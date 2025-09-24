Dundee Wellgate’s Poundland store saved from closure

Poundland is set to stay open at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre, despite previously announcing the store would close.

The discount brand was set to close its store on the second floor of the shopping centre on October 11.

The Dundee shop last month announced the “shock” news that it was closing after more than 20 years.

Poundland to stay open in Dundee’s Wellgate

However, Poundland has now confirmed the Wellgate store will remain open.

A spokesperson for the company said new terms have now been agreed with the landlord.

The store will close from Thursday September 25 to Friday October 1, to allow staff to restock the shelves.

It’s understood that staff were briefed about the news on Thursday.

It comes after health and beauty retailer Bodycare shut its Overgate store for the final time on Wednesday.

Bodycare previously closed shops in Perth and Kirkcaldy after the chain fell into administration.

Meanwhile, Clintons unveiled its brand new store in the centre with a customer giveaway.