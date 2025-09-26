EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth defends £12,500 China trips during financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth defends £12,500 China trips during financial crisis

It will be the second funded trip made by the institution's executive group this year.

UHI Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
UHI Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

UHI Perth has defended paying for its interim principal and two other staff members to travel to China for the second time in six months in the wake of a £9.6 million deficit.

Three staff, including interim principal and chief executive Catherine Etri, will make the expenses-paid 10-day trip to meet with partners on the Asian continent in October.

The university said the visit will cost £4,500 and follows a similar one made in May, which cost £8,000 — bringing the total cost of the two visits to £12,500.

UHI Perth advocates for Transnational Education (TNE), where universities and colleges offer their degrees and qualifications to students overseas without them having to move on campus.

College bosses point out this programme generates more than £1m for UHI Perth, which they believe justifies the trips.

Most of Perth’s TNE students live and study in China, whose fees for degrees from UHI Perth subsidise Scottish students, they added.

Previous China trips

The Courier reported in May two UHI Perth bosses travelled to China, where they met a third colleague who was already in the country on holiday.

Then-principal Dr Margaret Cook chose not to go, citing health reasons. She resigned from her role as head of the institution days later.

In 2019 UHI Perth bosses, including Dr Cook, were criticised for taking business class flights to China while jobs were at risk.

Interim principal Catherine Etri will travel to China for 10 days in October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was revealed UHI Perth is facing a £9.6m deficit by 2027, with Ms Etri encouraging staff to “make sure they are playing their part in delivering non-staff savings and income growth”.

She said they had so far been able to avoid the “large scale redundancies” financial consultants had recommended to them to cut costs.

A number of senior staff were given voluntary severance packages after a review found a “disproportionate” number of managers on the pay-roll.

UHI Perth China relationship

UHI Perth has a number of partnerships with Chinese further education organisations, including Nanchang Institute of Technology (NIT) and Zhengzhou University of Aeronautics.

NIT is located in the Chinese city of Nanchang, which has a population larger than Scotland. Zhengzhou has a population of more than 12 million.

The Perth institution also welcomed a delegation from Kuwait College of Aviation and Technology earlier this month to discuss possible partnership links.

Former UHI principal Dr Margaret Cook, with Professor Wang Shengqian, chairman of administration committee at NIT, and students on the TNE programme in 2024. Image: UHI Perth

A spokesperson said: “UHI Perth currently generates over £1m in income through Transnational Education (TNE), where students are taught in their home country with the support of UHI Perth academic staff and resources.

“The majority of this provision is based in China. This income directly subsidises the cost of teaching Scottish students.

“The estimated travel and accommodation cost for three staff members is £4,500.

“This visit is regarded as essential to maintaining and expanding this significant income stream, which in turn supports and enhances the wider student experience across the college.”

