Why Dundee is the ‘second home’ for YouTube superstar Stampy Cat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Why Dundee is the ‘second home’ for YouTube superstar Stampy Cat

Videos of him playing computer games have been watched more than eight BILLION times.

Joe Garrett, aka Stampy Cat, speaking in Dundee. Image: Julie Howden
Joe Garrett, aka Stampy Cat, speaking in Dundee. Image: Julie Howden
By Rob McLaren

One of the world’s biggest YouTube stars now calls Dundee his second home while he helps develop an upcoming computer game.

Joe Garrett, better known by his online persona Stampy Cat, is a YouTube pioneer in gaming content.

For many years he posted daily videos in which he gave a commentary while playing Minecraft. At one point he had the fourth most watched YouTube channel in the world.

And 10 years ago he caused a sensation in Dundee when he talked about making the videos in front of a sold out audience of thousands of schoolchildren at the Caird Hall.

Joe’s videos have been watched an astonishing eight billion times.

From Stampy Cat to working for Dundee firm

However, what he has been doing since he stopped making Stampy Cat videos in 2023 is less well known.

He has been a major player in the creation of an upcoming game developed by Dundee firm 4J Studios, which created the console versions of Minecraft.

Joe has been part of the development team on its Reforj game since the beginning of last year. Like Minecraft, it allows players to create their own worlds using building tools.

As someone who has always been on the playing side rather than the development side, it’s been a completely different experience for Joe.

He told The Courier: “At the start I felt a bit like I was creating a documentary as I was getting access I wouldn’t normally see.

Joe Garrett, aka Stampy Cat, is now working for Dundee games firm 4J Studios. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson 

“It’s been a gradual process of understanding how creating a game works. There’s a lot that I’m still learning and it’s really fascinating.

“I mostly help out with the design team and I also did a lot of work creating the story and the lore of the world in Reforj.

“I also help with the community side and act as a bit of a bridge between the players (in its testing phase) and the 4J team.”

Dundee a second home for Stampy Cat

Prominent Dundee entrepreneur and 4J Studios co-founder Chris van der Kuyl credits Joe and other YouTubers for the explosion in popularity of Minecraft.

Unbeknownst to Joe, 4J staff would religiously watch his videos to pick up on any glitches and frustrations for their next updates.

For more than five years, 4J has spent millions developing its own games engine – software from which games can be developed.

Reforj is a new game being created by 4J Studios. 

Chris did a demonstration of the capability of the Elements engine to Joe a couple of years ago.

Impressed, Joe provided some thoughts on what he would do if developing a game with the engine’s capabilities. Chris was quick to formally get him on board.

Joe’s frequent visits to Dundee means that he now calls the city his second home.

“I live in the south of England but about once a month I’m up in Dundee for about a week.

Joe Garrett, aka Stampy Cat, with Chris van der Kuyl, owner of 4J Studios at The Big Real events space in Dundee.

“When there’s a lot of creative meetings back-to-back it’s always better to have them in person. Dundee has become my second home.”

And he still gets stopped in the streets by people who attended the famous Caird Hall show in 2015.

He added: “It was for mostly schoolchildren at the time. Now that I’m in Dundee frequently, I bump into a lot of these people who tell me they saw me when they were eight years old.

“It’s fun hearing how big an impact I had on them.”

DICE Europe event in Dundee

The pair appeared on stage together yesterday at The Big Real events space at Water’s Edge which hosted a fringe event from the DICE Europe games conference which has been held in Edinburgh this week.

Chris pushed for Dundee to be part of the event which was attended by industry leaders.

The Games Day was attended by hundreds of people in Dundee on Thursday. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s fantastic that alongside Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Government we have been able to secure an additional event in Dundee that underpins the city’s significant contribution to the video games sector.

“It’s vital that the sector and government use this as a catalyst for further cooperation and collaboration, creating the best possible conditions for the many brilliant individuals and studios we have within the sector in Scotland.”

More from Business

Kelly Connor celebrating two years at the salon in 2024. Image: Lillie Beau/Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Broughty Ferry nail technician 'who tried to poach clients from salon' loses tribunal…
Ruby Ruby owner Kirstie Speed with kids shoes
Why once-loyal customer of Dunblane’s Ruby Ruby jumped at chance to buy children's shoe…
Former Dundee United sports therapist Vicki Costello.
Former Dundee United sports therapist reveals tactics behind booming business
Craig Fleming, owner of Bides outside his offices in Montrose High Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Montrose jobs boom leads to launch of new accommodation firm
The new Clintons store inside the Overgate Shopping Centre.
New Dundee Clintons store opens with weekend giveaway for shoppers
Murrayshall Estate in Perthshire has unveiled new luxury accommodation pods.
Perthshire hotel Murrayshall unveils luxury pods as part of £30m upgrade programme
Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, owners of the Abernethy Nook. Image: Supplied
Success brewing as Abernethy coffee shop celebrates first year in business
Scotland Rugby Star Finn Russell with Spiritfilled founders Russell Spratley and Ross Archer.
Whisky firm backed by rugby star Finn Russell investing in Fife
The round-up includes an outlet closing in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
High street round-up: Closures at Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Stirling shopping centres
Plans have been submitted to convert the Perth Tim Horntons into a Taco Bell. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
New Taco Bell drive-thru planned for Perth Tim Hortons site
2

Conversation