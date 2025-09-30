Bakery selling 140,000 ‘Dundee rolls’ a week as demand grows

A city baker is selling 140,000 Dundee rolls a week and hiring more staff to meet demand.

Aberdeenshire family business Murdoch Allan acquired the Teviotdale bakery in South Road, Dundee, last year.

Since dedicating a new roll to the city, sales have rocketed and the firm has won contracts with both Asda and Morrisons.

Turnover at Murdoch Allan has now climbed to £11.5 million as demand for its products soars.

Currently employing 22 staff in Dundee, it is expecting to add another four city workers before the end of the year.

Dundee roll selling ‘extremely well’

The Dundee roll is a large bread roll with a golden crisp outer and white fluffy inner, which Murdoch Allan says is “ideal” for filled lunchtime rolls.

The four pack Dundee roll is stocked in 15 Morrisons stores and all of Asda’s Scottish stores.

Murdoch Allan’s managing director Paul Allan said: “We’re still busy with the Dundee rolls, they are mainly going to Asda and Morrisons and doing extremely well.

“For us moving into Dundee was all about the product and the people.

“We visited the bakery, and if we hadn’t seen such a good product, we probably wouldn’t have bought the business.

“We were really impressed with the product we’re making, and that’s what made us want to expand.”

Supermarket success

The Morrisons stores stocking the product are located from Dundee to Peterhead.

It is also available in independent shops throughout Dundee and in Murdoch Allan’s own bakery outlets in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

The company also supplies Aldi, Co-op Local, and Sainsbury’s with its sought-after Aberdeen butteries, morning rolls and other baked goods.

Aldi sells 150,000 of its morning rolls and 400,000 cakes every week.

Murdoch Allan, which was founded in 1991, has its headquarters in Hatton, Aberdeenshire.

It employs more than 150 people and has outlets in Hatton, Peterhead, Turriff, Fraserburgh, and Mintlaw, as well as Thains in Aberdeen.