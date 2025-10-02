25 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards finalists

An event to celebrate the achievements of companies shortlisted for this year’s Courier Business Awards was held last night.

More than 150 people attended the finalists’ reception held at the offices of event partner Henderson Loggie at Greenmarket in Dundee.

The Courier editor David Clegg welcomed guests and said the awards showcased the collective strength and talent in the business community in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The finalists will gather again later this month when the winners of the coveted Courier Business Awards trophies will be revealed on October 24.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.

Courier Business Awards Finalists’ Reception pictures