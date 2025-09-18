Former Dundee United sports therapist reveals tactics behind booming business

As Dundee United’s sports therapist, she travelled the world ensuring the first team were at peak fitness.

Treating injuries on the pitch in front of thousands and providing rehabilitation behind the scenes, Vicki Costello was a key player at Tannadice.

Now, the mum of three runs her own successful sports therapy business from her Dundee home.

The 50-year-old, who also worked at Brechin City Football Club, still has a number of professional footballers on her books.

However, she also provides a wide range of musculoskeletal treatments and preventative care for everyone from dog walkers to basketball players and ice-skaters.

After spotting a gap in the market, Vicki is set to add another string to her bow, providing Titleist TPI golf swing assessments from a new purpose-built treatment space in her garden.

Lessons learned on and off the pitch

Vicki, who is so busy she has a waiting list, credits her five years at Dundee United with teaching her the physical and mental impact of sports injuries.

She said: “I loved my time with Dundee United and learned so much.

“It was a full-on role with long hours and very few holidays, as even during the summer break there are injured players you need to work with.

“However, it gave me the unique opportunity to work with professional footballers and see injuries from the minute they take place right through to rehabilitation and returning to playing.

“When someone’s fitness is their livelihood, there is a lot of stress involved in getting back on the pitch and it can impact their mental health.

“I made sure I was available if they needed to talk and provided emotional support.”

In 2023, Vicki left Tannadice and launched her own business, VC Sports Therapy.

At the same time, she took the job as Brechin City’s sports therapist.

She worked with the Brechin team for a year before leaving to focus on her clinic, which was getting busy.

‘Always squeezing people in’

Vicki said: “When I started my own clinic in 2023, I had high hopes but it has exceeded all my expectations.

“I’m shocked at how well it has gone over the past two years and really excited for the future now I have my new clinic space.

“I work long days and I am always squeezing people in, but I love what I do.”

Dundee-born Vicki began her working life as paediatric physiotherapy support worker.

After 15 years working for the NHS, she decided to undertake a BSc Hons in sports therapy and rehabilitation at UHI Perth.

Why Vicki Costello took golf gamble

It was while travelling to Dundee United’s St Andrews training facilities that Vicki first thought about expanding into the golfing realm.

She recently completed a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) qualification and will now be offering personalised golf swing assessments – looking at hip rotation, wrist and ankle movement and core strength.

Vicki, who recently took up playing golf, is also providing golf mobility classes at Downfield Golf Club in Dundee.

She added: “I am now hooked on golf after I used my 50th birthday money to buy myself lessons and a set of clubs.

“I thought that if I was going to work in golf, I should really understand the sport and I definitely have the bug.”