Stirling artisan chocolate firm giving former convicts a fresh start

A Stirling business is determined to prove that life can be sweet despite a criminal conviction.

Chocolate and Grace employs women who have experience of the justice system, offering them the opportunity to start afresh without stigma.

Promising “both quality and compassion in every bite”, the artisan chocolate company sells to top hotels and big-name firms.

And its chocolate fish and chips, on sale in independent cafes, have proven a tourist favourite this year.

The unique venture, based at Stirling Enterprise Park (STEP), currently employs a core team of three permanent chocolatiers.

However, during busy periods, Chocolate and Grace offers seasonal positions and also provides workplace training, food hygiene and other workshops and trauma-informed support for women who have experience of the justice system.

The venture – part of community interest company Positive Changes Scotland – has a close relationship with HMP Stirling (formerly Cornton Vale), the national facility for women on remand and sentence in Scotland.

Chocolate and Grace challenges stigma

Louise Humpington, who took over as CEO last year, said: “When provided with opportunities to thrive — and through their own strength and resilience — women have transformed their lives, challenged stigma, and built independent, fulfilling futures for themselves and their families.

“The quality of our chocolates are incredible but we have also created a safe space to enable women to move away from a period of challenge and into a positive new era.

“A stigma-free space where women can grow and learn and build their confidence is a lifeline.

“Just because someone has a criminal conviction, that should not be the entirety of their life story.

“Employment is transformative for people and their chance of reoffending drops dramatically.”

Chocolate and Grace – formerly known as Grace Chocolates – made £70,000 in chocolate sales last year, despite rising wage costs and a huge increase in cocoa prices.

Founded in 2017, it has steadily grown its client list, which includes Arnold Clark and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The all-women team has also provided 13,000 bags of chocolate honeycomb for NHS hampers.

No need to disclose convictions

In a bid to see beyond their past, Louise doesn’t ask staff about the details of their convictions.

However, they must meet safeguarding guidelines.

Louise, who used to run Fife refill business Grain and Sustain, continued: “It may not be a typical workplace but we are a business with clients, orders and deadlines and it can be busy work.

“We are careful to create a balance, where we are meeting commercial demands but not placing too much pressure on our team.

“It is 9 ‘til 5 Monday to Friday most of the year but over busy periods we can be producing every single day.

“We have good staff retention rates – our chief chocolatier has been with us for six years.”