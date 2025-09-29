Invergowrie mum and daughter power thriving gym through tough times

When Kelly Kyle decided to follow her passion for fitness, eventually opening her Klub in Invergowrie, it was in no small part so she could support her daughter’s own dream of becoming a top referee.

Now, 10 years on, her gym is thriving with a membership as varied as the town she serves.

And daughter Abbie is a Fifa registered official, following in her mum’s footsteps in both business and football.

Kelly’s company started life as KK Health and Fitness, before becoming opening a permanent premises known as The Klub in 2020.

“Just weeks before opening, though, the pandemic brought everything to a halt. I was terrified,” she said.

“I had invested so much into opening The Klub, and I’d never even heard of Zoom.”

But after dusting themselves down, the mother and daughter team ploughed on, setting up online classes streamed from their living room to clients still desperate for lockdown exercise.

“It saved us, and kept our members connected,” she adds.

“By September we were able to open the doors at last. We provided outdoor sessions in the last of the summer sun, and held distanced indoor lessons. The atmosphere was electric.

“What started as a survival tactic became a thriving, supportive space for health, friendship, and belonging.”

Kelly Kyle’s The Klub Invergowrie

Kelly said she left her “very secure” job in 2015 to support Abbie through her sports degree at Abertay.

Football is a family affair for Kelly, who herself is president of Angus and Perthshire referees. Her partner is former Arbroath and Forfar Athletic player Barry Sellars.

“Leaving my very secure job 10 years ago wasn’t for comfort or convenience, it was for my daughter,” she explains.

“Abbie had shared her ambition to follow me in becoming a football referee and wanted to study sport at Abertay University.

“I knew then my daughter would need support and stability to pursue that dream, so made the bold decision to reshape my career and build something meaningful.

“I am grateful we are a success and surviving but the best thing about it is that I get to work with my daughter every day and enjoy working with every Klubber who trains with us.

“They’ve made this journey richer, fuller, and stronger.

“We couldn’t have done all this without the support of our partners, Barry and Grant and other children Kerr and Erin.

“They understand that at times business comes first.”