Home Business & Environment Business

Why once-loyal customer of Dunblane’s Ruby Ruby jumped at chance to buy children’s shoe shop

Ruby Ruby encourage their young customers to run around the shop and even kick a football to ensure their new shoes fit perfectly.

By Kirsten Johnson
Ruby Ruby owner Kirstie Speed with kids shoes
Kirstie Speed took over Ruby Ruby shoe shop in Dunblane last year when the previous owners retired. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson

Finding the perfect fit for little feet has made Dunblane shoe shop Ruby Ruby a firm favourite with families.

The independent business first opened its doors in the town almost a decade ago.

It is known for its personal touch – which sets it apart from chain store competitors.

And its doorstep shoe-fitting visits during the pandemic were a lifeline for young families.

The Ruby Ruby team dedicate up to an hour to each customer – big or small – to ensure the size, style and price point is just right.

Their one-of-a-kind service attracts shoppers from across Scotland and beyond and the shop just celebrated one of its best ‘back-to-school’ sales as a result.

Kirstie Speed standing outside Ruby Ruby shop in Dunblane
Ruby Ruby attracts families from far afield. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson

Owner and mum-of-three Kirstie Speed was once a Ruby Ruby customer herself.

When she found out the previous proprietors were due to retire last year, she jumped at the chance to take over the much-loved business on Dunblane’s Stirling Road.

Kirsty, 49, had a successful career in human resources but was keen for a change and wanted to ensure the continued success of Ruby Ruby.

Why Ruby Ruby believe listening to little customers is key

Kirsty, who lives in Dunblane, said: “I have always loved shoes and expressing myself through footwear.

“When I had my three daughters that love intensified and we all had a few too many pairs.

“Having children also made me realise how important is to involve them in choosing their shoes and really listening to what is comfortable.”

Ruby Ruby’s all-women team, Erin Morrison, Sam Burges, Jenny Menzies and Kirstie Speed. Image: Ruby Ruby

She continued: “At Ruby Ruby, we are all about taking the time to find the perfect shoes for our customers, ensuring they fit well and look good.

“Children run about the shop in their shoes and can kick a football to see how it feels.

“We have customers who visit us from the south of England each time they are up here seeing family and some who travel from Oban and Inverness because of the service we provide.

“We want to dispel the myth that independent shoe shops are much pricier than chain stores and have a wide range of price points and encourage customers to tell us first what they can afford.”

The Dunblane shoe shop has lots of space to run around. Image: Ruby Ruby

Ruby Ruby stocks a wide range of children’s footwear brands including Sketchers, Froddo, Lelli Kelly, Start-Rite and Primigi.

It also now offers women’s footwear and a curated collection of boutique childrenswear and hair accessories.

Back-to-school shoes boost

Barefoot shoe styles, which are flat, wide and flexible, have been particularly popular with Ruby Ruby customers in 2025. As have waterproof trainers.

Kirstie and the team are in the process of stocking the new autumn/winter range after a very successful back-to-school run – selling 800 pairs between June and the end of August.

Unlike some other independent shops, Ruby Ruby has managed to weather the cost-of-living crisis and Kirstie is now looking to the future and preparing to carry out some renovations.

She added: “Running a business isn’t easy in the current climate, with rising costs. But I am so glad I took on Ruby Ruby and am excited to take it forward.

“Dunblane is a beautiful town with a lovely community and it is great to be part of the thriving independent high street.”

