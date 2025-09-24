Dundee Wellgate’s Poundland store saved from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Dundee Wellgate’s Poundland store saved from closure

The chain was set to shut its doors after more than 20 years in the shopping centre.

By Andrew Robson
The Poundland store in Wellgate Shopping Centre.
The Wellgate Shopping Centre store. Image: Poundland Dundee/Facebook

Poundland is set to stay open at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre, despite previously announcing the store would close.

The discount brand was set to close its store on the second floor of the shopping centre on October 11.

The Dundee shop last month announced the “shock” news that it was closing after more than 20 years.

Poundland to stay open in Dundee’s Wellgate

However, Poundland has now confirmed the Wellgate store will remain open.

A spokesperson for the company said new terms have now been agreed with the landlord.

The store will close from Thursday September 25 to Friday October 1, to allow staff to restock the shelves.

It’s understood that staff were briefed about the news on Thursday.

It comes after health and beauty retailer Bodycare shut its Overgate store for the final time on Wednesday.

Bodycare previously closed shops in Perth and Kirkcaldy after the chain fell into administration.

Meanwhile, Clintons unveiled its brand new store in the centre with a customer giveaway.

 

