Siblings turn Bannockburn pub into Irish-themed bar

Two siblings have transformed a Bannockburn pub into an Irish-themed bar.

Brother and sister team John and Nikki Carey have taken over the former Empire, which had been closed for about a year, and turned it into Careys.

The pair spent months revamping the venue before opening at the end of August, and say the response from locals has been positive.

Nikki, 53, told The Courier: “We had seen that The Empire had been shut for well over a year.

“We’re born and brought up in Bannockburn, so we knew it was lying empty.

“It was in December, I said to my brother, ‘Have you seen The Empire is up for sale? We should go and inquire’.”

The siblings went to view the pub in January and were “shown round with a torch” as there was no electricity.

After a family meeting to discuss whether they could make it work, John and Nikki decided to take on the pub.

They spent two months refurbishing the premises and hired local traders to do the work before opening.

‘Dream come true’ as pair take over Bannockburn pub

Despite some “negativity”, the pair say the opening was successful with hundreds coming through their doors every weekend so far.

For John, who has seven years of experience working in pubs, it is a dream come true.

The 44-year-old said: “I always wanted a pub and for years it was always out of reach.

“We’ve made it happen after a lot of hard work, and we’re so happy to get here.”

Careys is promising entertainment and events every weekend, from singers to televised sport, dominoes and karaoke.

Other plans include cocktail and open mic nights.

Nikki said: “For us, it’s about always having something on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“Rather than people having to go to Stirling and thinking about taxis, they can just walk down to the local, have a couple of drinks, enjoy the entertainment and be able to go home.”

The Careys are also planning to revamp the beer garden and commission local artist David Crossley to paint more murals.

The pair also plan on giving back to Bannockburn by sponsoring local sportspeople, and raising funds for Strathcarron Hospice, the MDS Foundation and other charities.

Nikki added: “We’d like to thank the community for supporting us and coming in and helping us give back.

“We want to make a difference and we can’t with no help, so we really appreciate all the support.”

