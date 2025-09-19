Why Dundee is the ‘second home’ for YouTube superstar Stampy Cat

One of the world’s biggest YouTube stars now calls Dundee his second home while he helps develop an upcoming computer game.

Joe Garrett, better known by his online persona Stampy Cat, is a YouTube pioneer in gaming content.

For many years he posted daily videos in which he gave a commentary while playing Minecraft. At one point he had the fourth most watched YouTube channel in the world.

And 10 years ago he caused a sensation in Dundee when he talked about making the videos in front of a sold out audience of thousands of schoolchildren at the Caird Hall.

Joe’s videos have been watched an astonishing eight billion times.

From Stampy Cat to working for Dundee firm

However, what he has been doing since he stopped making Stampy Cat videos in 2023 is less well known.

He has been a major player in the creation of an upcoming game developed by Dundee firm 4J Studios, which created the console versions of Minecraft.

Joe has been part of the development team on its Reforj game since the beginning of last year. Like Minecraft, it allows players to create their own worlds using building tools.

As someone who has always been on the playing side rather than the development side, it’s been a completely different experience for Joe.

He told The Courier: “At the start I felt a bit like I was creating a documentary as I was getting access I wouldn’t normally see.

“It’s been a gradual process of understanding how creating a game works. There’s a lot that I’m still learning and it’s really fascinating.

“I mostly help out with the design team and I also did a lot of work creating the story and the lore of the world in Reforj.

“I also help with the community side and act as a bit of a bridge between the players (in its testing phase) and the 4J team.”

Dundee a second home for Stampy Cat

Prominent Dundee entrepreneur and 4J Studios co-founder Chris van der Kuyl credits Joe and other YouTubers for the explosion in popularity of Minecraft.

Unbeknownst to Joe, 4J staff would religiously watch his videos to pick up on any glitches and frustrations for their next updates.

For more than five years, 4J has spent millions developing its own games engine – software from which games can be developed.

Chris did a demonstration of the capability of the Elements engine to Joe a couple of years ago.

Impressed, Joe provided some thoughts on what he would do if developing a game with the engine’s capabilities. Chris was quick to formally get him on board.

Joe’s frequent visits to Dundee means that he now calls the city his second home.

“I live in the south of England but about once a month I’m up in Dundee for about a week.

“When there’s a lot of creative meetings back-to-back it’s always better to have them in person. Dundee has become my second home.”

And he still gets stopped in the streets by people who attended the famous Caird Hall show in 2015.

He added: “It was for mostly schoolchildren at the time. Now that I’m in Dundee frequently, I bump into a lot of these people who tell me they saw me when they were eight years old.

“It’s fun hearing how big an impact I had on them.”

DICE Europe event in Dundee

The pair appeared on stage together yesterday at The Big Real events space at Water’s Edge which hosted a fringe event from the DICE Europe games conference which has been held in Edinburgh this week.

Chris pushed for Dundee to be part of the event which was attended by industry leaders.

He said: “It’s fantastic that alongside Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Government we have been able to secure an additional event in Dundee that underpins the city’s significant contribution to the video games sector.

“It’s vital that the sector and government use this as a catalyst for further cooperation and collaboration, creating the best possible conditions for the many brilliant individuals and studios we have within the sector in Scotland.”