.

Inside the new Clintons unit in Dundee
Inside the new Clintons unit. Image: Clintons

The first 200 customers inside the store, located on the lower mall between DV8 and Muffin Break, will get a goodie bag.

Malcolm Angus, Centre Manager at the Overgate, said: “We are delighted to confirm Clintons has reopened in Overgate – something that will be greatly welcomed news for our customers.

“The newly relocated store, conveniently placed in its prime ground floor position between DV8 and Muffin Break, offers an exciting and improved product range and a refreshed retail concept.

Staff outside the new Clintons store.
Staff outside the new Clintons store. Image: Clintons

“The official opening event on Saturday, with the goodie bag giveaway for the first 200 customers, is sure to prove highly popular and early arrival is encouraged.”

It comes as the Bodycare shop in the Overgate Shopping Centre is advertising a closing-down sale after the company went into administration

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region.

