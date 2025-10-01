EXCLUSIVE: Investment hopes as Dundee manufacturer sold to new owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Investment hopes as Dundee manufacturer sold to new owners

The firm, which employs 75 staff, was close to collapse seven years ago but has since achieved record sales.

Discovery Flexibles factory manager Jimmy Urquhart Image: Alan Richardson
By Rob McLaren

A Dundee business which came close to collapse seven years ago has now been sold to new owners.

Factory manager Jimmy Urquhart took the brave decision to acquire Discovery Flexibles at the end of 2018 when it was on the verge of administration.

At the time the packaging company had 57 staff.

He was warned by his solicitor that the firm was “like a car headed straight for a brick wall”, but he was determined to save the jobs of his long-term colleagues.

His hard work paid off, with the business almost doubling its sales to pass £15 million in each of the last two years.

Operating profits have increased year on year and exceeded the £1m mark for the first time in 2023.

Now, the business has been sold to new owners who have vowed to continue its growth trajectory.

Mr Urquhart, 57, will continue in his role as factory manager. Staff at the Kemback Street premises have been informed.

New owners’ plans for Discovery Flexibles

The business has been sold to Samuel Lawani and Lukasz Mikucki who have formed an East Sussex company called Mikani Flex Ltd.

Mr Urquhart said: “They want to build Discovery Flexibles into something bigger and better.

“They are looking to build a group of businesses all in the packaging industry and we are the first acquisition for that.

“I’d never have sold to a large group with sites all over the world who could one day say they could make it cheaper elsewhere and close Dundee.

Discovery Flexibles owner and CEO Jimmy Urquhart achieved the impossible when he took over the Dundee firm in 2019. Image: Alan Richardson
Jimmy Urquhart has hopes the new Discovery Flexibles owners will invest in the factory. Image: Alan Richardson

“I wanted to find someone to take the ownership off my shoulders and let me concentrate on the day-to-day of running the factory.”

He said the new owners also shared his passion for innovation and the creation of new packaging solutions.

“These caught their eye,” Mr Urquhart said.

“We have been working on some products for more than three years and I want to see them come to fruition.

“I hope the new owners will also mean more investment in Dundee, which will be staged as the business grows.”

Factory manager’s love of the industry

Mr Urquhart, who is a finalist for Business Leader at this year’s Courier Business Awards, joined Discovery Flexibles as an apprentice more than 40 years ago.

He said he continues to love his job and wants to keep working.

He added: “I love the industry and have such strong links with our customers.

“I want to make sure I do the best for the staff.

Discovery Flexibles on Dundee’s Kemback Street.

“It’s hard to reflect as the owner, as you are always dealing with the next problem on your desk.

“But when I do eventually retire, I will be able to sit back and say yes, I actually saved that place, saved those jobs and turned it around and made it what I thought it should have been.”

Under his ownership, the company has grown to now employ 75 staff.

