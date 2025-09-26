Rapid growth for Stirling architects behind major Perth and Dundee developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Rapid growth for Stirling architects behind major Perth and Dundee developments

The firm has recently moved its headquarters and rebranded while increasing its staff by 50%.

By Rob McLaren
The Bracewell team outside the Stirling office Image: Bracewell
The Bracewell team outside the Stirling office. Image: Bracewell

A Stirling architectural practice behind major Dundee and Perth residential projects has seen rapid growth in the past 12 months.

100-year-old Bracewell has increased the size of its team by 50% in the past year.

The business now employs 18 staff from its headquarters at Stirling Innovation Park. It also has eight staff in Inverness and four workers in Oban.

As well as providing architectural and design services, the company has been providing energy and sustainability compliance advice.

It has also grown its masterplanning design service – designing and coordinating major urban residential projects.

Among its projects have been Bertha Park in Perth, the Dykes of Gray village in Dundee and Durieshill in Stirling.

Growth of Stirling firm Bracewell

The company moved its headquarters to Stirling Innovation Park from Tillicoultry earlier this year.

Now it has rebranded from its previous name Bracewell Stirling Consulting to reflect its wider range of services and geographical reach.

Bracewell senior partner Amanda MacRitchie said: “We have built up an amazing staff team, group of repeat clients and colleagues who have stayed with us over the years.

Bertha Park development in Perth by Springfield Properties.

“The last 18 months have seen organic growth bolstering our team and revitalising our main services while allowing us to expand our presence in the commercial sector with new factories, offices, and hotels.

“These new projects represent our growing geographical reach and presence, which now sees us delivering projects from the far north in Orkney, into the north of England and soon be expanding to the very south of the UK.”

Plans to add to workforce

The company was founded in 1925 by Arthur Bracewell, who brought the ‘garden city’ design style to Central Scotland.

A stake in the company was acquired by Inverness investment group GEG Capital a year ago. Since then it has increased its workforce by 10 staff and further additions are expected in the next year.

Senior partner David Keith said the rebrand was the next step of the firm’s growth journey.

He said: “It is the right time for us to recognise the renewed energy and vibrancy of the company with a brand refresh.

Bracewell senior partner David Keith. Image: Supplied

“We have historically been mainly known as residential designers but over the past year or so, we have added some new key people to the team, bringing in new perspectives and capabilities.

“We now have a leading masterplanning team in-house working on a number of exciting major projects across the UK while we are experiencing growing demand for our energy and commercial architecture services.”

More from Business

UHI Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth defends £12,500 China trips during financial crisis
New UHI Perth principal Catherine Etri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Senior staff exodus at crisis-hit UHI Perth as £9.6m deficit predicted
2
Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
Stirling artisan chocolate firm giving former convicts a fresh start
The Poundland store in Wellgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee Wellgate's Poundland store saved from closure
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales
Hadden Construction headquarters in Aberuthven. Image: Supplied.
Perthshire's Hadden Construction collapse leaves millions unpaid
13
Possible founder Gary Robertson. Image: Phil Hannah
Ambitious Perth estate agent opens second branch in Blairgowrie
Dean Banks' restaurant Haar St Andrews wins prestigious AA award
St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes
Careys in Bannockburn. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Siblings turn Bannockburn pub into Irish-themed bar
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?

Conversation