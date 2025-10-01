Site of ‘UK’s first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry taken over by new owners

New owners have taken over the site of the ‘UK’s first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry.

Birchwood Pitlochry has acquired the 11-bedroom Victorian Villa previously operated by Saorsa 1875 in the town.

The owners of the new hotel told The Courier they would honour the Saorsa 1875 bookings made for dates up to mid-November.

It has been opened by Dean Bucknell and his partner Paul Tillbrook.

They confirmed there were no plans for unexpected closures at the hotel.

Dean said: “We will be operating a completely vegan offering for guests who have booked to stay up until the end of mid-November.

“We will switch to a more mainstream model later this year.

“We will be doing some refurbishment work.”

“The hotel will be closing in January as normal and there are no bookings in December.”

The new owners have told guests with existing Saorsa 1875 bookings that the hotel’s bedrooms will still be vegan-friendly.

Guests will also still be able to order a vegan breakfast and from a simplified vegan dinner menu.

New Pitlochry hotel to offer ‘uniquely Highland’ experience

Saorsa 1875 opened as a “100% plant-based hotel” at the East Moulin Road site in 2018.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, its owners had said they had “new avenues to explore”.

Birchwood Pitlochry confirmed the acquisition of the hotel was “effective” from Wednesday.

It has also created a “Birchwood Explorer Guide” for guests, which includes a series of half and full-day itineraries for routes in Highland Perthshire.

In a statement, Dean and Paul added: “Every element of Birchwood Pitlochry is designed with guests in mind.

“We believe every guest deserves a warm welcome and a stay tailored to them.

“From the moment you arrive, we aim to make your experience relaxed, memorable, and uniquely Highland.

“Birchwood Pitlochry will also focus on creating experiences that are relaxed, luxurious, and deeply connected to the Highlands.

“Dining will be a highlight of the Birchwood experience.

“Guests can start the day with locally sourced award-winning smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, enjoy a champagne afternoon tea to mark a special occasion, or return from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre to a delicious, seasonal & locally sourced light supper.

“At Birchwood, every detail is thoughtfully prepared, so that a stay feels effortless and every moment truly special.”