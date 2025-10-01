Dundee beauty salon closes after amassing £845k debts

A Dundee beauty salon and hairdresser has been liquidated and the shop closed.

Elegance Brow and Beauty defaulted on a repayment arrangement with creditors who were owed more than £845,000.

Its Overgate Shopping Centre first floor premises has been shut for weeks, with a sign advising customers of a “temporary” closure.

But the firm has been liquidated after failing to make its pre-arranged payments to creditors which had been arranged via a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

Businesses can take on a CVA if they become insolvent, but are still considered viable.

Elegance Brow and Beauty entered a CVA in November 2022 after failing to pay more than £477,000 to HMRC.

This was for income tax, national insurance contributions, VAT and student loan payments owed to the public purse.

The firm also owed more than £165,000 to Overgate Nominees Ltd and more than £19,000 to Dundee City Council.

It was due £26,000 to Aberdeen City Council and £35,000 to Bank of Scotland when the CVA was agreed.

Elegance Brow and Beauty also owed more than £13,000 to Stirling Investment SARL, the firm which runs Stirling’s Thistles shopping centre.

At the termination of the CVA, Elegance Brow and Beauty had only repaid around £134,000 to HMRC.

Its most recent accounts showed the company employed 33 staff.

Overgate Nominees Ltd was the former operator of the Overgate shopping centre, which was bought by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in 2023.

Overgate store Elegance Brow and Beauty liquidated

Creditors agreed to receiving only 33p for every £1 owed to them, according to the conditions of the CVA.

KSA Group, a company specialising in turnaround and insolvency management, was overseeing the CVA.

But the group has now terminated the CVA and Eric Walls of the English-based firm has been appointed liquidator.

Babeesh Kannamvelly is listed as Elegance Brow and Beauty’s director on Companies House.

A spokesperson for Elegance Brow and Beauty said: “We confirm that the company is currently going through liquidation, following a CVA in November 2022.

“The CVA was a result of the post-Covid impact, and since then we have continued to face challenging trading conditions, particularly within the beauty sector.

“In addition, high rents and service charges in shopping centres have made it unsustainable to continue operating, which ultimately led to the closure of the branch.

“With regard to gift cards and customer credits, these were fully managed and taken care of by the connected company in Dundee, and all clients were duly notified at the time.”