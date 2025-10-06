Fife furniture firm’s bumper sales year and record order book

Fife fit-out firm Deanestor recorded a bumper sales year and has secured a record £33 million in future work, annual accounts show.

Deanestor’s pipeline of work currently stands at £33 million in 2025, up from £30.8m in May 2024.

The firm recorded a pre-tax profit of £153,000 in the year to December 31 2024 compared to £630,000 the year before.

Sales remained steady, with the firm recording £22m turnover for the second year running.

Bosses at the firm said the company remained in “robust financial health”, highlighting their more than £3m in assets.

Deanestor is predicting a surge in sales over the next 12-18 months, with 2025 already shaping up to bring growth both in turnover and operating profit.

Costs continue to be a challenge, not just for Deanestor, but across the industry, bosses added.

Deanestor steady sales year

The business won a £2m contract to furnish the new Monifieth Learning Campus last summer.

In his annual report, Deanestor managing director William Tonkinson said the future looked “extremely promising”.

“Deanestor’s pipeline of work currently stands at £33m, up from £30.8m in May 2024,” he said.

“A record for the business, demonstrating the opportunity for growth in future periods.

“The directors believe the company is well placed to take advantage of the diverse markets the business operates in (healthcare, education, student accommodation and BTR kitchens).

“All sectors Deanestor operate in continue to generate opportunities and the company expects further increased revenues in 2025 and 2026 as a result of the growth of the order book/quote book and our reputation for high quality products and services.

“We are seeing increased government spending for schools and hospitals and Deanestor’s reputation within these sectors will stand the company in a prime position to benefit from this.

“The growth we are currently seeing in the BTR and PBSA markets continues to give

us numerous opportunities to secure work with new clients.

“The future trading prospects of the business are extremely promising due to the current demand within the markets we operate in and the strength of our order book.”

Established in 1948, Deanestor has manufacturing and distribution facilities which span 250,000 sq ft across six sites. The company has a workforce of 150 staff.

Deanestor bought brands belonging to Kirkcaldy firm Havelock, including ESA McIntosh, after it went into administration in 2019.