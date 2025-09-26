First look at plans to revamp iconic Kinross-shire milk bar

New images have revealed how an iconic Kinross-shire milk bar will look after undergoing a major revamp.

Powmill Milk Bar, in the village of Powmill, is set to reopen in late October.

It was announced earlier this month the cafe was shutting due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

However, The Courier then exclusively revealed plans by the owner of the site, Drome Developments, to reopen the venue with a new tenant.

Now, the new operators – Dean McKenzie, Angela Stark, Stephen Husband and Pamela Husband – have revealed they have a “bold new vision” for Powmill Milk Bar.

They hope to make the cafe, which is one of Scotland’s last two original milk bars, into a destination “for many years to come”.

The cafe is currently undergoing a refurbishment.

It will have upgraded interiors, a new layout and new facilities aimed at making the establishment brighter and more comfortable.

If planning permission is obtained, a purpose-built extension will increase seating capacity.

There are also plans to improve accessibility and create new family facilities.

Plans for an outdoor takeaway unit at Powmill Milk Bar

A converted 40ft container, split into two halves with covered and heated seating, is going to be located outside.

The Powmill Grill will serve breakfast rolls, loaded fries, smash burgers and other favourites.

On the other side, Powmill Desserts and Ice Cream will offer the new Coo’s Churn Dairy Ice Cream, alongside shakes, sundaes, and other desserts.

A new website will give customers access to the Milk Bar Mates Club, a free membership with exclusive updates, offers and previews.

As part of the rebrand, the cafe will now be called The Famous Powmill Milk Bar.

A statement from the new operators said: “We’re proud and excited to take on the legacy of The Famous Powmill Milk Bar.

“This has always been a special place for both locals and visitors and a place we have used within our own families.

“By investing in the site and building, working with local suppliers, and creating a space that blends tradition with a modern twist, we want The Famous Powmill Milk Bar to remain at the heart of the community and a famous Scottish destination for families for many years to come.”