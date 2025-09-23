Ambitious Perth estate agent opens second branch in Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambitious Perth estate agent opens second branch in Blairgowrie

Business owner Gary Robertson, who started Possible five years ago, is planning further expansion.

Possible founder Gary Robertson. Image: Phil Hannah
By Rob McLaren

Perth estate agency Possible has opened a second branch in Blairgowrie after increasing its market share in the area.

Possible was set up by Gary Robertson after he was furloughed during the pandemic.

A post-Covid boom in property sales helped the business get off to a flying start.

However, Gary, who has two decades of experience in estate agency, said his company has continued to grow even in a slower market.

He said: “We have been increasing market share every year – it comes down to looking after clients which is at the core of what we do.

“When I started the business there was rapid growth but that has continued.

“The Perth market is not as crazy as it was in the post-Covid bubble of 2021 and 2022 but I believe our business has benefitted from that.

“Properties are no longer selling themselves. Our skills, advice and knowledge of the market is starting to distinguish us and our properties from other firms that are out there.

“It’s about marketing properties correctly at the right price.”

New Blairgowrie Possible estate agent branch

Gary has always intended to grow his business to have more than one branch.

For a long time, he thought entering Dundee would be the logical next step.

However, a growing number of listings in the Blairgowrie area made him change his mind.

He credits staff member Laura Aitken, who will head up the new office, for the increased number of listings.

He said: “Laura is from Blairgowrie and we were starting to get more leads and properties there than some of the other towns.

Laura Aitken heads up the Blairgowrie branch of Possible. Image: Supplied

“She joined the business on day one and has worked her way up with dedication, relentless ambition and passion.

“Her promotion to lead the new office is a proud moment for her and the entire team.

“Blairgowrie, Alyth, Coupar Angus and outlying villages mean it is a large area with some beautiful houses. It’s a market that’s there for us.”

The new branch is located on Allan Street.

Plans to expand into Dundee

Gary, who has six staff, said the Perth market was performing well, with most sales coming in at around their home report values. More modern, refurbished homes can achieve a price higher than valuation.

He said his ambition to open up in Dundee has not diminished and is likely to happen in the next couple of years.

“I am quite ambitious and you know I want the team to be ambitious as well,” he added.

“We do have sights on Dundee as a market – that’s not a secret.

“Going into the Dundee market from both the Perth and Blairgowrie sides will make that jump a bit easier.”

