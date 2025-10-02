EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process

Allica Bank and Steven Mitchell's new buffalo company are still to come to an agreement over a £601,000 debt.

Steven Mitchell, director of the Buffalo Farm.
Steven Mitchell, director of the Buffalo Farm.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

An ongoing dispute over the value of land and buildings used by The Buffalo Farm in Fife is prolonging the administration process.

When The Buffalo Farm collapsed into administration in March 2024, its director Steven Mitchell formed a new business with assets acquired from the administrators in a “pre-pack” deal.

This enraged hundreds of former Buffalo Farm “founders”, investors who handed over £1 million to Mr Mitchell before the company’s failure.

Mr Mitchell’s new business, Buffalo Farm Produce, paid £35,000 for the old firm’s book debts and £45,000 for other assets.

However, this deal did not include the land and buildings used by The Buffalo Farm.

Allica Bank, which is owed more than £600,000, holds a security over these assets.

As part of the sale, Buffalo Produce sought to transfer the mortgage agreement in full to acquire the land and buildings. A licence to occupy was granted to Buffalo Produce while the negotiations took place.

Details of the dispute have been revealed in the latest administrators progress report, compiled by financial advisory firm FRP.

And the sale of the buildings, including the dairy and buffalo parlour, is not expected to cover the debts owed to the bank by the Buffalo Farm Ltd — now known as TBF Realisations Ltd.

Administrators report

In his report, FRP joint administrator Ryan McGee said: “The bank holds a security in the form of a standard security over the land and buildings forming and known as The Dairy Factory and Buffalo Parlour at Bankhead Farm.

“The joint administrators were previously advised the debt outstanding to the Bank was approximately £601,000, but this will have increased with ongoing interest and charges being accrued.

“We expect that the bank will receive a distribution through the sale of the property, but based on current negotiations it is expected the net sale proceeds will be insufficient to settle the debt in full.”

More than a year on, this issue has still not been resolved, meaning the administration cannot come to a close.

Allica Bank declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Buffalo Farm bank dispute

Other unsecured creditors, which includes local suppliers and trades organisations, will not see a penny of the £3m owed to them.

HMRC, which has a claim of more than £581,000 against The Buffalo Farm as a second preferential creditor, will also not be paid.

The Buffalo Farm launched in 2004, mainly as a farm and butchery. First as Foodfile Ltd, then Puddledub Buffalo before taking on its most well-known moniker.

Founders attracted to the company were invited to invest in the farm through a “rewards-based crowdfund scheme”.

No shares in the company or securities were offered at any point, which was made clear in the founder’s prospectus.

Some investors left out of pocket reacted with fury last month after it was revealed Mr Mitchell had been invited to showcase his business at Holyrood.

Mr Mitchell defended this, saying he was trying to “rebuild his business” accusing former “founders” of continually undermining his efforts.

One former investor who ploughed £30,000 into the farm before it went bust previously told The Courier he and others had led boycott efforts.

More from Business

Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
Site of 'UK's first vegan hotel' in Pitlochry taken over by new owners
Elegance Brow and Beauty in the Overgate has been liquidated. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Dundee beauty salon closes after amassing £845k debts
8
Discovery Flexibles factory manager Jimmy Urquhart Image: Alan Richardson
EXCLUSIVE: Investment hopes as Dundee manufacturer sold to new owners
6
Rachel Wood holding sign for North Pole in front of large inflatable Santa outside Christmas Emporium shop
Inside the Pitlochry Christmas shop celebrating 20 years of festive magic
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
UK’s ‘first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry to close after seven years
3
The Parlour Cafe on West Port, Dundee
Popular Dundee city centre cafe closes after 20 years
2
The new John Clark dealership in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Major investments in Dundee, Perth and Stirling drives record sales for motor group
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Brian Rennie Dundee fashion designer Picture shows; Brian Rennie with Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall. CFDA Fashion Awards Dinner, New York. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 1996
How Hilltown lad became couture king who dressed J-Lo and partied with Mick Jagger
5
Murdoch Allan owners Paul and Katrina Allan with the Dundee Roll. Image: Murdoch Allan
Bakery selling 140,000 'Dundee rolls' a week as demand grows
Mother-daughter team Kelly Kyle and Abbie Hendry, who run The Klub gym in Invergowrie and are celebrating 5 years in business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Invergowrie mum and daughter power thriving gym through tough times
2

Conversation