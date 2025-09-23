Siblings turn Bannockburn pub into Irish-themed bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Siblings turn Bannockburn pub into Irish-themed bar

Brother and sister team John and Nikki Carey have transformed The Empire into Careys.

By Isla Glen
Careys in Bannockburn. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Careys in Bannockburn. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Two siblings have transformed a Bannockburn pub into an Irish-themed bar.

Brother and sister team John and Nikki Carey have taken over the former Empire, which had been closed for about a year, and turned it into Careys.

The pair spent months revamping the venue before opening at the end of August, and say the response from locals has been positive.

Nikki, 53, told The Courier: “We had seen that The Empire had been shut for well over a year.

“We’re born and brought up in Bannockburn, so we knew it was lying empty.

John and Nikki Carey. Image: Nikki Carey

“It was in December, I said to my brother, ‘Have you seen The Empire is up for sale? We should go and inquire’.”

The siblings went to view the pub in January and were “shown round with a torch” as there was no electricity.

After a family meeting to discuss whether they could make it work, John and Nikki decided to take on the pub.

They spent two months refurbishing the premises and hired local traders to do the work before opening.

‘Dream come true’ as pair take over Bannockburn pub

Despite some “negativity”, the pair say the opening was successful with hundreds coming through their doors every weekend so far.

For John, who has seven years of experience working in pubs, it is a dream come true.

The 44-year-old said: “I always wanted a pub and for years it was always out of reach.

“We’ve made it happen after a lot of hard work, and we’re so happy to get here.”

John with the Careys mural, done by local artist David Crossley. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Careys is promising entertainment and events every weekend, from singers to televised sport, dominoes and karaoke.

Other plans include cocktail and open mic nights.

Nikki said: “For us, it’s about always having something on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“Rather than people having to go to Stirling and thinking about taxis, they can just walk down to the local, have a couple of drinks, enjoy the entertainment and be able to go home.”

The Careys are also planning to revamp the beer garden and commission local artist David Crossley to paint more murals.

The lounge area at Careys. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The pair also plan on giving back to Bannockburn by sponsoring local sportspeople, and raising funds for Strathcarron Hospice, the MDS Foundation and other charities.

Nikki added: “We’d like to thank the community for supporting us and coming in and helping us give back.

“We want to make a difference and we can’t with no help, so we really appreciate all the support.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

