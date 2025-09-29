Invergowrie mum and daughter power thriving gym through tough times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergowrie mum and daughter power thriving gym through tough times

Kelly Kyle and Abbie Hendry run The Klub in Invergowrie.

By Paul Malik
Mother-daughter team Kelly Kyle and Abbie Hendry, who run The Klub gym in Invergowrie and are celebrating 5 years in business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
When Kelly Kyle decided to follow her passion for fitness, eventually opening her Klub in Invergowrie, it was in no small part so she could support her daughter’s own dream of becoming a top referee.

Now, 10 years on, her gym is thriving with a membership as varied as the town she serves.

And daughter Abbie is a Fifa registered official, following in her mum’s footsteps in both business and football.

Kelly’s company started life as KK Health and Fitness, before becoming opening a permanent premises known as The Klub in 2020.

“Just weeks before opening, though, the pandemic brought everything to a halt. I was terrified,” she said.

The Klub, Invergowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I had invested so much into opening The Klub, and I’d never even heard of Zoom.”

But after dusting themselves down, the mother and daughter team ploughed on, setting up online classes streamed from their living room to clients still desperate for lockdown exercise.

“It saved us, and kept our members connected,” she adds.

“By September we were able to open the doors at last. We provided outdoor sessions in the last of the summer sun, and held distanced indoor lessons. The atmosphere was electric.

“What started as a survival tactic became a thriving, supportive space for health, friendship, and belonging.”

Kelly Kyle’s The Klub Invergowrie

Kelly said she left her “very secure” job in 2015 to support Abbie through her sports degree at Abertay.

Football is a family affair for Kelly, who herself is president of Angus and Perthshire referees. Her partner is former Arbroath and Forfar Athletic player Barry Sellars.

“Leaving my very secure job 10 years ago wasn’t for comfort or convenience, it was for my daughter,” she explains.

“Abbie had shared her ambition to follow me in becoming a football referee and wanted to study sport at Abertay University.

“I knew then my daughter would need support and stability to pursue that dream, so made the bold decision to reshape my career and build something meaningful.

Kelly said the best thing about her business is working everyday with daughter Abbie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I am grateful we are a success and surviving but the best thing about it is that I get to work with my daughter every day and enjoy working with every Klubber who trains with us.

“They’ve made this journey richer, fuller, and stronger.

“We couldn’t have done all this without the support of our partners, Barry and Grant  and other children Kerr and Erin.

“They understand that at times business comes first.”

