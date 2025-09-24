Perthshire’s Hadden Construction collapse leaves millions unpaid

Only a fraction of the £2.4 million owed to HMRC and none of the £6m due to unsecured creditors will be paid a year on from the collapse of Perthshire housebuilder Hadden Construction.

The Aberuthven company plunged into liquidation in September 2024 with the loss of 67 jobs and debts totalling more than £10m.

Sacked staff were forced to take their former employers to a tribunal after being unfairly dismissed, the costs of which will be covered by the tax-payer.

Administrators Alvarez & Marsal said unsecured creditors, including a number of Tayside and Fife trade firms, will not receive a penny of the money owed to them.

Exactly how many pennies on the pound preferential creditor HMRC will get of the £2.4m owed still has to be worked out, Alvarez & Marsal said in their latest progress report.

The administration process has been extended by a further 12 months and Alvarez & Marsal are expected to be remunerated to the tune of £920,000, in addition to pre-administration fees of £25,077.

Hadden collapse one year on

A number of work in progress payments and book debts owed to Hadden are being pursued, with 19 companies owing cash on 60 outstanding contracts.

So far around £566,000 owed to Hadden has been recovered.

The £541,000 owed by Hadden to Bank of Scotland has been repaid, who were listed as a secured creditor.

HMRC are listed as a secondary preferential creditor, who have a claim of £2,418,523.

This includes more than £1.9m in unpaid VAT, £238,000 in unpaid income tax and £196,000 in penalties.

Former employees are regarded as preferential creditors, owed close to £150,000.

The quantum — or amount — determining what percentage of these funds owed to preferential creditors is still to be calculated.

Former Hadden director’s new firm

Earlier this year The Courier revealed an affordable housing development in Newtyle left half-finished following Hadden’s collapse was completed by a company owned by a former Hadden boss.

Arch Homes finished work on 10 affordable houses in the Angus village ordered by Abertay Housing Association.

Arch Homes filings at Companies House shows that Jack Hadden, who was a director of Hadden Construction, was appointed as its sole director in October 2024.

Scott Hadden, one of Hadden’s founders, resigned as a director of Arch Homes on the same day.

The Courier understands Arch Homes had contracted Hadden Construction to build the £1.95m development on their behalf.

Hadden Construction was founded in 1992 by Scott Hadden, Ronnie Horne and Murray Stewart.

Alvarez & Marsal had been brought in by the firm in February 2024, seven months before being placed into administration.

At that point their role was to “undertake a review of the financial position and options for the group”.