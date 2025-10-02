EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process

An ongoing dispute over the value of land and buildings used by The Buffalo Farm in Fife is prolonging the administration process.

When The Buffalo Farm collapsed into administration in March 2024, its director Steven Mitchell formed a new business with assets acquired from the administrators in a “pre-pack” deal.

This enraged hundreds of former Buffalo Farm “founders”, investors who handed over £1 million to Mr Mitchell before the company’s failure.

Mr Mitchell’s new business, Buffalo Farm Produce, paid £35,000 for the old firm’s book debts and £45,000 for other assets.

However, this deal did not include the land and buildings used by The Buffalo Farm.

Allica Bank, which is owed more than £600,000, holds a security over these assets.

As part of the sale, Buffalo Produce sought to transfer the mortgage agreement in full to acquire the land and buildings. A licence to occupy was granted to Buffalo Produce while the negotiations took place.

Details of the dispute have been revealed in the latest administrators progress report, compiled by financial advisory firm FRP.

And the sale of the buildings, including the dairy and buffalo parlour, is not expected to cover the debts owed to the bank by the Buffalo Farm Ltd — now known as TBF Realisations Ltd.

Administrators report

In his report, FRP joint administrator Ryan McGee said: “The bank holds a security in the form of a standard security over the land and buildings forming and known as The Dairy Factory and Buffalo Parlour at Bankhead Farm.

“The joint administrators were previously advised the debt outstanding to the Bank was approximately £601,000, but this will have increased with ongoing interest and charges being accrued.

“We expect that the bank will receive a distribution through the sale of the property, but based on current negotiations it is expected the net sale proceeds will be insufficient to settle the debt in full.”

More than a year on, this issue has still not been resolved, meaning the administration cannot come to a close.

Allica Bank declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Buffalo Farm bank dispute

Other unsecured creditors, which includes local suppliers and trades organisations, will not see a penny of the £3m owed to them.

HMRC, which has a claim of more than £581,000 against The Buffalo Farm as a second preferential creditor, will also not be paid.

The Buffalo Farm launched in 2004, mainly as a farm and butchery. First as Foodfile Ltd, then Puddledub Buffalo before taking on its most well-known moniker.

Founders attracted to the company were invited to invest in the farm through a “rewards-based crowdfund scheme”.

No shares in the company or securities were offered at any point, which was made clear in the founder’s prospectus.

Some investors left out of pocket reacted with fury last month after it was revealed Mr Mitchell had been invited to showcase his business at Holyrood.

Mr Mitchell defended this, saying he was trying to “rebuild his business” accusing former “founders” of continually undermining his efforts.

One former investor who ploughed £30,000 into the farm before it went bust previously told The Courier he and others had led boycott efforts.