Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee accountancy firm Henderson Loggie grows profits and adds jobs

The firm is planning a full refurbishment of its Greenmarket headquarters.

By Paul Malik
Henderson Loggie board members Gavin Black, Shona Campbell, David Smith and Stephen Bain. Image: Supplied.
Henderson Loggie board members Gavin Black, Shona Campbell, David Smith and Stephen Bain. Image: Supplied.

Dundee accountancy firm Henderson Loggie posted profits of more than £4.2 million last year, their annual accounts show.

The company is one of the largest independent accountants in Scotland and enjoyed a turnover of more than £14.5m to the end of March 2025.

This is a 13% increase on the previous financial year and double what it posted six years ago before Henderson Loggie relaunched its strategic aims.

Managing partner David Smith hailed the firm’s “dynamic” thinking and retention of “top talent” which has seen Henderson Loggie enjoy continued growth.

They have recently enhanced their offices in other Scottish cities including Aberdeen and Edinburgh, with plans to expand its premises in Glasgow underway.

And its impressive Greenmarket office in Dundee’s Vision Building is set to undergo a full redevelopment in the coming year.

Henderson Loggie profits up

Profits for the financial year before members remuneration stood at £4.25m to March 31 2025, up from £3.4m in 2024.

Henderson Loggie employs 185 staff across Scotland, and recently highlighted its intake of new apprentices and trainees from the local area.

Mr Smith said: “Henderson Loggie provides a purpose-led choice in the market. Independence means we can think long-term, invest in our people, and stay focused on what matters most to our clients and communities.

“Our strategy is to build a future-focused firm with a strong internal culture.

“We have a dynamic leadership structure, and a model which accelerates decision-making, encourages entrepreneurial thinking and attracts and retains top talent.”

The firm also launched the Henderson Loggie Charitable Foundation this year, a separate charity dedicated to helping those who are disadvantaged in local communities across Scotland.

Henderson Loggie also partners with The Courier Business Awards, taking place this year again at the Apex City Quay on October 24.

Around 160 submissions were received to this year’s awards, with the shortlist of finalists recently revealed.

The black-tie event is one of the most eagerly anticipated celebrations of its kind in Scotland, which recognises the strength of business success in Courier Country.

Conversation