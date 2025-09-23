Ambitious Perth estate agent opens second branch in Blairgowrie

Perth estate agency Possible has opened a second branch in Blairgowrie after increasing its market share in the area.

Possible was set up by Gary Robertson after he was furloughed during the pandemic.

A post-Covid boom in property sales helped the business get off to a flying start.

However, Gary, who has two decades of experience in estate agency, said his company has continued to grow even in a slower market.

He said: “We have been increasing market share every year – it comes down to looking after clients which is at the core of what we do.

“When I started the business there was rapid growth but that has continued.

“The Perth market is not as crazy as it was in the post-Covid bubble of 2021 and 2022 but I believe our business has benefitted from that.

“Properties are no longer selling themselves. Our skills, advice and knowledge of the market is starting to distinguish us and our properties from other firms that are out there.

“It’s about marketing properties correctly at the right price.”

New Blairgowrie Possible estate agent branch

Gary has always intended to grow his business to have more than one branch.

For a long time, he thought entering Dundee would be the logical next step.

However, a growing number of listings in the Blairgowrie area made him change his mind.

He credits staff member Laura Aitken, who will head up the new office, for the increased number of listings.

He said: “Laura is from Blairgowrie and we were starting to get more leads and properties there than some of the other towns.

“She joined the business on day one and has worked her way up with dedication, relentless ambition and passion.

“Her promotion to lead the new office is a proud moment for her and the entire team.

“Blairgowrie, Alyth, Coupar Angus and outlying villages mean it is a large area with some beautiful houses. It’s a market that’s there for us.”

The new branch is located on Allan Street.

Plans to expand into Dundee

Gary, who has six staff, said the Perth market was performing well, with most sales coming in at around their home report values. More modern, refurbished homes can achieve a price higher than valuation.

He said his ambition to open up in Dundee has not diminished and is likely to happen in the next couple of years.

“I am quite ambitious and you know I want the team to be ambitious as well,” he added.

“We do have sights on Dundee as a market – that’s not a secret.

“Going into the Dundee market from both the Perth and Blairgowrie sides will make that jump a bit easier.”