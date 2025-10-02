25 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
25 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards finalists

More than 150 people attended the event in Dundee.

Amanda Inglis and Zoe Clark from Due North Creatives with Catriona Innes from Montrose Port Authority.
By Rob McLaren & Steve Brown

An event to celebrate the achievements of companies shortlisted for this year’s Courier Business Awards was held last night.

More than 150 people attended the finalists’ reception held at the offices of event partner Henderson Loggie at Greenmarket in Dundee.

The Courier editor David Clegg welcomed guests and said the awards showcased the collective strength and talent in the business community in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The finalists will gather again later this month when the winners of the coveted Courier Business Awards trophies will be revealed on October 24.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.

Courier Business Awards Finalists’ Reception pictures

Elaine Lyon-McQueen and Derek McQueen from Walker Luxury Jeweller with Helen Wilson from DP&L Travel.
A group shot of the people attending the Courier Business Awards Finalists’ Reception.
David and Susie Tipping with their caricature portraits.
John Alexander from Hillcrest with David Smith from Henderson Loggie.
The Courier editor David Clegg.
Caricaturist Brian Wilson was kept busy.
Connor Deuchars from Forth Ports with his drawing.
Ann Marie Sinclair from Transition Stirling, which is shortlisted for our Community award.
Harrison and Marcus Whyte from Whytes of Monifieth.
Casey Gardner from Persimmon is a finalist for Apprentice of the Year.
There were nibbles for attendees.
Chloe and Jonathon Clark from Clark’s Bakery.
Sarah Raeburn, owner of Raeburn Training at the event.
Heather Mackenzie and Kerry MacLennan from Wee Kingdom Softplay & Cafe.
Magician Scott Cuthbertson doing some magic with Michelle Quadrelli of Scott & Fyfe.
David Smith from Henderson Loggie with Rob McLaren from The Courier.
Guests mingling at the bar.
The finalists also collected their Courier Business Awards certificates.
Rod Mathers from Henderson Loggie.
More than 150 people attended the event.
Simon Noble from The Culdee.
Kimberley Thomson from Henderson Loggie also welcomed guests.
Some of the guests celebrating the business community in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Paul Malik and Graham Huband from The Courier.

