Enchanted Forest chief on cost challenges of £1.5m Perthshire event

The expense of putting on the event – which attracts tens of thousands of people to the area – has increased by 50% in just two years.

Karen Bothwell, chair of Enchanted Forest Community Trust. Image: Enchanted Forest
Karen Bothwell, chair of Enchanted Forest Community Trust. Image: Enchanted Forest
By Rob McLaren

When Karen Bothwell became chair of the trust behind the Enchanted Forest, she was deeply concerned about price hikes from suppliers.

At that point, in 2023, the cost of putting on the incredibly popular light show near Pitlochry was approaching £1 million for the first time.

Two years on, the bill for staging the month-long show in Faskally Woods is now around £1.5m – a 50% increase in just 24 months.

Each year the organisers work to make the event the best it has ever been – but that’s balanced with trying to keep a “tight rein” on costs.

Around 80,000 ticket sales need to be achieved each year to meet the costs and the group’s charitable aims.

Challenges of costs for Enchanted Forest Pitlochry event

Karen and all the other members of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust board are volunteers.

She became chair in 2023 after a career in banking and said controlling costs while delivering a “spectacular” event was the enduring challenge.

Speaking days ahead of this year’s event beginning, she said: “Our aim is to make the event as attractive and high quality as possible for visitors.

“The challenge, as it is for any business, is to control costs.

“We need to give visitors a unique experience but we also need to make sure that we don’t let the costs run away with themselves.”

The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire has been cancelled on Sunday due to Storm Ashley
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She explained that negotiating “sensible” pricing with long-term partnerships and relationships was key.

The group has also been building out its sponsorship opportunities, some of which means in-kind support.

The Enchanted Forest provides about 100 jobs while it runs in October.

It is also a catalyst for the area’s tourism, with economic benefits reaching £10m.

Ticket sales hopes for Enchanted Forest

This year’s event has a theme of Luminara, which organisers describe as a “celebration of the unseen connections between nature and technology”. It starts on Thursday and runs until November 2.

Karen said ticket sales were tracking on par with last year when 80,000 were sold. The surplus from last year’s event allowed it to give back just shy of £100,000.

The chair is “quietly confident” sales will match last year’s.

“Like any event – unless it’s Oasis tickets – demand comes a bit later,” she said.

“Revenue is tracking against last year. We expect to have a good year.

Enchanted Forest creative director Karen Falconer and Gayle Ritchie get to work installing bees in the Nectaropolis section of the show.
Enchanted Forest creative director Karen Falconer and Courier reporter Gayle Ritchie get to work installing bees in the Nectaropolis section of the show. Image: Kim Cessford.

“I’m quietly confident we will have the right number of people there and enthral them, because this year is even better than last year.”

Discussions are under way about the possibility of franchising the successful event to take place in additional locations.

Karen says this could increase the charity’s income and ultimately mean more money could be given back to the local community.

She added: “I wouldn’t expect this to happen next year but I think we’ve got something that is, for want of a better word, sellable. We’ve got some ideas as to how we might do that.”

