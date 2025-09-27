Highland Perthshire workplace encourages lunchtime paddleboarding

A Highland Perthshire community venture hopes to bridge the gap between the office and people’s homes.

Growing numbers of people across Scotland are now opting to work remotely for all or part of the week.

However, in rural areas, connectivity issues and isolation can sometimes hinder productivity.

Aberfeldy Cowork, which launched this summer in the centre of the town, offers 11 flexible desk spaces for £15 per day.

The Bank Street venture also has a private meeting room, comfy break-out area and kitchen facilities – for those all-important water cooler chats.

Crucially, the new community-led workspace boasts good Wi-Fi whilst still being close to a number of exciting outdoor pursuits.

Who uses new Aberfeldy coworking space?

As well as proving popular with locals, Aberfeldy Cowork – a community interest company (CIC) – has also been of benefit to tourists looking for somewhere to log on.

Open four days a week, visitors can book desks for full or half days and the meeting room by the hour.

Aberfeldy Cowork was the brainchild of local visual designer Isabella Bunell.

Isabella, co-founder of design studio Friendhood, was determined to create a workspace that was “the best of both worlds”.

Moving to Aberfeldy in 2020, during the pandemic, the 33-year-old fell in love with rural life but sometimes felt isolated and craved connection.

With assistance from Enterprise Scotland, she undertook a feasibility study, which revealed 70% of respondents felt the same about remote working.

She and a group of four local friends then set about crowdfunding almost £3,000 to refit a former office space.

From ecologists to accountants

Isabella said: “The initial response from the community has been amazing.

“We’ve had locals with a huge range of jobs use the space – from ecologists to creatives, to accountants and researchers.

“It shines a light on how dynamic our community is and how lively rural economies truly are.

“Working from home has benefits but it can also be isolating. A coworking space is a professional environment that breeds creativity and can help people be more productive.”

She added: “We’ve also been really pleased to welcome visitors to the area who may need somewhere to take calls or do emails from while they’re on holiday.

“It perfectly encapsulates the balance between residents and visitors that makes Aberfeldy such an amazing place.”

As a Community Interest Company, Aberfeldy Cowork is run by volunteers and operates as a not-for-profit organization.

Extreme lunchbreak pursuits

One of the volunteers, Luc Benyon, 42, likes the fact he can paddleboard on the River Tay or run around the Birks of Aberfeldy in his lunch break.

Father-of-two Luc, who works in marketing for a London-based advertising technology company said: “I moved to Aberfeldy three years ago to enjoy a slower pace of life but I still have to work.

“This new space gives me and others the best of both worlds and I am proud to be part of it.

“Aberfeldy is a close-knit community and it’s great to come together with others, it definitely encourages creativity and productivity.”