First look at plans to revamp iconic Kinross-shire milk bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

First look at plans to revamp iconic Kinross-shire milk bar

Images show how Powmill Milk Bar will look when it reopens in October under new operators.

By Isla Glen
How the inside of the venue will look. Image: Powmill Milk Bar
How the inside of the venue will look. Image: Powmill Milk Bar

New images have revealed how an iconic Kinross-shire milk bar will look after undergoing a major revamp.

Powmill Milk Bar, in the village of Powmill, is set to reopen in late October.

It was announced earlier this month the cafe was shutting due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

However, The Courier then exclusively revealed plans by the owner of the site, Drome Developments, to reopen the venue with a new tenant.

Now, the new operators – Dean McKenzie, Angela Stark, Stephen Husband and Pamela Husband – have revealed they have a “bold new vision” for Powmill Milk Bar.

They hope to make the cafe, which is one of Scotland’s last two original milk bars, into a destination “for many years to come”.

The outside of the new-look cafe. Image: Powmill Milk Bar
How the new layout will look. Image: Powmill Milk Bar

The cafe is currently undergoing a refurbishment.

It will have upgraded interiors, a new layout and new facilities aimed at making the establishment brighter and more comfortable.

If planning permission is obtained, a purpose-built extension will increase seating capacity.

There are also plans to improve accessibility and create new family facilities.

Plans for an outdoor takeaway unit at Powmill Milk Bar

A converted 40ft container, split into two halves with covered and heated seating, is going to be located outside.

The Powmill Grill will serve breakfast rolls, loaded fries, smash burgers and other favourites.

On the other side, Powmill Desserts and Ice Cream will offer the new Coo’s Churn Dairy Ice Cream, alongside shakes, sundaes, and other desserts.

Powmill Milk Bar grill and desserts will sit side-by-side. Image: Powmill Milk Bar
The outdoor seating area. Image: Powmill Milk Bar

A new website will give customers access to the Milk Bar Mates Club, a free membership with exclusive updates, offers and previews.

As part of the rebrand, the cafe will now be called The Famous Powmill Milk Bar.

A statement from the new operators said: “We’re proud and excited to take on the legacy of The Famous Powmill Milk Bar.

“This has always been a special place for both locals and visitors and a place we have used within our own families.

“By investing in the site and building, working with local suppliers, and creating a space that blends tradition with a modern twist, we want The Famous Powmill Milk Bar to remain at the heart of the community and a famous Scottish destination for families for many years to come.”

More from Business

UHI Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth defends £12,500 China trips during financial crisis
3
The Bracewell team outside the Stirling office Image: Bracewell
Rapid growth for Stirling architects behind major Perth and Dundee developments
New UHI Perth principal Catherine Etri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Senior staff exodus at crisis-hit UHI Perth as £9.6m deficit predicted
3
Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
Stirling artisan chocolate firm giving former convicts a fresh start
The Poundland store in Wellgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee Wellgate's Poundland store saved from closure
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales
3
Hadden Construction headquarters in Aberuthven. Image: Supplied.
Perthshire's Hadden Construction collapse leaves millions unpaid
14
Possible founder Gary Robertson. Image: Phil Hannah
Ambitious Perth estate agent opens second branch in Blairgowrie
Dean Banks' restaurant Haar St Andrews wins prestigious AA award
St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes
Careys in Bannockburn. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Siblings turn Bannockburn pub into Irish-themed bar

Conversation