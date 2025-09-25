EXCLUSIVE: Senior staff exodus at crisis-hit UHI Perth as £9.6m deficit predicted

Five senior managers have been made redundant and a finance chief is still to be recruited at troubled UHI Perth, which faces a near £10 million black hole by 2027.

It comes after a turbulent six months following the sudden collapse of its aviation academy and the resignation of a number of senior executives — including former principal Margaret Cook and chief finance officer Gavin Stevenson.

UHI Perth had offered a job to a candidate for the vacant chief finance role, who then turned them down “at the last minute”.

The college confirmed with The Courier the search for a replacement was ongoing, and interim finance director Fiona Cameron would remain in the role.

And to add to headaches for new interim principal and chief executive Catherine Etri, depute principal of operations Lynn Murray has announced she is standing down at the end of the year.

She joins Mr Stevenson, Dr Cook and director of estates Gavin Whigham, who have all left their executive positions in the last year.

As part of a restructure to the college hierarchy, five other senior managers have all taken voluntary severance packages which will see them leave by the end of November.

UHI said there had been a “disproportionate” number of managers employed in Perth and the redundancies would allow them to “streamline costs”.

UHI Perth axes managerial roles

Interim principal Etri has written to staff updating them on the current financial woes faced by UHI Perth.

In a letter seen by The Courier, she explains how the institution has submitted its financial recovery plan to the UHI executive at the end of August.

But neither she nor UHI Perth has received any “feedback” on it from senior management.

UHI Perth has predicted deficits of £2.4m for 2025, £3.3m for 2026 and £3.9m by 2027 — totalling £9.6m.

Ms Etri returned to UHI Perth following Dr Cook’s resignation in May, having retired in June 2024 after working at the college for almost 35 years, most recently as vice principal.

She is urging staff to “make sure they are playing their part in delivering non-staff savings and income growth”.

“We were given advice by our financial consultant that we should look at making significant staff cuts to achieve the required savings, and we have gone to great lengths to avoid large scale redundancies and have tried to take a different approach to other institutions by funding non-staff savings and income growth”, she adds.

“However, this requires everyone to do their bit and for us all to work as a team on delivering the financial recovery plan.”

‘Disproportionately high number of managers’

The Courier asked UHI Perth and UHI about the redundancies, and a reported lack of “feedback” on the recovery plan.

Regarding the management redundancies, a spokesperson said: “As part of the Financial Recovery Plan process, independent advice highlighted that the college had a disproportionately high number of managers relative to staff and student numbers.

“In response, a reduction in management posts was proposed and incorporated into the plan.”

They added: “As part of this restructure, five members of the management team have left the college through the voluntary severance scheme, supporting the wider alignment with the Financial Recovery Plan.

“These changes were made to streamline operations and reduce costs while maintaining strategic capacity.

“While roles are not being directly replaced, responsibilities are being reorganised to ensure that all key functions of the college remain appropriately managed.

“This includes a limited amount of targeted recruitment, as set out in the Financial Recovery Plan, with recruitment already underway for essential posts such as estates management.

“The plan has been designed to maintain robust operational delivery throughout these changes, and the college continues to implement it effectively.”

‘Recovery plan agreed’

Regarding the interim principal’s comments on submitting the recovery plan in August and receiving no “feedback” on it, a spokesperson added: “A robust Financial Recovery Plan process was agreed by UHI Perth board in June.

“The proposals contained within the Financial Recovery Plan were submitted to a budget review group which included external members in July and again in August.

“The college was also supported throughout the process by an independent financial consultant appointed by the Regional Strategic Body.

“And finally, the Financial Recovery Plan was independently reviewed by the college’s auditors prior to being signed off by the UHI Perth board.

“The Financial Recovery Plan was submitted to the Regional Strategic Board in September and is currently under active review, with feedback expected imminently.

“The plan has also been shared with the Scottish Funding Council, pending the board’s review.

“Any funding support required to underpin the Financial Recovery Plan will need to be agreed by the Scottish Funding Council.”