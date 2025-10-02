Business 25 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards finalists More than 150 people attended the event in Dundee. Amanda Inglis and Zoe Clark from Due North Creatives with Catriona Innes from Montrose Port Authority. By Rob McLaren & Steve Brown October 2 2025, 11:03am October 2 2025, 11:03am Share 25 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards finalists Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5343470/courier-business-awards-finalists-reception-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment An event to celebrate the achievements of companies shortlisted for this year’s Courier Business Awards was held last night. More than 150 people attended the finalists’ reception held at the offices of event partner Henderson Loggie at Greenmarket in Dundee. The Courier editor David Clegg welcomed guests and said the awards showcased the collective strength and talent in the business community in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. The finalists will gather again later this month when the winners of the coveted Courier Business Awards trophies will be revealed on October 24. Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action. Courier Business Awards Finalists’ Reception pictures Elaine Lyon-McQueen and Derek McQueen from Walker Luxury Jeweller with Helen Wilson from DP&L Travel. A group shot of the people attending the Courier Business Awards Finalists’ Reception. David and Susie Tipping with their caricature portraits. John Alexander from Hillcrest with David Smith from Henderson Loggie. The Courier editor David Clegg. Caricaturist Brian Wilson was kept busy. Connor Deuchars from Forth Ports with his drawing. Ann Marie Sinclair from Transition Stirling, which is shortlisted for our Community award. Harrison and Marcus Whyte from Whytes of Monifieth. Casey Gardner from Persimmon is a finalist for Apprentice of the Year. There were nibbles for attendees. Chloe and Jonathon Clark from Clark’s Bakery. Sarah Raeburn, owner of Raeburn Training at the event. Heather Mackenzie and Kerry MacLennan from Wee Kingdom Softplay & Cafe. Magician Scott Cuthbertson doing some magic with Michelle Quadrelli of Scott & Fyfe. David Smith from Henderson Loggie with Rob McLaren from The Courier. Guests mingling at the bar. The finalists also collected their Courier Business Awards certificates. Rod Mathers from Henderson Loggie. More than 150 people attended the event. Simon Noble from The Culdee. Kimberley Thomson from Henderson Loggie also welcomed guests. Some of the guests celebrating the business community in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Paul Malik and Graham Huband from The Courier.
