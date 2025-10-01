Dundee beauty salon closes after amassing £845k debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee beauty salon closes after amassing £845k debts

The Overgate Shopping Centre business has been advising customers of a "temporary" closure.

By Paul Malik
Elegance Brow and Beauty in the Overgate has been liquidated. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Elegance Brow and Beauty in the Overgate has been liquidated. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

A Dundee beauty salon and hairdresser has been liquidated and the shop closed.

Elegance Brow and Beauty defaulted on a repayment arrangement with creditors who were owed more than £845,000.

Its Overgate Shopping Centre first floor premises has been shut for weeks, with a sign advising customers of a “temporary” closure.

But the firm has been liquidated after failing to make its pre-arranged payments to creditors which had been arranged via a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

Businesses can take on a CVA if they become insolvent, but are still considered viable.

Elegance Brow and Beauty entered a CVA in November 2022 after failing to pay more than £477,000 to HMRC.

This was for income tax, national insurance contributions, VAT and student loan payments owed to the public purse.

The Overgate store is lying empty, with mail piling up on the floor. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

The firm also owed more than £165,000 to Overgate Nominees Ltd and more than £19,000 to Dundee City Council.

It was due £26,000 to Aberdeen City Council and £35,000 to Bank of Scotland when the CVA was agreed.

Elegance Brow and Beauty also owed more than £13,000 to Stirling Investment SARL, the firm which runs Stirling’s Thistles shopping centre.

At the termination of the CVA, Elegance Brow and Beauty had only repaid around £134,000 to HMRC.

Its most recent accounts showed the company employed 33 staff.

Overgate Nominees Ltd was the former operator of the Overgate shopping centre, which was bought by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in 2023.

Overgate store Elegance Brow and Beauty liquidated

Creditors agreed to receiving only 33p for every £1 owed to them, according to the conditions of the CVA.

KSA Group, a company specialising in turnaround and insolvency management, was overseeing the CVA.

But the group has now terminated the CVA and Eric Walls of the English-based firm has been appointed liquidator.

Babeesh Kannamvelly is listed as Elegance Brow and Beauty’s director on Companies House.

A spokesperson for Elegance Brow and Beauty said: “We confirm that the company is currently going through liquidation, following a CVA in November 2022.

“The CVA was a result of the post-Covid impact, and since then we have continued to face challenging trading conditions, particularly within the beauty sector.

“In addition, high rents and service charges in shopping centres have made it unsustainable to continue operating, which ultimately led to the closure of the branch.

“With regard to gift cards and customer credits, these were fully managed and taken care of by the connected company in Dundee, and all clients were duly notified at the time.”

More from Business

Discovery Flexibles factory manager Jimmy Urquhart Image: Alan Richardson
EXCLUSIVE: Investment hopes as Dundee manufacturer sold to new owners
5
Rachel Wood holding sign for North Pole in front of large inflatable Santa outside Christmas Emporium shop
Inside the Pitlochry Christmas shop celebrating 20 years of festive magic
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
UK’s ‘first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry to close after seven years
3
The Parlour Cafe on West Port, Dundee
Popular Dundee city centre cafe closes after 20 years
2
The new John Clark dealership in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Major investments in Dundee, Perth and Stirling drives record sales for motor group
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Brian Rennie Dundee fashion designer Picture shows; Brian Rennie with Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall. CFDA Fashion Awards Dinner, New York. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 1996
How Hilltown lad became couture king who dressed J-Lo and partied with Mick Jagger
5
Murdoch Allan owners Paul and Katrina Allan with the Dundee Roll. Image: Murdoch Allan
Bakery selling 140,000 'Dundee rolls' a week as demand grows
Mother-daughter team Kelly Kyle and Abbie Hendry, who run The Klub gym in Invergowrie and are celebrating 5 years in business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Invergowrie mum and daughter power thriving gym through tough times
2
The Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue in Dundee. Image: Ryden
Dundee Travelodge building put up for sale for £2.4 million
2
Karen Bothwell, chair of Enchanted Forest Community Trust. Image: Enchanted Forest
Enchanted Forest chief on cost challenges of £1.5m Perthshire event

Conversation