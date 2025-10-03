EXCLUSIVE: Dundee factory’s multi-million-pound move to save 200 city jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee factory’s multi-million-pound move to save 200 city jobs

Plans have been unveiled to turn JTC's current home - the fomer Timex factory - into houses.

JTC Furniture's factory on Harrison Road Image: Orbit Communications
JTC Furniture's factory on Harrison Road Image: Orbit Communications
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Dundee manufacturing firm JTC Furniture is moving its operations from the old Timex site on Harrison Road to the empty Dovetail factory, safeguarding more than 200 jobs.

Bosses at JTC had considered relocating to Northern Ireland following a buyout in 2024 by Woodland Kitchens, after it became apparent its Camperdown factory was no longer fit for purpose.

But following the collapse of Dovetail Enterprises earlier this year, the company has decided a move across the Kingsway into their former Dunsinane Industrial Estate premises was the best option.

And JTC has unveiled plans to transform its tired premises into housing, which if approved would help fund the move and allow the company to grow its workforce by 20%.

A residential-led development is in the offing, with plans for affordable homes, local shops and business units.

JTC Furniture Group headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

JTC currently runs two manufacturing facilities in Dundee — Camperdown Works, the company HQ, and a smaller site at Manhattan Works in Stobswell. It also has a satellite office in Wakefield.

Dovetail provided employment for disadvantaged and disabled people in Dundee for more than 150 years.

It plunged into administration earlier this year with the loss of 47 jobs.

Dundee City Council was registered as a secured creditor for Dovetail, and will receive money raised by the sale of the building.

JTC did not disclose how much they bought the factory for, but pointed out it was part of a multi-million-pound investment in the city.

JTC move to Dovetail to save city jobs

Work is already under way to move JTC’s operations into the empty Dovetail factory, with bosses hoping to complete the transfer by the new year.

A JTC spokesperson said: “‘We are delighted to announce the acquisition of the Dovetail building.

“This forms part of our wider growth strategy, underpinned by a multi-million-pound investment in state-of-the-art machinery, advanced operational systems, and most importantly, our people.

“Our proposals for much-needed new housing, including affordable homes, on our Camperdown site are a win-win for Dundee – helping to tackle the housing emergency while securing the future of our manufacturing operations in the city.

Dovetail Enterprises closed in March. Image: DC Thomson.

“The current factory is outdated and highly energy intensive, adding significantly to costs and making it increasingly difficult to compete.

“This move is essential for our success and long-term growth.

“While we explored relocating to Northern Ireland, our priority was to retain our skilled Dundee workforce.

“By forward-funding the new facility through the residential development, we can protect and grow local jobs, deliver a more sustainable operation, and ensure our base remains in the city.

“We encourage local residents to attend the consultation events, view the proposals, and share their feedback.”

Bosses added the new factory will “significantly reduce the environmental impact” of production compared to its “ageing and highly energy-intensive site”.

40 years in Dundee

JTC Furniture was founded in Dundee in 1986 by the Chalmers family.

It supplies kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms across a range of sectors, including social housing.

In April 2024 Woodland Kitchens bought the firm, backed by billion-pound capital investor BGF.

Public artwork celebrating the Harrison Road site’s history with Dundee as the home of the former Timex factory is also planned, which will be discussed at an upcoming consultation. The first consultation is planned for the end of October.

