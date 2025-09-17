New Dundee Clintons store opens with weekend giveaway for shoppers

Clintons has opened its new Dundee store and will be holding a customer giveaway this weekend.

The card shop closed its Overgate Shopping Centre earlier this year to make way for the expanded Superdrug shop in the centre.

Clintons reopens in Overgate Shopping Centre

At the time, the unit formerly occupied by fashion chain Quiz was earmarked as a potential new location for Clintons.

The card shop reopened earlier this week and will host an official opening event on Saturday.

The first 200 customers inside the store, located on the lower mall between DV8 and Muffin Break, will get a goodie bag.

Malcolm Angus, Centre Manager at the Overgate, said: “We are delighted to confirm Clintons has reopened in Overgate – something that will be greatly welcomed news for our customers.

“The newly relocated store, conveniently placed in its prime ground floor position between DV8 and Muffin Break, offers an exciting and improved product range and a refreshed retail concept.

“The official opening event on Saturday, with the goodie bag giveaway for the first 200 customers, is sure to prove highly popular and early arrival is encouraged.”

It comes as the Bodycare shop in the Overgate Shopping Centre is advertising a closing-down sale after the company went into administration

