Angus jobs boost as Danish firm selects Montrose for its UK factory

The multinational has been attracted to the Port of Montrose due to the level of offshore work.

By Rob McLaren
An artist's impression of how the new Montrose factory could look. Image: Y-MatTec A/S
A Danish materials company has announced the Port of Montrose as its preferred location for its UK production factory.

The Y-MatTec A/S facility will produce a specialist type of grout that is used in wind turbine foundations.

The business was attracted to Montrose on the back of a series of offshore wind investments being made at the port.

Last month The Courier revealed that construction had started on a new operations and maintenance base for the upcoming Inch Cape wind farm. This will bring at least 50 jobs to the site.

It also hosts the Seagreen wind farm operations base.

Now the Angus port is set for another jobs boost.

The number of staff and the estimated investment of the large quayside factory has not been revealed by the business.

It is expected that the Danish firm will progress its plans quickly with no planning consent required thanks to the port’s permitted development rights.

Montrose Port’s renewables ambitions

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Tom Hutchison said the new factory shows the port’s ambitions for the renewables sector.

He told The Courier: “We are trying to create a supply chain around renewables in Montrose.

“We want to create a one-stop shop and this adds another string to our bow that will drive more vessel tonnage for the port going forward.

“We’ve got a lot of wind farms on our doorstep and we’re open to this sort of business setting up at the port.

Sealing the deal – Elo Yde, chief executive of Y-MatTec A/S and Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority. Image: Y-MatTec A/S

“It’s going to support the renewables sector going forward and create a number of new jobs as well.

“We are talking to a number of companies about them setting up in this area.”

Mr Hutchison said its development of nearby Customs House was also progressing well.

The £2.5 million refurbishment will create a skills centre and office space. The building will be wind and watertight this year, with the fit out to begin early next year.

The ambition shown by Montrose Port Authority saw it crowed Business of the Year at last year’s Courier Business Awards.

Y-MatTec boss on setting up in Montrose

Y-MatTec’s interest in the UK market has been supported by Scottish Development International (SDI).

Elo Yde, chief executive of Y-MatTec A/S, said: “Announcing Port of Montrose as our preferred location reflects our strong intent to support the UK’s offshore wind sector with high-performance, DNV type-approved materials.

“Localising production in Scotland will offer real benefits in terms of cost, quality, and logistics.”

Conversation