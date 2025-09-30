UK’s ‘first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry to close after seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s ‘first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry to close after seven years

Saorsa 1875 on East Moulin Road is set to close.

By Finn Nixon
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry. Image: Graham + Sibbald

An 11-bedroom hotel in Pitlochry described as the “UK’s first vegan hotel” is set to close.

The team behind Saorsa 1875 announced the closure of the “100% plant-based hotel” on Tuesday evening.

The venue opened in a detached Victorian villa on East Moulin Road in 2018 and is owned by Sandra McLaren-Stewart.

It has since provided a gateway for vegetarians and vegans in Highland Perthshire.

A post on the Saorsa 1875 Facebook page said the team hoped the hotel had been “just the beginning” for the wider vegan movement.

The bar.
The bar in Saorsa 1875 Image: Graham + Sibbald

In a statement, Saorsa 1875 said: “What began as a dream – to create a space that celebrated compassion, sustainability, and the joy of plant-based living – grew into something bigger than we could ever have imagined.

“We want to share that the Saorsa 1875 dream has come to an end, simply because it is the right time for us.

“We have new paths to follow and new avenues to explore which we are so excited about.”

Pitlochry vegan hotel went on sale for nearly £1 million

Saorsa 1875 was put on the market for around £950,000 in May last year.

At the time Ms McLaren-Stewart told The Courier the hotel would remain open until a buyer was found.

Film stars and celebrities including Alan Carr have stayed at the hotel.

The owners said they had also served more than 125,000 dinners over the past seven years.

The hotel has 11 bedrooms.
The hotel has 11 bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The statement added: “We have been at Saorsa for seven years and weathered a major recession, sky-rocketing energy prices and worldwide pandemic.

“But we survived and prospered and we have you to thank for that.”

The owners also described how “everything truly blew up” when the news of the unique hotel appeared on “major news outlets” after it opened.

The Saorsa 1875 team added: “To our wonderful guests: we truly cannot thank you enough.

“Working with the most incredible chefs, producers, growers and makers, we strove to prove that plant-based dining could be both groundbreaking and deeply satisfying.

“And to the incredible team you have been nothing short of extraordinary.

“From the very first day, you embraced our vision as if it were your own.”

It has not been confirmed when the hotel will close its doors.

