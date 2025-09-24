Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales

Mackays' signature use of steam-heated, copper-bottomed pans and small-batch production for its marmalade sets it apart.

By Kirsten Johnson
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Families have been spreading its preserves on their morning toast for generations.

Now, Mackays has been named the fastest growing marmalade brand in the United Kingdom.

The Arbroath business, which employs more than 125 people, has been making jam and marmalade since 1938.

While its competitors have seen a decline in recent years, Mackays appears to have bucked the trend.

Why ‘heritage doesn’t mean standing still’ for Mackays

New retail data shows that Mackays is the number one marmalade brand in Scotland, with a 19% market share.

It is also the second-largest marmalade brand across the UK and the fastest-growing – with a 26% increase in customer spend last year.

Meanwhile, the data shows the £60 million UK marmalade sector has experienced a decline of 2.6% over the past year due to rising inflation, lower penetration and cost of living.

The brand’s signature use of steam-heated, copper-bottomed pans and traditional small-batch production techniques sets it apart, the owners believe.

Martin Grant at Mackays warehouse, packing and distribution hub in Arbroath. Image: Stewart Attwood.

Martin Grant, CEO of Mackays, said: “To become the UK’s fastest-growing marmalade brand, and now the second largest overall, isn’t just a win for us as a business.

“It shows that genuine, trusted and traditional brands are still winning over consumers.

“We’ve long believed that heritage doesn’t mean standing still.

“For us, it means holding onto quality while continuing to evolve, and that approach is clearly resonating in households across the UK and internationally.

“Notably, this new growth has been achieved by adding additional consumers to the category who are choosing our marmalade.”

Martin added: “There’s a misconception that traditional categories are flat and growth-starved.

“But, our experience proves that when you combine craft, consistency and innovation, you can win a larger market share, increased listings and shift consumer expectations.”

Roots of Mackays handmade marmalade

The brand has links with Dundee’s historic association with marmalade, when Janet Keiller turned bitter Seville oranges from a storm-struck ship into the first commercial marmalade in 1797.

The original Mackays factory in Carnoustie, a former carrot processing facility, was taken over by the Mackay brothers in 1938.

In 1970, Mackays was sold to United Biscuits, who made jam for their famous Jam Rings.

Paul Grant – a former employee of United Biscuits – took over in 1995 and began growing the Mackay brand again.

In 2008, Mackays moved from the factory in Carnoustie to a much larger facility in Arbroath, opened by Princess Anne.

Internationally, Mackays’ handmade marmalade has a strong and growing presence, with products now sold in over 70 countries worldwide, from Japan to Peru.

