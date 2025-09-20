Ex-Dundee FC star Craig Wighton swaps football boots for gardening gloves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Ex-Dundee FC star Craig Wighton swaps football boots for gardening gloves

Craig and younger brother Drew have gone into business together following his shock retirement at the age of 28.

Craig and Drew Wighton with gardening tools
Former Dundee FC and Dunfermline star Craig Wighton has started his own gardening and landscaping firm with brother Drew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

Hallowed turf has a new significance for Craig Wighton as he embarks on a career away from football.

After dedicating his young life to sport, the former Dundee FC and Dunfermline Athletic star retired last month, aged just 28.

Blighted by knee injuries in the latter years of his professional career, the father-of-one was keen for a fresh start.

Now, just weeks after announcing his shock retiral, Craig has gone into business with younger brother Drew.

The pair run DC Gardening Services together, covering Dundee and the surrounding area – and bookings are already flying in.

Craig Wighton (right) and brother Drew are already busy, just weeks after starting DC Gardening Services together. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drew, 23, had previously worked as a greenkeeper at Downfield Golf Course so brings with him a wealth of experience.

Comfortable with his retirement decision

Craig told The Courier he is looking forward to embracing this new season of life.

He said: “Football was all I had ever known, I had been playing since I was five years old, so it is quite strange not having that anymore.

“Yes, I probably could have kept on playing for another few years, but I might have dropped down the leagues and made my injury worse.

“I want to be able to run around with my daughter and not be hobbling up to the school gates, so I knew it was the right time to stop.

“I’d come to terms with retiring long before I announced it so I actually feel pretty good about it and am looking forward to the future.”

So far, DC Gardening Services has secured a number of residential bookings – carrying out garden maintenance, grass and hedge cutting and turfing.

Craig and Drew, who will soon have chainsaw and spraying licenses, hope to also work in the commercial sector.

Craig Wighton's famous Dundee derby winner.
Craig Wighton’s famous Dundee derby winner in 2016.
One of Craig Wighton’s final games at East End Park, Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic

Craig, who jokes he is the company gaffer, has already been recognised while working.

“A few folk have recognised me and spoken to me about football but it has all been good stuff,” Craig added.

“People have all been really supportive and we have been amazed at how many bookings we have had so quickly.

“If it continues this way, we plan to take on more staff next spring.”

Craig Wighton’s impressive football career

Craig was a professional footballer for 12 years. After emerging from the Dundee youth system, he became the youngest goal-scorer for the club at the age of 16.

The fans’ favourite scored eight times in 94 appearances for the Dark Blues, before leaving in 2018 to join Hearts, where he played in the 2020 Scottish Cup Final and picked up a Championship winners medal.

He also had spells with Brechin City, Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Montrose and Dunfermline Athletic.

Craig added: “I could never see myself behind a desk.

“I have always had an active job and spent a lot of time outside and that will still be the case.

“However, it will take a bit less physical training and I won’t be away on Saturdays, which will be amazing for my family.”

