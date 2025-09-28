‘Great sadness’ on Kirkcaldy High Street as Scotland’s best small butcher closes

An award-winning Kirkcaldy butcher has closed for good after the planned sale of the business fell through.

Pubbledub butcher’s on High Street shut its doors for the last time on Saturday.

Owner Peter Mitchell said it had been a “difficult decision”.

The shop, which sold cured, cooked, smoked and fresh meat products, opened in 2021.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page confirmed the closure.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Puddledub Butchers shop on Kirkcaldy High Street.

“We had hoped to have confirmed a sale to a new owner which has now fallen through.”

It added that efforts to find an alternative buyer would continue.

“We are still hopeful to find a buyer who can continue to build on the successful business there, which has been running on the high street since 2017.

“We’ve done a lot over the last few years, including winning numerous industry awards and achieved a high level recognition as well as supporting the High Street and community .

“We would like to thank all of our customers and neighbours -we will miss you.

“It would be great to see all of the hard work from our team over the years continued if anyone is interested, please contact us

“On behalf of the family and team at Puddledub, thank you.”

The closure comes just months after Puddledub scooped the Best Small Butcher in Scotland title at the British Butchery Awards.

Puddledub was set up by Tom Mitchell and his sister Camilla in 1999.

The Kirkcaldy butcher’s shop opened on High Street in the Lang Toun in 2021.

The family-run farm rears pigs, producing high-quality bacon and their products have earned praise from top chef Nick Nairn.