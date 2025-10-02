End of an era as ‘Glenrothes kilt man’ to retire after 20 years

Glenrothes business Caledonia Kilts is to close for the last time this Saturday, signalling the end of an era for one of the town’s foremost shopkeepers.

Davy Elder – known to many as the “Glenrothes kilt man” – will pack away his tartan swatch books for the final time as retirement beckons for the 67-year-old.

The Scottish dress outfitters and kilt hire business has been the go-to shop for successive generations of families in the past 20 years.

But now Davy told The Courier “the time was right” for him to shut up shop.

The larger-than-life Glenrothes stalwart, known by many for his sharp wit and wily sales patter as much as for his expert knowledge for all things tartan, says he’s finally heading for retirement after 12 months of contemplating the idea.

Glenrothes kilt outfitters to close after 20 years

He said: “I’ve mulled it over with the family for 12 months or more, but now just feels the right time to head off into the sunset.

“The shop’s lease is up for renewal and it seemed to be a perfect signal to call it a day.

“To renew would have tied me in for more years than is best so come 3pm on Saturday I’ll shut the doors for the final time.”

Davy opened his first Caledonian Kilts shop on Thornton’s Main Street in 2006, but with business booming, he quickly outgrew the premises.

A move to Eastfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes lasted three years before relocating again to Albany Gate in the shadow of the Kingdom Shopping Centre in 2010.

Caledonian Kilts moved inside the shopping centre in 2018 (its current location) when Albany Gate was earmarked for demolition.

Caledonian Kilts has been a mainstay in Fife town

“The Albany Gate days were great as the town was still a busy shopping destination back then and we had hundreds of customers every month,” Davy recalls.

“I’m sure we’ve sold or hired a kilt to at least one family member of most households in the area over the years.

“Being able to offer that bespoke service and see the transformation in people once they are fully kitted out is the best feeling in the world.

“It’s a special feeling and that’ll be the bit I’ll miss most.”

Davy has dressed everyone from politicians to television stars over the years, including cast members from the hit BBC comedy Scot Squad.

One of his final customers was American holidaymaker Charles Wayne, who had promised himself he’d buy a full kilt outfit to take back to Texas.

Charles said: “I was in Edinburgh looking to buy a kilt and was told by a Scottish friend to scrap looking in the capital and directed to Davy.

“It’s a pity I couldn’t see his shop in all its glory with walls lined with hundreds of kilts, but even though he’s about to retire he’s given me a truly bespoke service.

“I’m fully kitted out with everything from the jacket, kilt, sporran and even the shoes. It feels fantastic to wear the complete outfit.

“I’m told Davy has earned his retirement and I’m just glad I got here before he closed up.”

Asked about his favourite of all the thousands of tartans, Davy grabbed one of his many swatch books to find the MacIntosh muted tartan of 1821.

“That’s my clan, and there are a few MacIntosh tartans, but that’s the one for me, it’s just beautiful,” he said.