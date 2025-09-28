‘Great sadness’ on Kirkcaldy High Street as Scotland’s best small butcher closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Great sadness’ on Kirkcaldy High Street as Scotland’s best small butcher closes

Puddledub's owner said shutting the shop was a difficult decision.

By Neil Henderson
Owners of Puddledub from left to right Tom and Clare Mitchell, Camilla (Toms sister) and Pete Mitchell.
Owners of Puddledub from left to right Tom and Clare Mitchell, Camilla (Tom's sister) and Pete Mitchell. Image: DC Thomson

An award-winning Kirkcaldy butcher has closed for good after the planned sale of the business fell through.

Pubbledub butcher’s on High Street shut its doors for the last time on Saturday.

Owner Peter Mitchell said it had been a “difficult decision”.

The shop, which sold cured, cooked, smoked and fresh meat products, opened in 2021.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page confirmed the closure.

Inside the Puddledub shop in Kirkcaldy.
Inside the Puddledub shop in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It said: “It is with great sadness that we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Puddledub Butchers shop on Kirkcaldy High Street.

“We had hoped to have confirmed a sale to a new owner which has now fallen through.”

‘Difficult decision’ to close Puddledub butchers in Kirkcaldy

It added that efforts to find an alternative buyer would continue.

“We are still hopeful to find a buyer who can continue to build on the successful business there, which has been running on the high street since 2017.

“We’ve done a lot over the last few years, including winning numerous industry awards and achieved a high level recognition as well as supporting the High Street and community .

“We would like to thank all of our customers and neighbours -we will miss you.

“It would be great to see all of the hard work from our team over the years continued if anyone is interested, please contact us

“On behalf of the family and team at Puddledub, thank you.”

The closure comes just months after Puddledub scooped the Best Small Butcher in Scotland title at the British Butchery Awards.

Puddledub was set up by Tom Mitchell and his sister Camilla in 1999.

The Kirkcaldy butcher’s shop opened on High Street in the Lang Toun in 2021.

The family-run farm rears pigs, producing high-quality bacon and their products have earned praise from top chef Nick Nairn.

More from Business

Isabella Bunnell of Aberfeldy Cowork
Highland Perthshire workplace encourages lunchtime paddleboarding
How the inside of the venue will look. Image: Powmill Milk Bar
First look at plans to revamp iconic Kinross-shire milk bar
UHI Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth defends £12,500 China trips during financial crisis
4
The Bracewell team outside the Stirling office Image: Bracewell
Rapid growth for Stirling architects behind major Perth and Dundee developments
New UHI Perth principal Catherine Etri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Senior staff exodus at crisis-hit UHI Perth as £9.6m deficit predicted
4
Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
Why I hire former convicts for my Stirling chocolate business
The Poundland store in Wellgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee Wellgate's Poundland store saved from closure
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales
3
Hadden Construction headquarters in Aberuthven. Image: Supplied.
Perthshire's Hadden Construction collapse leaves millions unpaid
16
Possible founder Gary Robertson. Image: Phil Hannah
Ambitious Perth estate agent opens second branch in Blairgowrie

Conversation