How Hilltown lad became couture king who dressed J-Lo and partied with Mick Jagger

Brian Rennie was warned not to "throw his life away" when he told his Dundee teachers he wanted to study fashion.

Brian Rennie, right, with Jerry Hall and Mick Jagger at the 1996 CFDA fashion awards in New York. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

The first dress Brian Rennie ever drew was worn by a prostitute.

“I was watching a cowboy film on a Saturday afternoon,” recalls the fashion designer, who was born in Dundee’s Hilltown and then brought up in nearby Muirhead.

“The saloon girls – they were basically prostitutes – were all wearing these big, elaborate, Victorian-type dresses. I started drawing them, and changing them.”

When Brian showed the sketches to his Harris Academy art teacher, Rosemary Matheson-Dear, she told him: “These are really good – you have to keep doing this.”

But this was at the last gasp of the 1970s, and young Brian hadn’t even known fashion colleges existed.

As soon as he learned they did, he “knew that’s what I wanted to do”.

Others in his life, however, weren’t so sure.

“My careers teacher thought I was crazy, and that I should get a ‘decent’ job,” laughs Brian, 62, on a call from his home in Dunoon.

“And my mum couldn’t believe I’d ‘throw my life away’ for something like this. She thought I should study French and become a French teacher.

“But she soon changed her tune.”

And no wonder.

‘Show me those drawings again’

After graduating from the Royal College of Art in London – the first fashion student allowed to graduate in both menswear and womenswear – Brian landed a job on the design team at luxury fashion brand Escada, based in Munich, Germany.

There, he flourished under the direction of founder Margaretha Ley, who not only pushed him creatively, but gave him a chance to prove himself at Escada.

“One day I was drawing evening dresses, just playing about,” he recalls. “We were finished the collection and waiting for samples to come back.

Actress Brenda Blethyn and Dundee designer Brian Rennie. Image: Supplied.

“Margaretha asked what I was doing, and I said I was drawing ballgowns, because our fabrics were so nice. And she said ‘well we don’t do evening wear’.

“Then five minutes later she came back and said: ‘Show me those drawings again’.

“And we started adding couture dresses into the collection every year.”

Catapulted to creative and commercial success straight out of college, Brian was thriving – but soon tragedy would force him to really show his mettle.

“After I’d been there about five years, Margaretha died very suddenly,” he recalls. “Overnight I was no longer just head of design, but creative director over all the brands we owned. I was very young, about 27 or 28, and thrown in the deep end of a multi-million-dollar global company.

“I was responsible for every photo shoot, every model casting, and every collection.

“So I made the decision to introduce a collection called Escada Couture,” he says. “And that opened the door to the most amazing time of my career.”

Who was mystery client that turned out to be A-lister?

Soon, Brian was designing dresses for celebrities to wear at film premieres and award show red carpets.

His extensive client list included the likes of Angela Bassett – whose wedding dress he famously designed – Jerry Hall, Oprah Winfrey, Kathy Bates and Scottish screen star Deborah Kerr.

Angela Bassett in Brian Rennie couture. Image: Supplied.

“With Angela, it was always very easy,” he smiles. “I met her at the Beverly Wiltshire Hotel in LA and we just got on. We had a great relationship, and I designed a lot of outfits for her.”

After he designed Bassett’s wedding gown, Brian remembers receiving a call from her stylist asking him to design a wedding dress for “a girl that nobody’s ever heard of, but he thought was going to be a big star”.

“He’d called Carolina Herrera, Versace, everyone, but nobody wanted to do the job because this was an unknown girl in an upcoming film,” Brian explains.

Jennifer Lopez (J-Lo) wearing the dress Brian Rennie designed at her first wedding to Ojani Noa, 1997.

“The dress was to be very simple, very clean – a little sheath with a touch of embroidery, and it had to be done very quickly. I sent over some sketches and we ended up making it.

“I never met the woman – but it turns out it was Jennifer Lopez, for her first wedding!”

Champagne, limos, and Mick Jagger

A star-studded decade followed, with “photoshoots in exotic locations, lavish parties, and amazing clothes on supermodels like Linda Evangelista and Carla Bruni“.

At one swanky awards party (the 1996 CFDA fashion awards) he recalls inviting actress and model Jerry Hall to join his table, and designing her gown.

“We didn’t know each other that well,” he chuckles, “so I told her she was welcome to bring a friend, thinking she might bring one of her girl friends.

Brian Rennie with Carla Bruni backstage at an Escada fashion show in Munich. Image: Supplied.

“I was given an address to go pick her up in New York. I remember I pressed the doorbell of this townhouse in the Upper East Side; the butler opened the door, brought me into the living room, gave me a glass of champagne.

“Then Jerry came down wearing the beautiful gold ball gown I’d made for her, looking amazing.

“I said: ‘Jerry we really need to go, you know, the limo’s waiting and we need to be there on time!’

“And she goes: ‘Just a second, Mick will be down in just a minute’. I’m like ‘Mick?’

“Then Mick Jagger walked in the living room: ‘Hello Brian, nice to meet you!'”

Mum was ‘best dressed woman in Dundee’

But despite the glitz and the glamour, Brian insists he never got too big for his Dundee boots, with his mum and dad both regularly attending his fashion shows.

“My mum would go home with suitcases of stuff from the collections,” he laughs. “She must’ve been the best dressed woman in Dundee.”

Dundee designer Brian Rennie with his mum and dad. Image: Supplied.

He also says he never stooped to Devil Wears Prada-style ruthlessness in an effort to trump competition from other designers.

“I think I was so successful in the fashion business because I was always known as Mr Nice,” he muses. “There were definitely people in the industry who were quite cutthroat.

“It became about the money, paying clients to wear only certain designers. I never did any of that, never paid a penny for someone to wear my clothes.

“The ladies I worked with came back to me again and again because they liked me, and they felt good in my designs.”

Skinny ‘bandwagon’ is concern for veteran designer Brian

Brian also made a point of dressing older or larger women in Hollywood – an inclusiveness that was almost unheard-of at the time.

“A woman can go into a Dior store and spend hundreds on a handbag, but if she asks for something in a UK size 14 or 16, she’ll get looked up and down,” he says disgustedly.

Dundee designer Brian Rennie made a dress for Deborah Kerr to wear at the 66th annual Academy Awards, 1994 Oscars. Image: Supplied.

“I hate that certain parts of the fashion industry are so fickle. and I hate that word ‘plus-size model’. It’s a normal-sized woman!

“Now all of a sudden, after some time where that was embraced, the train’s going the other way again and it’s all these super skinny models and people jumping on the bandwagon. I hate that,” he continues.

“Women come in all shapes and sizes, and my job is to make them look beautiful no matter what size, skin colour, or hair colour they are.”

What does a couture king wear at home?

Nowadays, Brian splits his time between Scotland and Munich, where he sells high-end collections on the German equivalent to home shopping channel QVC.

And he still picks up his pencil to design “exclusive, expensive” made-to-order couture dresses, mainly for clients in Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv.

Dundee designer Brian Rennie with his husband Ferdinand and dogs Princess and Valentino. Image: Supplied.

But mainly, he’s left the fast lane of the fashion highway behind, preferring to live the slow life in Dunoon with his musician husband Ferdinand, and their dogs Valentino and Princess.

“I used to have wardrobes full of Gucci, Prada, Dolce and Gabbana,” he smiles. “Now it’s the Barbour jacket, a cap and some old boots.”

