UK’s ‘first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry to close after seven years

An 11-bedroom hotel in Pitlochry described as the “UK’s first vegan hotel” is set to close.

The team behind Saorsa 1875 announced the closure of the “100% plant-based hotel” on Tuesday evening.

The venue opened in a detached Victorian villa on East Moulin Road in 2018 and is owned by Sandra McLaren-Stewart.

It has since provided a gateway for vegetarians and vegans in Highland Perthshire.

A post on the Saorsa 1875 Facebook page said the team hoped the hotel had been “just the beginning” for the wider vegan movement.

In a statement, Saorsa 1875 said: “What began as a dream – to create a space that celebrated compassion, sustainability, and the joy of plant-based living – grew into something bigger than we could ever have imagined.

“We want to share that the Saorsa 1875 dream has come to an end, simply because it is the right time for us.

“We have new paths to follow and new avenues to explore which we are so excited about.”

Pitlochry vegan hotel went on sale for nearly £1 million

Saorsa 1875 was put on the market for around £950,000 in May last year.

At the time Ms McLaren-Stewart told The Courier the hotel would remain open until a buyer was found.

Film stars and celebrities including Alan Carr have stayed at the hotel.

The owners said they had also served more than 125,000 dinners over the past seven years.

The statement added: “We have been at Saorsa for seven years and weathered a major recession, sky-rocketing energy prices and worldwide pandemic.

“But we survived and prospered and we have you to thank for that.”

The owners also described how “everything truly blew up” when the news of the unique hotel appeared on “major news outlets” after it opened.

The Saorsa 1875 team added: “To our wonderful guests: we truly cannot thank you enough.

“Working with the most incredible chefs, producers, growers and makers, we strove to prove that plant-based dining could be both groundbreaking and deeply satisfying.

“And to the incredible team you have been nothing short of extraordinary.

“From the very first day, you embraced our vision as if it were your own.”

It has not been confirmed when the hotel will close its doors.