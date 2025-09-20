Ex-Dundee FC star Craig Wighton swaps football boots for gardening gloves

Hallowed turf has a new significance for Craig Wighton as he embarks on a career away from football.

After dedicating his young life to sport, the former Dundee FC and Dunfermline Athletic star retired last month, aged just 28.

Blighted by knee injuries in the latter years of his professional career, the father-of-one was keen for a fresh start.

Now, just weeks after announcing his shock retiral, Craig has gone into business with younger brother Drew.

The pair run DC Gardening Services together, covering Dundee and the surrounding area – and bookings are already flying in.

Drew, 23, had previously worked as a greenkeeper at Downfield Golf Course so brings with him a wealth of experience.

Comfortable with his retirement decision

Craig told The Courier he is looking forward to embracing this new season of life.

He said: “Football was all I had ever known, I had been playing since I was five years old, so it is quite strange not having that anymore.

“Yes, I probably could have kept on playing for another few years, but I might have dropped down the leagues and made my injury worse.

“I want to be able to run around with my daughter and not be hobbling up to the school gates, so I knew it was the right time to stop.

“I’d come to terms with retiring long before I announced it so I actually feel pretty good about it and am looking forward to the future.”

So far, DC Gardening Services has secured a number of residential bookings – carrying out garden maintenance, grass and hedge cutting and turfing.

Craig and Drew, who will soon have chainsaw and spraying licenses, hope to also work in the commercial sector.

Craig, who jokes he is the company gaffer, has already been recognised while working.

“A few folk have recognised me and spoken to me about football but it has all been good stuff,” Craig added.

“People have all been really supportive and we have been amazed at how many bookings we have had so quickly.

“If it continues this way, we plan to take on more staff next spring.”

Craig Wighton’s impressive football career

Craig was a professional footballer for 12 years. After emerging from the Dundee youth system, he became the youngest goal-scorer for the club at the age of 16.

The fans’ favourite scored eight times in 94 appearances for the Dark Blues, before leaving in 2018 to join Hearts, where he played in the 2020 Scottish Cup Final and picked up a Championship winners medal.

He also had spells with Brechin City, Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Montrose and Dunfermline Athletic.

Craig added: “I could never see myself behind a desk.

“I have always had an active job and spent a lot of time outside and that will still be the case.

“However, it will take a bit less physical training and I won’t be away on Saturdays, which will be amazing for my family.”