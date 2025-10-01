EXCLUSIVE: Investment hopes as Dundee manufacturer sold to new owners

A Dundee business which came close to collapse seven years ago has now been sold to new owners.

Factory manager Jimmy Urquhart took the brave decision to acquire Discovery Flexibles at the end of 2018 when it was on the verge of administration.

At the time the packaging company had 57 staff.

He was warned by his solicitor that the firm was “like a car headed straight for a brick wall”, but he was determined to save the jobs of his long-term colleagues.

His hard work paid off, with the business almost doubling its sales to pass £15 million in each of the last two years.

Operating profits have increased year on year and exceeded the £1m mark for the first time in 2023.

Now, the business has been sold to new owners who have vowed to continue its growth trajectory.

Mr Urquhart, 57, will continue in his role as factory manager. Staff at the Kemback Street premises have been informed.

New owners’ plans for Discovery Flexibles

The business has been sold to Samuel Lawani and Lukasz Mikucki who have formed an East Sussex company called Mikani Flex Ltd.

Mr Urquhart said: “They want to build Discovery Flexibles into something bigger and better.

“They are looking to build a group of businesses all in the packaging industry and we are the first acquisition for that.

“I’d never have sold to a large group with sites all over the world who could one day say they could make it cheaper elsewhere and close Dundee.

“I wanted to find someone to take the ownership off my shoulders and let me concentrate on the day-to-day of running the factory.”

He said the new owners also shared his passion for innovation and the creation of new packaging solutions.

“These caught their eye,” Mr Urquhart said.

“We have been working on some products for more than three years and I want to see them come to fruition.

“I hope the new owners will also mean more investment in Dundee, which will be staged as the business grows.”

Factory manager’s love of the industry

Mr Urquhart, who is a finalist for Business Leader at this year’s Courier Business Awards, joined Discovery Flexibles as an apprentice more than 40 years ago.

He said he continues to love his job and wants to keep working.

He added: “I love the industry and have such strong links with our customers.

“I want to make sure I do the best for the staff.

“It’s hard to reflect as the owner, as you are always dealing with the next problem on your desk.

“But when I do eventually retire, I will be able to sit back and say yes, I actually saved that place, saved those jobs and turned it around and made it what I thought it should have been.”

Under his ownership, the company has grown to now employ 75 staff.