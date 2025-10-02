Ikea plans £80k of work on new Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Ikea plans £80k of work on new Dundee store

The Swedish furniture chain is planning a fit-out of the unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

By Andrew Robson
Ikea will occupy the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.
Ikea will occupy the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Ikea has lodged plans to carry out £80,000 worth of work in its new Dundee store.

The Swedish furniture giant has submitted a building warrant application to strip out and modify a unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

Earlier this year, The Courier exclusively revealed that Ikea was planning to open a plan and order point store in the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.

It followed a planning application to put up signage submitted by Urban Edge, on behalf of Ikea.

Ikea plans fit-out of Dundee store

Urban Edge has now lodged an application for £80,000 worth of work at the same unit, previously occupied by Harveys Furniture.

The work will also involve the removal and infill of the rooflight and the installation of fire protection.

Ikea told The Courier it still does not have an opening date for the new shop.

Plans for signs at the store were approved by Dundee City Council in April, on the condition that work begins within three years.

A render of the proposed Ikea unit in Dundee
How the shop would look. Image: Urban Edge

Once complete, the Dundee store will be much smaller than the standalone Ikea shops in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Plan and order point outlets are dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.

Unlike the big shops, these smaller stores give shoppers the chance to get home furnishing advice and expertise from Ikea staff.

Items are then ordered to the store for collection, or they can be picked up at a partner location or home delivered.

More from Business

Steven Mitchell, director of the Buffalo Farm.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process
3
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
Site of 'UK's first vegan hotel' in Pitlochry taken over by new owners
Elegance Brow and Beauty in the Overgate has been liquidated. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Dundee beauty salon closes after amassing £845k debts
8
Discovery Flexibles factory manager Jimmy Urquhart Image: Alan Richardson
EXCLUSIVE: Investment hopes as Dundee manufacturer sold to new owners
6
Rachel Wood holding sign for North Pole in front of large inflatable Santa outside Christmas Emporium shop
Inside the Pitlochry Christmas shop celebrating 20 years of festive magic
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
UK’s ‘first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry to close after seven years
3
The Parlour Cafe on West Port, Dundee
Popular Dundee city centre cafe closes after 20 years
2
The new John Clark dealership in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Major investments in Dundee, Perth and Stirling drives record sales for motor group
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Brian Rennie Dundee fashion designer Picture shows; Brian Rennie with Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall. CFDA Fashion Awards Dinner, New York. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 1996
How Hilltown lad became couture king who dressed J-Lo and partied with Mick Jagger
5
Murdoch Allan owners Paul and Katrina Allan with the Dundee Roll. Image: Murdoch Allan
Bakery selling 140,000 'Dundee rolls' a week as demand grows

Conversation