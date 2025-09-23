Gleneagles Hotel doubles profits as it passes £100m sales for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Gleneagles Hotel doubles profits as it passes £100m sales for first time

The five-star Perthshire resort has been making a series of upgrades.

Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Gleneagles Hotel’s sales exceeded £100 million for the first time last year as the luxury Perthshire hotel more than doubled its profits.

The newly published accounts, for the year ending March 31 2025, show turnover of £101.7m compared to £87.4m in 2024 – a rise of more than £14m.

Meanwhile pre-tax profits at the five-star resort increased to £10m, from £4.3m the previous year.

The record year saw Gleneagles refinance and increase its loan facility to £145m as it plans further upgrades.

Investments at Gleneagles Hotel

Group managing director Conor O’Leary said the financial year exceeded expectations, while the resort carried out a series of upgrades.

He said: “The hotel delivered a strong financial performance, with both revenue and profit surpassing budgeted expectations and outperforming the previous year.

“Ongoing investment in the estate remains a core priority.

Conor O’Leary, managing director at Gleneagles Hotel, has reflected on the successful financial year with increased profits. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson.

“Over the year we completed refurbishments of guest bedrooms and windows, enhanced food and beverage offerings, upgraded activities and golf equipment and launched the Gleneagles Sporting Club.

“This new facility offers state-of-the-art amenities, including padel courts and an indoor climbing wall.”

Liam Gallagher and Rod Stewart visits

During the financial year the hotel employed an average of 1,286 staff. This doesn’t include Gleneagles Edinburgh Townhouse, which files separate accounts, and had sales of £13.5m last year.

The hotel is known to attract A-list celebrities. Oasis singer Liam Gallagher stayed there while the band played gigs at Murrayfield during the summer.

Rod Stewart left staff a £10,000 tip during a festive visit with his wife Penny Lancaster and sons Alastair and Aiden.

Liam Gallagher with Oasis fan Jonathan Dunn at Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Jonathan Dunn

Strong sales have continued at the venue this year.

Mr O’Leary said: “Performance in the first quarter of the current financial year has remained in line with expectations.

“Inflationary pressures and UK fiscal policy continue to affect operating margins and profitability and the board remains alert to global economic and geopolitical developments and their potential impact on the business environment.

“Looking ahead, the management team is excited to build on Gleneagles’ century-long legacy while advancing our ambition to be a pioneering leader in luxury hospitality with a clear purpose, vision and strategy.

“The directors are confident the quality of the product, location of the hotel and level of customer service will be a competitive advantage to maintain and hopefully increase market share.”

