EXCLUSIVE: Senior staff exodus at crisis-hit UHI Perth as £9.6m deficit predicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Senior staff exodus at crisis-hit UHI Perth as £9.6m deficit predicted

The troubled institution has failed to recruit a new finance chief despite offering someone the job.

New UHI Perth principal Catherine Etri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New UHI Perth principal Catherine Etri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Five senior managers have been made redundant and a finance chief is still to be recruited at troubled UHI Perth, which faces a near £10 million black hole by 2027.

It comes after a turbulent six months following the sudden collapse of its aviation academy and the resignation of a number of senior executives — including former principal Margaret Cook and chief finance officer Gavin Stevenson.

UHI Perth had offered a job to a candidate for the vacant chief finance role, who then turned them down “at the last minute”.

The college confirmed with The Courier the search for a replacement was ongoing, and interim finance director Fiona Cameron would remain in the role.

And to add to headaches for new interim principal and chief executive Catherine Etri, depute principal of operations Lynn Murray has announced she is standing down at the end of the year.

She joins Mr Stevenson, Dr Cook and director of estates Gavin Whigham, who have all left their executive positions in the last year.

As part of a restructure to the college hierarchy, five other senior managers have all taken voluntary severance packages which will see them leave by the end of November.

UHI said there had been a “disproportionate” number of managers employed in Perth and the redundancies would allow them to “streamline costs”.

UHI Perth axes managerial roles

Interim principal Etri has written to staff updating them on the current financial woes faced by UHI Perth.

In a letter seen by The Courier, she explains how the institution has submitted its financial recovery plan to the UHI executive at the end of August.

But neither she nor UHI Perth has received any “feedback” on it from senior management.

UHI Perth has predicted deficits of £2.4m for 2025, £3.3m for 2026 and £3.9m by 2027 — totalling £9.6m.

Ms Etri returned to UHI Perth following Dr Cook’s resignation in May, having retired in June 2024 after working at the college for almost 35 years, most recently as vice principal.

She is urging staff to “make sure they are playing their part in delivering non-staff savings and income growth”.

“We were given advice by our financial consultant that we should look at making significant staff cuts to achieve the required savings, and we have gone to great lengths to avoid large scale redundancies and have tried to take a different approach to other institutions by funding non-staff savings and income growth”, she adds.

“However, this requires everyone to do their bit and for us all to work as a team on delivering the financial recovery plan.”

‘Disproportionately high number of managers’

The Courier asked UHI Perth and UHI about the redundancies, and a reported lack of “feedback” on the recovery plan.

Regarding the management redundancies, a spokesperson said: “As part of the Financial Recovery Plan process, independent advice highlighted that the college had a disproportionately high number of managers relative to staff and student numbers.

“In response, a reduction in management posts was proposed and incorporated into the plan.”

UHI Perth College
Perth College is part of UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

They added: “As part of this restructure, five members of the management team have left the college through the voluntary severance scheme, supporting the wider alignment with the Financial Recovery Plan.

“These changes were made to streamline operations and reduce costs while maintaining strategic capacity.

“While roles are not being directly replaced, responsibilities are being reorganised to ensure that all key functions of the college remain appropriately managed.

“This includes a limited amount of targeted recruitment, as set out in the Financial Recovery Plan, with recruitment already underway for essential posts such as estates management.

“The plan has been designed to maintain robust operational delivery throughout these changes, and the college continues to implement it effectively.”

‘Recovery plan agreed’

Regarding the interim principal’s comments on submitting the recovery plan in August and receiving no “feedback” on it, a spokesperson added: “A robust Financial Recovery Plan process was agreed by UHI Perth board in June.

“The proposals contained within the Financial Recovery Plan were submitted to a budget review group which included external members in July and again in August.

“The college was also supported throughout the process by an independent financial consultant appointed by the Regional Strategic Body.

“And finally, the Financial Recovery Plan was independently reviewed by the college’s auditors prior to being signed off by the UHI Perth board.

“The Financial Recovery Plan was submitted to the Regional Strategic Board in September and is currently under active review, with feedback expected imminently.

“The plan has also been shared with the Scottish Funding Council, pending the board’s review.

“Any funding support required to underpin the Financial Recovery Plan will need to be agreed by the Scottish Funding Council.”

More from Business

Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
Stirling artisan chocolate firm giving former convicts a fresh start
The Poundland store in Wellgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee Wellgate's Poundland store saved from closure
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales
Hadden Construction headquarters in Aberuthven. Image: Supplied.
Perthshire's Hadden Construction collapse leaves millions unpaid
13
Possible founder Gary Robertson. Image: Phil Hannah
Ambitious Perth estate agent opens second branch in Blairgowrie
Dean Banks' restaurant Haar St Andrews wins prestigious AA award
St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes
Careys in Bannockburn. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Siblings turn Bannockburn pub into Irish-themed bar
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?
Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gleneagles Hotel doubles profits as it passes £100m sales for first time
Hettie and Clare Pinchbeck behind Pinchy's ice cream counter
Haggis ice cream turns Pitlochry gelato parlour into Tik Tok sensation

Conversation