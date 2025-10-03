EXCLUSIVE: Dundee factory’s multi-million-pound move to save 200 city jobs

Dundee manufacturing firm JTC Furniture is moving its operations from the old Timex site on Harrison Road to the empty Dovetail factory, safeguarding more than 200 jobs.

Bosses at JTC had considered relocating to Northern Ireland following a buyout in 2024 by Woodland Kitchens, after it became apparent its Camperdown factory was no longer fit for purpose.

But following the collapse of Dovetail Enterprises earlier this year, the company has decided a move across the Kingsway into their former Dunsinane Industrial Estate premises was the best option.

And JTC has unveiled plans to transform its tired premises into housing, which if approved would help fund the move and allow the company to grow its workforce by 20%.

A residential-led development is in the offing, with plans for affordable homes, local shops and business units.

JTC currently runs two manufacturing facilities in Dundee — Camperdown Works, the company HQ, and a smaller site at Manhattan Works in Stobswell. It also has a satellite office in Wakefield.

Dovetail provided employment for disadvantaged and disabled people in Dundee for more than 150 years.

It plunged into administration earlier this year with the loss of 47 jobs.

Dundee City Council was registered as a secured creditor for Dovetail, and will receive money raised by the sale of the building.

JTC did not disclose how much they bought the factory for, but pointed out it was part of a multi-million-pound investment in the city.

JTC move to Dovetail to save city jobs

Work is already under way to move JTC’s operations into the empty Dovetail factory, with bosses hoping to complete the transfer by the new year.

A JTC spokesperson said: “‘We are delighted to announce the acquisition of the Dovetail building.

“This forms part of our wider growth strategy, underpinned by a multi-million-pound investment in state-of-the-art machinery, advanced operational systems, and most importantly, our people.

“Our proposals for much-needed new housing, including affordable homes, on our Camperdown site are a win-win for Dundee – helping to tackle the housing emergency while securing the future of our manufacturing operations in the city.

“The current factory is outdated and highly energy intensive, adding significantly to costs and making it increasingly difficult to compete.

“This move is essential for our success and long-term growth.

“While we explored relocating to Northern Ireland, our priority was to retain our skilled Dundee workforce.

“By forward-funding the new facility through the residential development, we can protect and grow local jobs, deliver a more sustainable operation, and ensure our base remains in the city.

“We encourage local residents to attend the consultation events, view the proposals, and share their feedback.”

Bosses added the new factory will “significantly reduce the environmental impact” of production compared to its “ageing and highly energy-intensive site”.

40 years in Dundee

JTC Furniture was founded in Dundee in 1986 by the Chalmers family.

It supplies kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms across a range of sectors, including social housing.

In April 2024 Woodland Kitchens bought the firm, backed by billion-pound capital investor BGF.

Public artwork celebrating the Harrison Road site’s history with Dundee as the home of the former Timex factory is also planned, which will be discussed at an upcoming consultation. The first consultation is planned for the end of October.