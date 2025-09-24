Business Dundee Wellgate’s Poundland store saved from closure The chain was set to shut its doors after more than 20 years in the shopping centre. By Andrew Robson September 24 2025, 4:09pm September 24 2025, 4:09pm Share Dundee Wellgate’s Poundland store saved from closure Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5338988/dundee-wellgate-poundland-stay-open/ Copy Link 0 comment The Wellgate Shopping Centre store. Image: Poundland Dundee/Facebook Poundland is set to stay open at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre, despite previously announcing the store would close. The discount brand was set to close its store on the second floor of the shopping centre on October 11. The Dundee shop last month announced the “shock” news that it was closing after more than 20 years. Poundland to stay open in Dundee’s Wellgate However, Poundland has now confirmed the Wellgate store will remain open. A spokesperson for the company said new terms have now been agreed with the landlord. The store will close from Thursday September 25 to Friday October 1, to allow staff to restock the shelves. It’s understood that staff were briefed about the news on Thursday. It comes after health and beauty retailer Bodycare shut its Overgate store for the final time on Wednesday. Bodycare previously closed shops in Perth and Kirkcaldy after the chain fell into administration. Meanwhile, Clintons unveiled its brand new store in the centre with a customer giveaway.
