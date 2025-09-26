Rapid growth for Stirling architects behind major Perth and Dundee developments

A Stirling architectural practice behind major Dundee and Perth residential projects has seen rapid growth in the past 12 months.

100-year-old Bracewell has increased the size of its team by 50% in the past year.

The business now employs 18 staff from its headquarters at Stirling Innovation Park. It also has eight staff in Inverness and four workers in Oban.

As well as providing architectural and design services, the company has been providing energy and sustainability compliance advice.

It has also grown its masterplanning design service – designing and coordinating major urban residential projects.

Among its projects have been Bertha Park in Perth, the Dykes of Gray village in Dundee and Durieshill in Stirling.

Growth of Stirling firm Bracewell

The company moved its headquarters to Stirling Innovation Park from Tillicoultry earlier this year.

Now it has rebranded from its previous name Bracewell Stirling Consulting to reflect its wider range of services and geographical reach.

Bracewell senior partner Amanda MacRitchie said: “We have built up an amazing staff team, group of repeat clients and colleagues who have stayed with us over the years.

“The last 18 months have seen organic growth bolstering our team and revitalising our main services while allowing us to expand our presence in the commercial sector with new factories, offices, and hotels.

“These new projects represent our growing geographical reach and presence, which now sees us delivering projects from the far north in Orkney, into the north of England and soon be expanding to the very south of the UK.”

Plans to add to workforce

The company was founded in 1925 by Arthur Bracewell, who brought the ‘garden city’ design style to Central Scotland.

A stake in the company was acquired by Inverness investment group GEG Capital a year ago. Since then it has increased its workforce by 10 staff and further additions are expected in the next year.

Senior partner David Keith said the rebrand was the next step of the firm’s growth journey.

He said: “It is the right time for us to recognise the renewed energy and vibrancy of the company with a brand refresh.

“We have historically been mainly known as residential designers but over the past year or so, we have added some new key people to the team, bringing in new perspectives and capabilities.

“We now have a leading masterplanning team in-house working on a number of exciting major projects across the UK while we are experiencing growing demand for our energy and commercial architecture services.”