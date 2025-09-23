Gleneagles Hotel doubles profits as it passes £100m sales for first time

Gleneagles Hotel’s sales exceeded £100 million for the first time last year as the luxury Perthshire hotel more than doubled its profits.

The newly published accounts, for the year ending March 31 2025, show turnover of £101.7m compared to £87.4m in 2024 – a rise of more than £14m.

Meanwhile pre-tax profits at the five-star resort increased to £10m, from £4.3m the previous year.

The record year saw Gleneagles refinance and increase its loan facility to £145m as it plans further upgrades.

Investments at Gleneagles Hotel

Group managing director Conor O’Leary said the financial year exceeded expectations, while the resort carried out a series of upgrades.

He said: “The hotel delivered a strong financial performance, with both revenue and profit surpassing budgeted expectations and outperforming the previous year.

“Ongoing investment in the estate remains a core priority.

“Over the year we completed refurbishments of guest bedrooms and windows, enhanced food and beverage offerings, upgraded activities and golf equipment and launched the Gleneagles Sporting Club.

“This new facility offers state-of-the-art amenities, including padel courts and an indoor climbing wall.”

Liam Gallagher and Rod Stewart visits

During the financial year the hotel employed an average of 1,286 staff. This doesn’t include Gleneagles Edinburgh Townhouse, which files separate accounts, and had sales of £13.5m last year.

The hotel is known to attract A-list celebrities. Oasis singer Liam Gallagher stayed there while the band played gigs at Murrayfield during the summer.

Rod Stewart left staff a £10,000 tip during a festive visit with his wife Penny Lancaster and sons Alastair and Aiden.

Strong sales have continued at the venue this year.

Mr O’Leary said: “Performance in the first quarter of the current financial year has remained in line with expectations.

“Inflationary pressures and UK fiscal policy continue to affect operating margins and profitability and the board remains alert to global economic and geopolitical developments and their potential impact on the business environment.

“Looking ahead, the management team is excited to build on Gleneagles’ century-long legacy while advancing our ambition to be a pioneering leader in luxury hospitality with a clear purpose, vision and strategy.

“The directors are confident the quality of the product, location of the hotel and level of customer service will be a competitive advantage to maintain and hopefully increase market share.”