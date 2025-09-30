Major investments in Dundee, Perth and Stirling drives record sales for motor group

Major investments in Dundee, Perth and Stirling have helped drive motor group John Clark to record sales.

The family firm invested £12m in opening a new showroom in the Dundee’s Broomhill Road earlier this year.

It acquired the former Peter Vardy site following the firm’s closure of its Dundee CARZ used car operation in August 2023.

John Clark now boasts a range of franchises across multiple sites in Dundee and Perth including Audi, BMW, BYD, Mini, Cupra, Seat and Skoda.

It also bought the MG car franchise in Perth after acquiring the car brand from West End.

John Clark has also revealed it has recently acquired land, in an undisclosed location, to move its Stirling Land Rover dealership as part of another major investment.

John Clark growing car sales

The firm said the figures showed a year of “solid performance”, despite challenging used car market conditions in late 2024 and rising interest costs.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2024 show a rise in sales to £1.07 billion from £1.03bn recorded in 2023.

Pre-tax profit has dropped to £19m from £22.9m in 2023.

Its aftersales operations also performed well, generating revenue growth of 9% to £103.8m.

Chris Clark, group managing director, said: “Despite market headwinds, we have once again demonstrated our ability to adapt quickly and deliver robust results.

“Our team continue to grow and be amongst the best in the industry, and we are proud of the results that have been delivered in 2024.

“Our balance sheet is stronger, our cash position healthy, and we remain well placed to capitalise on future opportunities across the UK.”

Last year John Clark Motor Group made 15,468 new car sales compared to 13,428 in 2023. Used car sales were 19,698 against 18,412 in 2023.

Continued investment

The company said staff head count rose to 1,385, reflecting both expansion and the group’s ongoing investment in people.

Significant resources were dedicated to training, apprenticeships, and management development to support long-term growth.

Following year-end, the group completed the acquisition of a freehold property in Stirling to relocate its Land Rover dealership and continued development in Dundee to support the expansion of both MG and BYD franchises.

The firm said: “The introduction of BYD marks another exciting new franchise partner joining our portfolio, building on the addition of Kia in 2024.

“These steps reflect the continued commitment to broadening our product line-up and demonstrate that, even in the face of economic headwinds, the group is well-positioned for further growth with more to come in the near future.”

Positive despite challenges

The group highlighted challenges around recruitment, retention, and rising costs across the sector, alongside consumer uncertainty driven by wider economic and political factors.

Electric vehicle sales also remain an area of market volatility.

However, John Clark Motor Group said it entered 2025 confident in its ability to continue investing in its people, facilities, and franchise partnerships, while exploring future acquisition opportunities.

Aberdeen-headquartered John Clark Motor Group has 19 brands across 41 locations in Scotland.