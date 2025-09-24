Stirling artisan chocolate firm giving former convicts a fresh start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling artisan chocolate firm giving former convicts a fresh start

Chocolate and Grace's all-women team of chocolatiers each have personal experience of the justice system.

By Kirsten Johnson
Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
A Stirling business is determined to prove that life can be sweet despite a criminal conviction.

Chocolate and Grace employs women who have experience of the justice system, offering them the opportunity to start afresh without stigma.

Promising “both quality and compassion in every bite”, the artisan chocolate company sells to top hotels and big-name firms.

And its chocolate fish and chips, on sale in independent cafes, have proven a tourist favourite this year.

The unique venture, based at Stirling Enterprise Park (STEP), currently employs a core team of three permanent chocolatiers.

Chocolate and Grace employs women who have experience of Scotland’s justice system. Image: Chocolate and Grace

However, during busy periods, Chocolate and Grace offers seasonal positions and also provides workplace training, food hygiene and other workshops and trauma-informed support for women who have experience of the justice system.

The venture – part of community interest company Positive Changes Scotland – has a close relationship with HMP Stirling (formerly Cornton Vale), the national facility for women on remand and sentence in Scotland.

Chocolate and Grace challenges stigma

Louise Humpington, who took over as CEO last year, said: “When provided with opportunities to thrive — and through their own strength and resilience — women have transformed their lives, challenged stigma, and built independent, fulfilling futures for themselves and their families.

“The quality of our chocolates are incredible but we have also created a safe space to enable women to move away from a period of challenge and into a positive new era.

“A stigma-free space where women can grow and learn and build their confidence is a lifeline.

“Just because someone has a criminal conviction, that should not be the entirety of their life story.

“Employment is transformative for people and their chance of reoffending drops dramatically.”

Chocolate and Grace sells to big-name corporate clients. Image: Chocolate and Grace
The chocolate fish and chips is a top-seller. Image: Chocolate and Grace

Chocolate and Grace – formerly known as Grace Chocolates – made £70,000 in chocolate sales last year, despite rising wage costs and a huge increase in cocoa prices.

Founded in 2017, it has steadily grown its client list, which includes Arnold Clark and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The all-women team has also provided 13,000 bags of chocolate honeycomb for NHS hampers.

No need to disclose convictions

In a bid to see beyond their past, Louise doesn’t ask staff about the details of their convictions.

However, they must meet safeguarding guidelines.

Louise, who used to run Fife refill business Grain and Sustain, continued: “It may not be a typical workplace but we are a business with clients, orders and deadlines and it can be busy work.

“We are careful to create a balance, where we are meeting commercial demands but not placing too much pressure on our team.

“It is 9 ‘til 5 Monday to Friday most of the year but over busy periods we can be producing every single day.

“We have good staff retention rates – our chief chocolatier has been with us for six years.”

