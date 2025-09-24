Perthshire’s Hadden Construction collapse leaves millions unpaid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire’s Hadden Construction collapse leaves millions unpaid

Administrators will recoup £945,000 from the collapse, while unsecured creditors have been told to expect nothing.

By Paul Malik
Hadden Construction headquarters in Aberuthven. Image: Supplied.
Only a fraction of the £2.4 million owed to HMRC and none of the £6m due to unsecured creditors will be paid a year on from the collapse of Perthshire housebuilder Hadden Construction.

The Aberuthven company plunged into liquidation in September 2024 with the loss of 67 jobs and debts totalling more than £10m.

Sacked staff were forced to take their former employers to a tribunal after being unfairly dismissed, the costs of which will be covered by the tax-payer.

Administrators Alvarez & Marsal said unsecured creditors, including a number of Tayside and Fife trade firms, will not receive a penny of the money owed to them.

Exactly how many pennies on the pound preferential creditor HMRC will get of the £2.4m owed still has to be worked out, Alvarez & Marsal said in their latest progress report.

The administration process has been extended by a further 12 months and Alvarez & Marsal are expected to be remunerated to the tune of £920,000, in addition to pre-administration fees of £25,077.

Hadden collapse one year on

A number of work in progress payments and book debts owed to Hadden are being pursued, with 19 companies owing cash on 60 outstanding contracts.

So far around £566,000 owed to Hadden has been recovered.

The £541,000 owed by Hadden to Bank of Scotland has been repaid, who were listed as a secured creditor.

HMRC are listed as a secondary preferential creditor, who have a claim of £2,418,523.

This includes more than £1.9m in unpaid VAT, £238,000 in unpaid income tax and £196,000 in penalties.

Former employees are regarded as preferential creditors, owed close to £150,000.

The quantum — or amount — determining what percentage of these funds owed to preferential creditors is still to be calculated.

Former Hadden director’s new firm

Earlier this year The Courier revealed an affordable housing development in Newtyle left half-finished following Hadden’s collapse was completed by a company owned by a former Hadden boss.

Arch Homes finished work on 10 affordable houses in the Angus village ordered by Abertay Housing Association.

Arch Homes filings at Companies House shows that Jack Hadden, who was a director of Hadden Construction, was appointed as its sole director in October 2024.

Scott Hadden, one of Hadden’s founders, resigned as a director of Arch Homes on the same day.

The Courier understands Arch Homes had contracted Hadden Construction to build the £1.95m development on their behalf.

Hadden Construction was founded in 1992 by Scott Hadden, Ronnie Horne and Murray Stewart.

Alvarez & Marsal had been brought in by the firm in February 2024, seven months before being placed into administration.

At that point their role was to “undertake a review of the financial position and options for the group”.

