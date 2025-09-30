Bakery selling 140,000 ‘Dundee rolls’ a week as demand grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bakery selling 140,000 ‘Dundee rolls’ a week as demand grows

Murdoch Allan is now looking to hire more staff for its Teviotdale bakery to meet demand.

Murdoch Allan owners Paul and Katrina Allan with the Dundee Roll. Image: Murdoch Allan
By Kelly Wilson

A city baker is selling 140,000 Dundee rolls a week and hiring more staff to meet demand.

Aberdeenshire family business Murdoch Allan acquired the Teviotdale bakery in South Road, Dundee, last year.

Since dedicating a new roll to the city, sales have rocketed and the firm has won contracts with both Asda and Morrisons.

Turnover at Murdoch Allan has now climbed to £11.5 million as demand for its products soars.

Currently employing 22 staff in Dundee, it is expecting to add another four city workers before the end of the year.

Dundee roll selling ‘extremely well’

The Dundee roll is a large bread roll with a golden crisp outer and white fluffy inner, which Murdoch Allan says is “ideal” for filled lunchtime rolls.

The four pack Dundee roll is stocked in 15 Morrisons stores and all of Asda’s Scottish stores.

The Dundee rolls production line. Image: Big Partnership

Murdoch Allan’s managing director Paul Allan said: “We’re still busy with the Dundee rolls, they are mainly going to Asda and Morrisons and doing extremely well.

“For us moving into Dundee was all about the product and the people.

“We visited the bakery, and if we hadn’t seen such a good product, we probably wouldn’t have bought the business.

“We were really impressed with the product we’re making, and that’s what made us want to expand.”

Supermarket success

The Morrisons stores stocking the product are located from Dundee to Peterhead.

It is also available in independent shops throughout Dundee and in Murdoch Allan’s own bakery outlets in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

The company also supplies Aldi, Co-op Local, and Sainsbury’s with its sought-after Aberdeen butteries, morning rolls and other baked goods.

The Dundee rolls from bakery Murdoch Allan, renowned for their Aberdeenshire butteries.

Aldi sells 150,000 of its morning rolls and 400,000 cakes every week.

Murdoch Allan, which was founded in 1991, has its headquarters in Hatton, Aberdeenshire.

It employs more than 150 people and has outlets in Hatton, Peterhead, Turriff, Fraserburgh, and Mintlaw, as well as Thains in Aberdeen.

