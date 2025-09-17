Montrose jobs boom leads to launch of new accommodation firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose jobs boom leads to launch of new accommodation firm

A former oil and gas worker is looking to capitalise on more offshore wind farm work coming to Montrose.

Craig Fleming, owner of Bides outside his offices in Montrose High Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Increasing work opportunities in Montrose has led to the birth of a new serviced accommodation firm.

Bides, which specialises in short-term lets, was set up in Montrose High Street this year after demand for properties rocketed.

Owner and former oil and gas worker Craig Fleming has focused on the business since taking voluntary redundancy from Baker Hughes in March.

He now manages 12 properties and is looking to attract more owners, highlighting the potential for better returns than traditional long-term rentals.

The birth of Bides in Montrose

Arbroath resident Craig, who is married to Elaine, converted a property they owned in Edinburgh from a long-term rent to serviced accommodation in 2020.

They wanted the flexibility to be able to use the flat when visiting friends in the capital and were surprised at how much more income was achieved.

The couple then bought two properties in Montrose for the same purpose.

Craig said: “We bought our first flat in Montrose in 2021 and I did a full refurb and managed the property myself.

“Managing one property alongside a full-time job was manageable with the help of a cleaner.

Craig Fleming, owner of Bides, in the serviced accommodation company's Montrose office.
“We bought another and it was still doable as we had someone who wanted it fairly long-term.

“Really things grew from there accidentally. I built up quite a lot of contracts with contractors in the renewables space.

“One was looking for a bigger property for a longer period which I was able to source for them.

“Other people in Montrose heard what I was doing and said they wanted to do something with their property but didn’t know where to start.”

Taking redundancy in March allowed Craig to increase his focus on Bides.

It now manages 12 properties with more owners expected to come on board in the near future.

What sort of returns can people expect?

Craig said the returns that people can achieve from serviced accommodation are greater than a normal rental.

He said a two-bedroom flat in Montrose might achieve between £650 and £750 a month.

But the same flat might achieve £80-£100 a night as serviced accommodation.

“Even at just 50% occupancy and with the costs of energy and council tax, it makes more,” Craig explained.

“The property is also kept at a very high standard, with regular cleans and maintenance.”

Craig said his company, which occupies the former Clelland & Co premises on the High Street, can also handle obtaining a council licence, ensuring compliance and managing the properties.

Bides can also advise people on what properties would be suitable for short-term lets before they buy.

He said the business is going to focus on properties in Angus with the new Inch Cape offshore wind farm, which will have its operations base at Montrose, bringing more workers to the area.

He added: “There is really strong demand for high quality accommodation and we make it as hassle-free for guests as possible.”

Craig has also set up a forklift and cherry picker training business from the same premises called 9 Knots Training.

