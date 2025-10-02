Ikea plans £80k of work on new Dundee store

Ikea has lodged plans to carry out £80,000 worth of work in its new Dundee store.

The Swedish furniture giant has submitted a building warrant application to strip out and modify a unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

Earlier this year, The Courier exclusively revealed that Ikea was planning to open a plan and order point store in the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.

It followed a planning application to put up signage submitted by Urban Edge, on behalf of Ikea.

Ikea plans fit-out of Dundee store

Urban Edge has now lodged an application for £80,000 worth of work at the same unit, previously occupied by Harveys Furniture.

The work will also involve the removal and infill of the rooflight and the installation of fire protection.

Ikea told The Courier it still does not have an opening date for the new shop.

Plans for signs at the store were approved by Dundee City Council in April, on the condition that work begins within three years.

Once complete, the Dundee store will be much smaller than the standalone Ikea shops in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Plan and order point outlets are dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.

Unlike the big shops, these smaller stores give shoppers the chance to get home furnishing advice and expertise from Ikea staff.

Items are then ordered to the store for collection, or they can be picked up at a partner location or home delivered.