EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth defends £12,500 China trips during financial crisis

UHI Perth has defended paying for its interim principal and two other staff members to travel to China for the second time in six months in the wake of a £9.6 million deficit.

Three staff, including interim principal and chief executive Catherine Etri, will make the expenses-paid 10-day trip to meet with partners on the Asian continent in October.

The university said the visit will cost £4,500 and follows a similar one made in May, which cost £8,000 — bringing the total cost of the two visits to £12,500.

UHI Perth advocates for Transnational Education (TNE), where universities and colleges offer their degrees and qualifications to students overseas without them having to move on campus.

College bosses point out this programme generates more than £1m for UHI Perth, which they believe justifies the trips.

Most of Perth’s TNE students live and study in China, whose fees for degrees from UHI Perth subsidise Scottish students, they added.

Previous China trips

The Courier reported in May two UHI Perth bosses travelled to China, where they met a third colleague who was already in the country on holiday.

Then-principal Dr Margaret Cook chose not to go, citing health reasons. She resigned from her role as head of the institution days later.

In 2019 UHI Perth bosses, including Dr Cook, were criticised for taking business class flights to China while jobs were at risk.

It was revealed UHI Perth is facing a £9.6m deficit by 2027, with Ms Etri encouraging staff to “make sure they are playing their part in delivering non-staff savings and income growth”.

She said they had so far been able to avoid the “large scale redundancies” financial consultants had recommended to them to cut costs.

A number of senior staff were given voluntary severance packages after a review found a “disproportionate” number of managers on the pay-roll.

UHI Perth China relationship

UHI Perth has a number of partnerships with Chinese further education organisations, including Nanchang Institute of Technology (NIT) and Zhengzhou University of Aeronautics.

NIT is located in the Chinese city of Nanchang, which has a population larger than Scotland. Zhengzhou has a population of more than 12 million.

The Perth institution also welcomed a delegation from Kuwait College of Aviation and Technology earlier this month to discuss possible partnership links.

A spokesperson said: “UHI Perth currently generates over £1m in income through Transnational Education (TNE), where students are taught in their home country with the support of UHI Perth academic staff and resources.

“The majority of this provision is based in China. This income directly subsidises the cost of teaching Scottish students.

“The estimated travel and accommodation cost for three staff members is £4,500.

“This visit is regarded as essential to maintaining and expanding this significant income stream, which in turn supports and enhances the wider student experience across the college.”