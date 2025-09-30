Popular Dundee city centre cafe closes after 20 years

A much-loved Dundee cafe has closed its doors on West Port after two decades in business.

The Parlour Cafe, opened by owner and chef Gillian Veal in 2005, quickly became a favourite spot for local diners.

It is understood the business closed earlier this month, with the premises now up for let.

Westport Property is marketing the unit, describing it as a “versatile trading space” fitted with a kitchen and toilet facilities.

The circumstances surrounding the closure have not been confirmed.

The move comes after Gillian also recently gave up the lease of The Newport Inn.

She has been approached for comment.