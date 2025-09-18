Former Dundee United sports therapist reveals tactics behind booming business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United sports therapist reveals tactics behind booming business

Vicki Costello has found the winning strategy for success since leaving Tannadice to set up VC Sports Therapy.

By Kirsten Johnson
Former Dundee United sports therapist Vicki Costello.
Former Dundee United sports therapist Vicki Costello. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

As Dundee United’s sports therapist, she travelled the world ensuring the first team were at peak fitness.

Treating injuries on the pitch in front of thousands and providing rehabilitation behind the scenes, Vicki Costello was a key player at Tannadice.

Now, the mum of three runs her own successful sports therapy business from her Dundee home.

The 50-year-old, who also worked at Brechin City Football Club, still has a number of professional footballers on her books.

However, she also provides a wide range of musculoskeletal treatments and preventative care for everyone from dog walkers to basketball players and ice-skaters.

After spotting a gap in the market, Vicki is set to add another string to her bow, providing Titleist TPI golf swing assessments from a new purpose-built treatment space in her garden.

Lessons learned on and off the pitch

Vicki, who is so busy she has a waiting list, credits her five years at Dundee United with teaching her the physical and mental impact of sports injuries.

She said: “I loved my time with Dundee United and learned so much.

“It was a full-on role with long hours and very few holidays, as even during the summer break there are injured players you need to work with.

“However, it gave me the unique opportunity to work with professional footballers and see injuries from the minute they take place right through to rehabilitation and returning to playing.

“When someone’s fitness is their livelihood, there is a lot of stress involved in getting back on the pitch and it can impact their mental health.

“I made sure I was available if they needed to talk and provided emotional support.”

Vicki Costello with Dundee United 2019/2020 first team
Sports therapist Vicki Costello (far right) with the Dundee United 2019/2020 first team Pic. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In 2023, Vicki left Tannadice and launched her own business, VC Sports Therapy.

At the same time, she took the job as Brechin City’s sports therapist.

She worked with the Brechin team for a year before leaving to focus on her clinic, which was getting busy.

‘Always squeezing people in’

Vicki said: “When I started my own clinic in 2023, I had high hopes but it has exceeded all my expectations.

“I’m shocked at how well it has gone over the past two years and really excited for the future now I have my new clinic space.

“I work long days and I am always squeezing people in, but I love what I do.”

Vicki Costello works from her Dundee home – with a new treatment room in her garden. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Dundee-born Vicki began her working life as paediatric physiotherapy support worker.

After 15 years working for the NHS, she decided to undertake a BSc Hons in sports therapy and rehabilitation at UHI Perth.

Why Vicki Costello took golf gamble

It was while travelling to Dundee United’s St Andrews training facilities that Vicki first thought about expanding into the golfing realm.

She recently completed a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) qualification and will now be offering personalised golf swing assessments – looking at hip rotation, wrist and ankle movement and core strength.

Vicki, who recently took up playing golf, is also providing golf mobility classes at Downfield Golf Club in Dundee.

She added: “I am now hooked on golf after I used my 50th birthday money to buy myself lessons and a set of clubs.

“I thought that if I was going to work in golf, I should really understand the sport and I definitely have the bug.”

